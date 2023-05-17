Washington Residents At Risk of Losing Medicaid Coverage as First Deadline Approaches the End of May

News provided by

Coordinated Care

17 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Coordinated Care encourages Washington Apple Health (Medicaid) beneficiaries to act early to confirm eligibility

TACOMA, Wash., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading Medicaid managed care provider in Washington, Coordinated Care is committed to ensuring Washingtonians have access to high-quality, affordable health coverage. In line with its mission, Coordinated Care is providing its Medicaid (Apple Health) members with information and resources to help them understand upcoming redetermination deadlines while encouraging them to act quickly and update their eligibility information to maintain their health insurance coverage.

Since March 2020, during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the federal government paused Medicaid eligibility verifications—a process known as redetermination. Due to a proposal in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 passed by Congress, states could resume the process of redetermining individuals' Medicaid eligibility beginning April 1, 2023.

In Washington, the first major deadline is May 31, 2023, when Medicaid coverage could end for some Apple Health (Medicaid) members. The Washington State Health Care Authority, which provides health coverage for more than 2 million residents, is working with members to review and update their eligibility information. Members will receive a notification from the state with a deadline of when their coverage will end if they do not take the necessary actions and next steps to renew their eligibility. If members are no longer eligible for Apple Health, they may qualify for other health coverage.

Coordinated Care aims to raise awareness about the upcoming deadline and resources available to help members maintain their coverage:

  • First, Coordinated Care is reminding members to review and update their household information on www.wahealthplanfinder.org.
  • Next, members should receive a notification alerting them to verify eligibility and should take needed next steps for enrollment.

"Maintaining health coverage is an essential step in helping all Washingtonians access high-quality, affordable healthcare," said Beth Johnson, Coordinated Care's President and CEO. "At Coordinated Care, we are actively partnering with our local providers and community organizations to spread this important message, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our state and local government partners who are working to ensure current Medicaid beneficiaries across the state are able to maintain their benefits or identify other appropriate means of coverage, like Ambetter from Coordinated Care on the Health Insurance Marketplace."

If you are a current Apple Health (Medicaid) member or wish to learn more about Apple Health benefits in Washington, visit www.wahealthplanfinder.org.

To learn more about Coordinated Care and the free or low-cost health plans we offer, visit CoordinatedCareHealth.com

About Coordinated Care: Coordinated Care provides free and low-cost health insurance coverage to more than 300,000 Medicaid, foster care, Medicare and marketplace members across Washington state. Coordinated Care is committed to transforming the health of the community one person at a time. They treat the whole person by breaking down barriers to accessing care, walking members through their benefits, and connecting them to the care they need. To learn more, visit http://www.CoordinatedCareHealth.com.

SOURCE Coordinated Care

Also from this source

Coordinated Care Supports Youth During Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.