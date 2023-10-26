Washington Poison Center welcomes Governor Jay Inslee and First Spouse Trudi Inslee

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's free resource for medical inquiries related to medications, poisons, and drug overdoses, had the honor of hosting Governor Jay Inslee and First Spouse Trudi Inslee on October 23. The visit provided on opportunity for the Governor and First Spouse to witness the WAPC's invaluable services firsthand and discuss its role in addressing Washington's opioid crisis.

Governor Inslee holding naloxone nasal spray. Photo credited to Jim Kopriva with the Office of Governor Jay Inslee.

Following a tour of the Poison Helpline call enter, discussions revolved around the WAPC's efforts to combat the opioid crisis in Washington. The WAPC conveyed to Governor Inslee that call volume related to fentanyl exposures has more than doubled in 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the WAPC has assisted 1,051 callers with fentanyl exposures—a 107% increase from the 508 callers in 2022. These calls encompassed a range of scenarios, including overdoses resulting from substance use, instances of self-harm and suspected suicide attempts, and young children unintentionally ingesting fentanyl in their homes. The WAPC's team of pharmacists, nurses, and physician toxicologists provided these callers with treatment advice and harm reduction strategies.

The WAPC additionally shared with Governor Inslee their dedication to enhancing accessibility and awareness of naloxone (NARCAN®), the opioid overdose reversal medication. The Governor and First Spouse experienced hands-on training on how to use naloxone. Dr. Scott Phillips, Executive and Medical Director of the WAPC emphasized the importance of this training: "Many people see naloxone as intimidating, which can be a barrier to providing lifesaving care. Holding the nasal spray and having practice using it are essential steps in successfully responding to the opioid epidemic." The WAPC discussed with Governor Inslee their hope to expand their current naloxone education and distribution program to provide naloxone and training to youth and young adults. Since the program's launch in August, the WAPC has distributed approximately 600 naloxone kits, an equivalent of 1,200 doses, through three events.

For inquiries, contact [email protected].

About the WAPC: The Washington Poison Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit mandated by Washington State to deliver poison and drug exposure-related medical advice and education to community members, first responders, and healthcare providers. WAPC provides medical advice through a 24/7/365 free telephone line staffed by specially trained pharmacists, nurses, and physician medical toxicologists. WAPC also provides free programs to educate local communities on poison safety, prevention, and harm reduction.

SOURCE Washington Poison Center