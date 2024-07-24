Washington Poison Center hosts 5th annual educational series on overdose

SEATTLE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's nonprofit resource for treatment advice and prevention education on poisoning and drug overdose, invites healthcare, public health, and community service providers to attend its 5th annual Overdose Awareness Series. This free online educational series will be held every Wednesday in August (August 7, 14, 21, and 28).

The Overdose Awareness Series aims to disseminate and improve public health approaches to prevention, harm reduction, and treatment of overdose and substance use. Eighteen sessions presented by medical staff from the WAPC and external experts will explore unintentional and intentional factors that can lead to overdose with a number of different substances, equipping attendees with practical advice and tools to prevent overdose and reduce harm from drugs and medications in their communities.

"We are thrilled to host the Overdose Awareness Series for a fifth year, reflecting our commitment to tackling this critical public health issue," states Dr. Scott Phillips, Executive/Medical Director of the WAPC. "Our center's unique expertise lies at the intersection of medical care and public health, enabling us to provide comprehensive insights and effective strategies for overdose prevention. By bringing together stakeholders and experts from across our state, we aim to lead meaningful discussions and drive collaborative efforts to end the overdose crisis and address other emergent substance use-related concerns."

Sessions are presented by medical staff from the WAPC, as well as external experts from agencies including the University of Washington, Seattle Children's Hospital, Washington State Health Care Authority, Washington State University, local community organizations, and harm reduction agencies.

About the Washington Poison Center: The Washington Poison Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has assisted Washington community members and healthcare providers for 68 years with information and expert treatment advice on poisonings and drug overdoses. Through its emergency telephone helpline, staffed 24/7/365 by nurses and pharmacists with specialized training in toxicology, the Washington Poison Center helps approximately 65,000 patients each year. In addition, as part of its core mission and services, the Washington Poison Center provides public education, community outreach, and assistance with emergency preparedness and response.

