Washington Speakers Bureau Announces Exclusive Representation of Constance Schwartz-Morini, Co-Founder and CEO of SMAC Entertainment

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) today announced the exclusive representation of Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder and CEO of SMAC Entertainment, for keynote speaking engagements.

Schwartz-Morini has developed the modern playbook for how athletes and entertainers navigate their multifaceted careers while developing businesses and strategic partnerships that expand reputation and onboard new audiences. She is the engineer behind Michael Strahan transitioning his career from a Super Bowl Champion to an Emmy-winner, entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, and one of America's top media personalities today. Her work with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has shifted the college football landscape, and she's the first female representative to secure a top-five highest-paid coach contract in NCAA history.

Her career spans more than three decades across sports, entertainment, music, and media. In 2025, she was named to The Hollywood Reporter's inaugural list of the top sports agents and managers in Hollywood.

"In the speaking industry, there is only a small group of speakers who have actually done the thing they talk about, at the highest level, with real consequences. Constance is one of them," said Ryan Heil, President of WSB. "She has been the person in the room who had to say yes or no when it mattered, build the team, own the outcome, and do it again. When she speaks, audiences aren't getting theory. They're getting someone who has lived it."

Her keynotes give executives a sharper framework for the decisions that define outcomes: when to pursue a bold opportunity and when to walk away, how to structure partnerships that create lasting value, and how to lead teams from vision to measurable result. Every keynote draws directly from decisions she has made and outcomes she has been accountable for across three decades in the industry.

To book Constance Schwartz-Morini for a speaking engagement, visit wsb.com/speakers/constance-schwartz-morini/.

About Washington Speakers Bureau

WSB is the world's largest talent agency solely focused on the corporate speaking and lecture circuit. With over 40 years of experience, we have represented the best keynote speakers from a variety of fields, from presidents and prime ministers to Fortune 100 CEOs, athletes, coaches, authors, and thought leaders. Our relentless focus on integrity, discretion, and care for our speakers and clients makes us the first choice for the world's pre-eminent speakers.

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SOURCE Washington Speakers Bureau