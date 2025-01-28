Washington Speakers Bureau Welcomes Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Distinguished Roster

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) is proud to announce the addition of former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to its prestigious roster of global thought leaders and speakers. As the youngest British Prime Minister in over two centuries and the first of Indian heritage, Sunak brings a unique perspective on leadership, innovation, and global economic transformation.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Sunak positioned the UK as a global leader in artificial intelligence policy and technological innovation while strengthening the nation's defense capabilities. Previously, as Chancellor of the Exchequer during the COVID-19 pandemic, he established critical economic strategies that protected millions of jobs and businesses during unprecedented times.

"Rishi Sunak represents a new generation of global leadership in an era of unprecedented change," said Ryan Heil, President of Washington Speakers Bureau. "His combination of corporate finance expertise, technological fluency, and experience leading a G7 nation through complex challenges makes him an invaluable voice for audiences seeking to navigate today's rapidly evolving landscape. His ability to communicate complex concepts with clarity and authenticity sets him apart as a speaker."

Before his political career, Sunak built a distinguished career in finance, including roles at Goldman Sachs and as co-founder of an investment firm. His educational background includes a degree from Oxford University and an MBA from Stanford University, where he studied as a Fulbright Scholar.

About Washington Speakers Bureau
WSB is the world's largest talent agency solely focused on the corporate speaking and lecture circuit. With over 40 years of experience, we have represented the bestkeynote speakers from a variety of fields, from Fortune 100 CEOs to athletes, coaches, authors, presidents, prime ministers, and thought leaders. Our relentless focus on integrity, discretion, and care for our speakers and clients makes us the first choice for the world's pre-eminent speakers.

