Washington Selects Fusion Health as State-Approved EHR Vendor

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Health, a leading provider of specialized EHR and pharmacy management solutions for corrections, psychiatric hospitals, and other complex care movement-restricted environments, has been selected as an approved EHR vendor by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (DES). This contract (Statewide Contract #23023) allows state, county, and local agencies across Washington to streamline the process of procuring Fusion's healthcare technology solutions.

The rigorous DES selection process used for this competitive procurement signifies that Fusion's EHR solution, FusionEHR, has been thoroughly vetted and found to meet the state's stringent standards for technology, security, and service delivery. Now, agencies interested in FusionEHR can engage in a shorter, more focused evaluation process with the confidence that our underlying technology and qualifications meet state-level expectations.

Fusion can now be tapped as a preferred Washington State vendor to provide solutions for numerous, varied agencies across Washington, including but not limited to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), Health Care Authority (HCA), Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), Department of Health (DOH), and Department of Corrections (DOC). With the rising demand for effective EHR solutions in these varied ecosystems, Fusion is well-positioned to transform healthcare delivery across the Evergreen State's diverse agencies.

Prior to this, Fusion had already been the provider of the Washington DOC's pharmacy management system and electronic medication administration record (eMAR) software. This new contract further solidifies Washington State's confidence in Fusion's solutions, staff, and expertise in complex care environments.

Fusion's best-in-class EHR software, FusionEHR, prioritizes security, compliance, and seamless medication management, making it a perfect fit for facilities and agencies that hope to streamline their operations, increase efficiencies, and improve patient healthcare delivery. In addition, FusionEHR's flexible workflows, focus on optimizing patient care delivery, and growing suite of case management features have made our solution an increasingly attractive one for psychiatric hospitals, behavioral health facilities, public safety agencies, and other movement-restricted communities where healthcare is complex and often fragmented. Fusion's solutions are used in 37 US states through public and private partnerships and trusted by some of the largest corrections departments in the country, including the Florida Department of Corrections and Ohio Department of Corrections.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services," said Bryan Jakovcic, CEO and founder of Fusion Health. "This approval underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare technology that addresses the unique challenges faced by correctional and behavioral health facilities. It also positions us to expand our reach and serve more agencies throughout Washington State dedicated to improving patient care."

About Fusion Health:

Fusion Health's clinical technologies connect people with information systems at thousands of facilities nationwide. We offer a portfolio of innovative, market-leading healthtech products, including electronic health records and pharmacy management solutions, that assist clinicians in making care decisions and aid organizations in managing the health of their populations. As a market leader in the healthtech space, we're driven by a vision of a future where our products contribute to a ripple effect of positive change within the broader public health landscape, where every individual, regardless of circumstance, has access to quality care.

Fusion solutions bridge gaps in healthcare access and nurture a collaborative, positive environment where healthcare thrives. Fusion equips providers in public safety and behavioral health settings, as well as other federal, state and local organizations, with an ecosystem of solutions they can use to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently to deliver highly effective care to patients. Fusion products include FusionEHR, a market-leading EHR system; CIPS, a pharmacy management system designed to optimize inpatient facility pharmacy operations; ProPharm, a software solution designed for university systems to streamline medication management; and Fusion eMAR, our leading electronic medication administration record.

