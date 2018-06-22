Washington Post Ranks CapTech in the Top Workplaces Award for Three Consecutive Years

"We are so proud of the culture across CapTech and here in our DC office," said David DeHaven, Managing Director of CapTech's DC/Baltimore office. "Being included in Washington Post's Top Workplaces award is energizing and helps us pulse check that we are actively engaging in achieving our mission to be the best consulting firm to work for and work with. We are so proud of our employees, who represent the top tier of technical and creative consulting talent in the region."

This year marks the third year CapTech has been recognized by the Washington Post as a top employer. A key differentiator for CapTech in the region is its focus on industry and public-sector consulting rather than federal government contracts, working with Fortune 500 companies as well as state and local government.

To read more about The Washington Post's 2018 Top Workplaces, visit

https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/business/top-workplaces/

About CapTech: For over 20 years, CapTech partnered some of the world's most successful companies pioneering custom solutions that bridge the gap between business and technology. We are a national IT management consulting firm that collaborates with clients to design, develop, and manage technical and digital solutions that delight customers, drive insights, and meet strategic objectives. We have a passion for driving innovation and growth for our clients. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, CapTech has locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus (Ohio), Denver, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington DC. Others talk, we listen. For information on career opportunities in the Washington, DC area, visit www.captechconsulting.com/careers.

