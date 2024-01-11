Washington Poison Center Launches Story Contest for Students

News provided by

Washington Poison Center

11 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's free service for medical advice on poisoning and drug overdoses, is launching its 18th annual Poison Prevention Contest for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade. In a departure from the artwork submissions of the past seventeen years, this year's contest invites students to submit short stories on household poisoning scenarios, poison prevention strategies, and WAPC's role in ensuring everyone's safety.

"As we launch our 18th Poison Prevention Contest, we recognize the dynamic nature of household poisoning," states Dr. Scott Phillips, Executive and Medical Director of the WAPC. "Children face an evolving array of potential poison risks at home, including medications, chemicals, plants, alcohol, and drugs—even common toys can lead to poison exposures. All of these exposures can be prevented through simple strategies. By moving from artwork to stories, we hope to increase dialogue about common household hazards, and encourage children to apply safety strategies to everyday life."

The WAPC will transform the winning story into an animated video released during National Poison Prevention Week, March 17-23, 2024. The winner will also receive a class party and special classroom visit from Mr. Yuk, an iPad or $300 gift card to a bookstore, and a visit with their local legislators.

The contest is open to all Washington students in Kindergarten through 8th grade. Students may be home schooled or enrolled in private or public school. Story submissions are due by February 4, 2024. Click here for contest information and resources, including free, pre-built curriculum on poison safety. Email [email protected] with any questions.

About the WAPC: The Washington Poison Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit mandated by Washington State to deliver poison and drug exposure-related medical advice and education to community members, first responders, and healthcare providers. WAPC provides medical advice through a 24/7/365 free telephone line staffed by specially trained pharmacists, nurses, and physician medical toxicologists. WAPC also provides free programs to educate local communities on poison safety, prevention, and harm reduction.

SOURCE Washington Poison Center

Also from this source

Washington Poison Center welcomes Governor Jay Inslee and First Spouse Trudi Inslee

Washington Poison Center welcomes Governor Jay Inslee and First Spouse Trudi Inslee

The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's free resource for medical inquiries related to medications, poisons, and drug overdoses, had the...
Washington Poison Center launches Naloxone Program at THING Music Festival

Washington Poison Center launches Naloxone Program at THING Music Festival

The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's free medical service for questions and emergencies with medications, poisons, and drug overdoses,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.