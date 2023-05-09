Washington Poison Center recognizes National Fentanyl Awareness Day

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) joins families, communities, and organizations in recognizing the second annual National Fentanyl Awareness Day on May 9, 2023.

Call data from the WAPC reflect state and national trends in exponential increases of drug poisonings (also known as "overdoses") involving fentanyl. From 2019 to 2022, the number of patient calls involving fentanyl increased 1050%, from 40 to 460 calls. Calls in 2023 are on track to surpass calls in 2022, with 224 calls documented as of May 8, 2023. As fentanyl poisonings continues to increase, it is essential for everyone to know the risks of fentanyl and how to help individuals who use drugs.

Fentanyl is a strong opioid that is used in medical settings as a pain reliever and is also produced and sold illegally—illicitly-made fentanyl is driving the recent increases in drug poisonings and deaths. Illicit fentanyl is increasingly found in pills and powders that are marketed as other drugs, such as fake prescription pills, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Individuals using these drugs may not be aware that fentanyl is present, or may not know the amount of fentanyl present. This places people who use drugs regularly or experimentally at high risk of poisoning, as small amounts of fentanyl can be lethal.

National Fentanyl Awareness Day remembers the individuals who were poisoned by fentanyl, and educates communities on how to reduce harm from fentanyl and save lives. Join the WAPC in recognizing this day:

Talk to your children, family members, students, and communities about what fentanyl is, its risks, and how they can stay safe. Find tips for talking to teens about fentanyl at Talk Even If and in "How to… Talk to your child about fentanyl."

Find naloxone near you. Everyone in Washington can order free naloxone online. Pharmacies in Washington will also provide naloxone without a prescription.

can order free naloxone online. Pharmacies in will also provide naloxone without a prescription. Know the signs of opioid poisoning: the person will not wake up, their skin is tinged blue or gray, and/or they are breathing slowly or not at all.

Be prepared to help. Call 911 if you suspect poisoning. Administer naloxone. Support the person's breathing with chest compressions or rescue breaths until help arrives.

Call the WAPC (1-800-222-1222) with any questions about fentanyl.

