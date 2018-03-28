This prize recognizes the work of Washington-based regional reporters who provide a clear understanding of events, issues and politics of importance to a city, state or region. The winner gets a prize of $750.

The Press Club, one of the nation's leading journalism organizations, has an extended deadline of April 16 for its journalism contest. Details on the different awards categories and how to enter the contest can be found by clicking here. http://www.press.org/about/awards.

For members, entries are free, others pay $50 per entry. The awards will be given at a banquet this summer at the National Press Club. If you have questions, contact wjlester@comcast.net or call 410-271-7020.

Entrants are encouraged to enter online, but if you prefer, the Club will accept entries mailed in the traditional way as long as they are postmarked before the deadline.

The contest includes awards for political reporting, international coverage, consumer reporting and online journalism. It also includes a group of awards for areas such as reporting on the welfare of animals, coverage of the journalism industry, newsletter journalism, the aviation industry, problems facing the elderly and humor writing.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-regional-writers-time-to-get-those-entries-in-300621120.html

SOURCE National Press Club