Washington Speakers Bureau Announces Joshua White Has Joined Its Executive Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) today announced Joshua White, Founder and CEO of Epic Keynotes and one of the professional speaking industry's most respected operators, has joined WSB as a senior member of its leadership team.

Over the past two decades, White has built a reputation as one of the industry's most forward-thinking operators, combining deep experience in sales, marketing, and speaker management with a strong understanding of how technology is reshaping the business of ideas. In his new role, he will work across multiple areas of the organization, strengthening the company's sales and marketing strategies while advancing its technology infrastructure and data capabilities.

"Josh has spent twenty years doing the work, not just talking about it," said Ryan Heil, President of Washington Speakers Bureau. "He's earned the trust of speakers and clients who don't give it easily. What makes him special is that he doesn't just share our vision for where this industry is headed. He understands it from every angle: sales, technology, speaker development, and the buyer experience. That makes all of us smarter. What we're building here, the team, the culture, is something we take seriously. Welcoming Josh to the WSB family makes us all stronger."

White began his career at American Program Bureau, one of the world's largest speakers bureaus, where he rose from intern to Senior Vice President, managing global accounts and representing many of the industry's most prominent speakers. He later founded Epic Keynotes, a speaker management and consulting firm known for its highly selective roster and its focus on connecting organizations with speakers whose ideas can drive meaningful change for audiences and businesses alike.

"I'm incredibly honored to join Washington Speakers Bureau. For decades, WSB has been the leading speakers bureau in our industry, with a remarkable history and reputation, but what makes this especially exciting is the team and culture in place today," said Joshua White. "The speaking industry is at a pivotal inflection point, and I believe there is no organization better suited to lead what comes next. There is a real sense of care, responsibility, and excellence at WSB, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of it."

Throughout his career, White has pushed to evolve the traditional bureau model from a transactional booking service to a strategic advisory role for both speakers and clients. At Washington Speakers Bureau, he will lead initiatives across sales, marketing, data systems, and emerging technologies, including the growing role of artificial intelligence in how ideas are discovered, distributed, and experienced.

About Washington Speakers Bureau

WSB is the world's largest talent agency solely focused on the corporate speaking and lecture circuit. With over 40 years of experience, we have represented the best keynote speakers from a variety of fields, from presidents and prime ministers to Fortune 100 CEOs, athletes, coaches, authors, and thought leaders. Our relentless focus on integrity, discretion, and care for our speakers and clients makes us the first choice for the world's pre-eminent speakers.

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SOURCE Washington Speakers Bureau