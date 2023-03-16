Washington Poison Center Announces 2023 Poison Prevention Poster Contest Winner

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center is pleased to announce the winner of its 17th annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest : Aarav Pillay, a 6th grade student at Kent Laboratory Academy in Kent, Washington.

Washington's official poster for National Poison Prevention Week 2023. Artwork by Aarav Pillay, a 6th grade student at Kent Laboratory Academy in Kent, WA.

Over seventy Washington students in kindergarten through 6th grade submitted posters showing how Mr. Yuk and the Washington Poison Center help keep everyone safe from harmful substances. The Washington Poison Center partnered with Seattle Children's for a second consecutive year to promote the poster contest and provide an online poison safety curriculum for elementary-aged students. A panel of judges from Seattle Children's selected Aarav's poster as the winner: "Aarav did a wonderful job showing us many of the places that Mr. Yuk is stuck!" stated Isabell Sakamoto, Suicide and Injury Prevention Program Manager at Seattle Children's. "We see that poisonous substances come in many forms and could be all around the home and places we visit throughout the community. We thank Aarav for sharing his wisdom and creativity, and the Washington Poison Center for being an incredible resource for the community!"

Aarav's artwork was transformed into the official Washington State Poison Prevention Poster for National Poison Prevention Week, March 19-25, 2023. Organizations may download the poster here to print, or here to post on social media. Mr. Yuk and Aarav will also virtually meet with Washington state legislators to discuss his artwork, poison prevention, and how legislators help keep Washingtonians safe.

The Washington Poison Center encourages organizations and communities to participate in National Poison Prevention Week. Download the partner toolkit, order free materials, and visit the Washington Poison Center's Facebook page for educational events and activities.

Media contact: [email protected]

About the Washington Poison Center: The Washington Poison Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has assisted Washingtonians for over 65 years with information and expert treatment advice on poisonings, drug overdoses, and toxic exposures. Through its emergency telephone helpline, staffed 24/7/365 by nurses and pharmacists with expert-level training in toxicology, the Washington Poison Center helped over 53,000 patients in 2021. In addition, as part of its core mission and services, the Washington Poison Center provides public education, community outreach, and assistance with emergency preparedness and response.

