Washington Post Features EnvisionBody's Software Link to Connected Fitness

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalvin Brown, innovations reporter for the Washington Post, wrote "A new take on before and after photos is the thought-provoking idea behind EnvisionBody, a Tampa Bay area start-up with patented technology to keep users fixated on a more active version of themselves while running on a treadmill, cycling on a stationary bike or working out in front of a connected mirror."

You can find the article, One solution for keeping you motivated during workouts: A digitally enhanced reflection in the Washington Post.

"We should leverage this generation of AR/AI technology to assist people in achieving their fitness goals and I would argue we have a responsibility to do so. Obesity is a heavy burden on our healthcare system," Salina Ray, says. "Before and after images have been used for years to sell products or services because that is what motivates people to take action", Ray says. "It makes sense to bring the outdated historic use of before and after still images up to this level of high-tech fitness engagement by utilizing advanced AR/AI technology," Ray, says.

About EnvisionBody

EnvisionBody serves as an AR & AI multi-patented software tool that integrates with fitness machines and/or weight loss apps; leveraging the latest technology to mitigate the burden of the global obesity epidemic causing strokes, hypertension, cardiac issues, and cancer that is overwhelming our economy.

More information is available at EnvisionBody.com.

