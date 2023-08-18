Washington Poison Center welcomes new Community Health Educator in Eastern Washington

Washington Poison Center

18 Aug, 2023, 18:03 ET

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's free medical service for questions and emergencies with medications, poisons, and drug overdoses, is pleased to announce the hiring of Justin Mauger, MA IE, BSW as its Eastern Washington Community Health Educator. In this role, Justin will support and expand awareness of the WAPC, poison prevention, and harm reduction strategies among community members and professionals in central and eastern Washington.

Justin Mauger, the Washington Poison Center's new Community Health Educator in Eastern Washington
Justin Mauger, the Washington Poison Center's new Community Health Educator in Eastern Washington

Born and raised in eastern Washington, Justin holds a BA in Social Work from Eastern Washington University and an MA in International Education at the School for International Training Graduate Institute. Justin brings to the WAPC six years of educational experience, including roles as the Director of Student Services at the Spokane College of English Language, site director at the YMCA of the Inland Northwest, and Mathematics and Spoken English teacher in Beijing. In addition to educational expertise, Justin comes to the WAPC with six years of direct community involvement as a Medicaid Case Manager, supporting older adults and people living with long-term disability to remain in their chosen living environments.

"Justin pairs his tremendous depth of education and community-centered experience with creative approaches to audience engagement, which has already resulted in innovative programming and new community partners. We are excited to see the direction Justin will grow our education and outreach in central and eastern Washington, fostering closer partnerships and establishing awareness in communities we have previously been challenged to reach," remarks Dr. Scott Phillips, Executive and Medical Director of the WAPC.

Dedicated to promoting equity and empowering diverse communities to make informed health choices, Justin is engaged in developing outreach programs for refugees and immigrants. He is additionally focusing efforts on implementing effective medication management strategies for older adults and delivering home safety messaging to local families. Those interested in collaborating with Justin are encouraged to reach out to him at [email protected].

Media contact: [email protected]

About the WAPC: The Washington Poison Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit mandated by Washington State to deliver poison and drug exposure-related medical advice and education to community members, first responders, and healthcare providers. WAPC provides medical advice through a 24/7/365 free telephone line staffed by specially trained pharmacists, nurses, and physician medical toxicologists. WAPC also provides free programs to educate local communities on poison safety, prevention, and harm reduction.

SOURCE Washington Poison Center

