Washington Speakers Bureau Announces Exclusive Representation of Alden Mills

The Former SEAL Commander Who Built a $95M Company Brings His High-Performance Framework to WSB's Roster

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Speakers Bureau, the world's largest talent agency focused exclusively on the corporate speaking and lecture circuit, announces its exclusive representation of Alden Mills, a former Navy SEAL Platoon Commander, Inc. 500 CEO, entrepreneur, three-time bestselling author, and leading voice on unlocking high performance in people, teams, and companies.

Mills brings a rare combination to the stage: he has led elite teams under pressure and built a global business from the ground up. A three-time Navy SEAL Platoon Commander turned CEO, he went on to build Perfect Fitness from a single invention into a global business that generated more than $1 billion in worldwide retail sales. Along the way, he earned more than 40 patents and turned the leadership principles he lived in the military and in business into a practical system organizations can use immediately.

As a keynote speaker, Mills helps leaders and teams move from inspiration to execution. His work sits at the center of the themes organizations ask for most: leadership and high-performing teams, resilience and mindset, execution, and workplace culture. His keynotes are designed to energize a room, but more importantly, to give audiences the language, tools, and confidence to change how they work the next day.

"Alden is a remarkable storyteller who can bring audiences across industries to their feet anywhere in the world," said Ryan Heil, President of WSB. "But what makes him exceptional is what happens after the room sits back down. People leave with a language and a framework they can use the next morning. He has led under pressure and built a real business, so he knows what it takes to get people aligned, accountable, and ready to execute. Organizations do not just need motivation right now. They need movement, and that is what Alden delivers."

Renowned for the rare combination of his stage presence and the depth of his actionable content, Mills isn't just a sought-after keynote speaker. Companies also turn to him for workshops, breakout sessions, offsites, and executive coaching. Through his Unstoppable Leadership framework, he helps audiences understand that performance is not driven by talent alone, but built through mindset, trust, accountability, and the daily behaviors that sustain it.

To book Alden Mills for a speaking engagement, visit: https://www.wsb.com/speakers/alden-mills

About Washington Speakers Bureau

WSB is the world's largest talent agency solely focused on the corporate speaking and lecture circuit. With over 45 years of experience, we have represented the best keynote speakers from a variety of fields, from presidents and prime ministers to Fortune 100 CEOs, athletes, coaches, authors, and thought leaders. Our relentless focus on integrity, discretion, and care for our speakers and clients makes us the first choice for the world's pre-eminent speakers.

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SOURCE Washington Speakers Bureau