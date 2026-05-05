Washington Research Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowships application open until June 25

Up to 12 three-year fellowships will be awarded to support early-career scientists working on projects with high potential for real-world impact

SEATTLE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Research Foundation (WRF) is accepting applications for up to 12 three-year WRF Postdoctoral Fellowships until June 25. The awards will begin in 2027, supporting early-career scientists at nonprofit research institutions in Washington state as they carry out projects with high potential for real-world impact in natural sciences and related engineering fields.

WRF has awarded 102 fellowships at nine institutions since the program launched in 2018. Fellows receive salary, benefits and expenses support while conducting research projects of their own design. Fellows take part in networking and professional development events organized by WRF, including an annual symposium to present their work and connect with other members of their cohort, guest researchers and entrepreneurs, and program alumni.

WRF's goal is for the Fellows' research to eventually provide public benefit by enabling scientific discoveries that lead to new products, services and practices.

"This year marks an important milestone in the WRF Postdoctoral Fellowship program as we will be recruiting our 10th cohort," said Clarisse Benson, WRF's manager of student and postdoctoral programs. "We're honored to have played a role in the success of so many incredible researchers at this pivotal stage of their careers and look forward to continuing our support for years to come."

Danyang Wang earned her Ph.D. in reproductive biology from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. As a WRF Postdoctoral Fellow in Dr. Min (Mia) Yang's lab in the University of Washington's Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, her research focuses on primary ovarian insufficiency (POI): the loss of ovarian function before age 40 with cessation of menses and the exhibition of menopausal symptoms. POI is a significant driver of female infertility. Wang's goal is to develop a novel stem cell therapy for its treatment.

"POI affects approximately 3.5% of women under the age of 40, and its underlying mechanisms remain poorly understood," said Wang. "My research investigates the role of ovarian somatic cell dysfunction in driving POI, using disease models and ovarian organoids to dissect its mechanisms. The goal is to derive functional thecal stem cells, a somatic stem cell type intrinsic to the ovary, from both pluripotent stem cells and human ovarian tissues, and use their regenerative potential as a targeted therapy to restore ovarian function. I am sincerely grateful for my WRF Postdoctoral Fellowship and the support it provides for my work and career."

Applicants must hold a doctorate in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field, or be a Ph.D. candidate who will complete their program in time to begin the fellowship on January, April, July or October 1, 2027.

Applications and letters of recommendation are due by June 25, 2026. Fellows are selected by a national committee drawn from academia and industry, with diverse backgrounds and expertise spanning multiple scientific fields.

Further details on eligibility and the application process are available at https://www.wrfseattle.org/grants/wrf-postdoctoral-fellowships/.

About Washington Research Foundation:

Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research, scholarship and entrepreneurship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies.

WRF was founded in 1981 to assist universities and other nonprofit research institutions in Washington with the commercialization and licensing of their technologies. WRF became one of the foremost technology transfer organizations in the nation, earning more than $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington. To date, WRF has provided over $189 million in grants to the state's research institutions.

WRF Capital, the investment vehicle for Washington Research Foundation, has backed 132 local startups since 1996. Returns support the Foundation's grantmaking and investment programs.

For additional information, please visit wrfseattle.org.

Media contact:

Dale Wadman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (206) 336-5600

SOURCE WASHINGTON RESEARCH FOUNDATION