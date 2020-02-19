Washington Schools Risk Management Pool Earns Excellence Award

TUKWILA, Wash., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) has been selected for a prestigious Award for Excellence in Performance by the Association of Governmental Risk Pools (AGRiP) for its innovative approach to reducing sexual abuse and molestation risks in Washington state schools.

"I'm honored that our work is being recognized nationally," said Deborah Callahan, the WSRMP's Executive Director. "WSRMP prides itself as forward-thinking and a strong advocate for students. This award is a testament to that and the importance we have placed on proactively reducing the incidents of sexual abuse and molestation in our schools."

By providing school districts with risk identification and mitigation tools that emphasize appropriate training, policies and practices, WSRMP's multipronged enterprise risk management (ERM) program puts student safety as the number-one goal.

In an effort to share this innovative tool, WSRMP has shared its initiative with other public entity pools outside Washington for the benefit of students across the country.

"This innovative program has helped schools of all kinds create a safe learning environment for students," said Brett Davis, AGRiP's board president. "We're thankful WSRMP is sharing it with the broader pooling and education communities."

AGRiP's Award for Excellence in Performance is given to a public entity risk pool that has developed and implemented a creative, efficient and effective idea, approach or program – especially one that can be shared with or transferred to other pools. WSRMP will receive its award at AGRiP's Governance Conference on March 2 in Orlando, FL.

ABOUT WSRMP:

Founded in 1986, Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) is a member-owned and member-governed risk pool for public school districts in Washington. WSRMP partners with its members to provide strong financial protection, education-based coverage, and customized risk management services which all work together to create safe educational environments and communities. For more information please visit our website at www.wsrmp.com.

ABOUT AGRiP:

The Association of Governmental Risk Pools is a multinational organization for public entity risk pools with over 200 members from the United States, Canada and Australia. By providing support in the fields of education, intelligence, advocacy, networking and best practices, AGRiP energizes the power of pooling, making member organizations more effective, collaborative and informed. For more information about AGRiP and the public entity pooling industry, visit www.agrip.org .

SOURCE Washington Schools Risk Management Pool

