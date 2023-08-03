Washington Poison Center hosts 4th annual educational series on overdose

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) invites community service providers and healthcare professionals to attend the 4th annual Overdose Prevention, Harm Reduction, and Treatment Series. This free series will be held online from August 29-31.

The Overdose Series explores unintentional and intentional factors that can lead to overdose, and equips attendees with tools to prevent overdose and reduce harm from drugs and medications. "With fentanyl overdose as a priority topic in our state, we will highlight insights and innovative strategies to help individuals who use opioids," states Dr. Scott Phillips, Executive/Medical Director of the WAPC. "Opioids are not the only overdose issue affecting our communities, however. To meet the needs of all Washingtonians, it is imperative that we engage in dialogue around other emergent topics, such as disparities in resources, substance use in older adults, youth mental health, and additional drugs of concern."

The Overdose Series will address these topics through two educational tracks: 1) Community Health and 2) Toxicology and Pharmacology. Sessions within the Community Health track are accessible by public health practitioners, service providers, and individuals who work with communities. Sessions within the Toxicology and Pharmacology track are designed for healthcare providers and other clinicians. Attendees may participate in sessions in both tracks. View the agenda and register for the series here.

Sessions are presented by medical staff from the WAPC, as well as external experts from agencies including the University of Washington, Washington State Department of Health, Washington State Health Care Authority, Washington State University, Crisis Connections, local healthcare services, and harm reduction agencies.

Media contact: [email protected]

About the Washington Poison Center: The Washington Poison Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has assisted Washingtonians for 67 years with information and expert treatment advice on poisonings, drug overdoses, and toxic exposures. Through its emergency telephone helpline, staffed 24/7/365 by nurses and pharmacists with specialized training in toxicology, the Washington Poison Center helps approximately 65,000 patients each year. In addition, as part of its core mission and services, the Washington Poison Center provides public education, community outreach, and assistance with emergency preparedness and response.

