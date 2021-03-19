Washington Speakers Bureau Adds Leadership Expert and Former CEO of Chipotle to Exclusive Speaker Roster: Available for Immediate Bookings

"I'm so excited to be added to the wonderful team of WSB exclusive speakers," Monty added. "I love sharing anything I can that might help people become the best version of themselves, and make extraordinary contributions to our world. I've been blessed with many leadership opportunities in my life, and see this as an exciting next step in helping more people to unlock their brilliance and potential."

For Monty, engagement is not a buzzword. It is not a tactic. It is a way of life. It is the non-delegable responsibility of the leader to build relationships with those they hope to influence. It requires leaders to love and listen and connect. It requires the kind of vulnerability that is essential to building strong relationships and it requires that every person take responsibility for helping to build a positive culture that enables people to consistently work and play at a high level.

His people-centric leadership helped grow Chipotle from a handful of stores to more than 2,400 locations each contributing - on average - nearly $2.5 million in revenue and generating returns for investors that rival those of the best tech companies.

In his new book, Love Is Free. Guac Is Extra: How Vulnerability, Empowerment, and Curiosity Built an Unstoppable Team (2020) and upcoming PBS docuseries, Connected: A Search for Unity , Moran explores leading with love, vulnerability, curiosity, and authenticity. He educates leaders to humbly lift up the people around them, noting that the more they do, the more they will be rewarded - professionally, financially, emotionally, and personally. His talks are fun, interesting, and full of implementable ideas that leaders can use to help them build more engaged teams.

Prior to joining Chipotle, Monty was head of litigation and then managing partner at the Denver-based law firm of Messner and Reeves, LLC, which he led for ten years. Most recently, Monty realized his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot, and flies his airplane throughout the United States to pursue his interest in better understanding and serving Americans, a quest he documents through his startup, Old Tale Productions. In addition, he is a director and chairman of corporate boards, advisor to many entrepreneurs and businesses, filmmaker, and author.

Monty is the second high-profile speaker WSB signed this month, alongside Hubert Joly , former Chairman & CEO of Best Buy. Hubert led the transformation that brought Best Buy from the brink of failure to one of the nation's favorite employers while dramatically growing its stock price.

