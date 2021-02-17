Washington Spirit Announces New Investor Group

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Spirit today announced a new group of investors who are joining the Spirit Family to support the club's goals of winning championships, promoting the women's game in the US, and becoming the premier women's sports property in the world. This new investor group brings to the club a remarkable range of resources, networks, and skillsets to help drive the club's growth. The Spirit has brought together influential figures, including Chelsea Clinton, Jenna Bush Hager, Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, Estee Portnoy, Briana Scurry, Dominique Dawes, Assia Grazioli-Venier, Razmig Hovaghimian, Matt Hong, Tom Daschle, Claire Shipman, Mary Mochary, Suzanne Niedland, and Devin Talbott, lead investor in the new group.

"It is fitting that the Washington Spirit have an investor group commensurate with the dynamism and diversity of DC and its place as the most powerful city in the world," said Steve Baldwin, Spirit Managing Partner. "As the 2021 season rapidly approaches, our fans will learn more about how this group came together, hear directly from new investors on their excitement to join us, and our plans for the future."

"Our investor group reflects DC's political roots, sports legacy, international reach, and thriving business and technology community. We share a common vision and committed purpose to elevate women's soccer, both for Washington Spirit players and the young girls pursuing their passions on the pitch and beyond," added Devin Talbott.

"In the past year Michele Kang joined Bill Lynch and me in ownership and her leadership and engagement have been instrumental in the transformation of the Spirit. Her impact in our work, and bringing this new group together, has been magnificent and I thank her for all she does," said Baldwin.

"It's hard to even articulate the impact Steve and Michele are having on this club," said Spirit Founder Bill Lynch. "In a short period of time they have pulled together an investor group that is second to none and generated significant interest from many more," Lynch added.

"Our club has big ambitions globally. With an eye to expanding the Spirit fan base, building on the team's current footballing success, and capitalizing on the entrepreneurial intersection of technology and sports entertainment, Michele, Bill, and I are thrilled that global sports, media, and business executives have also joined our group.

These include women in the fields of politics, sports and entertainment, and finance such as Bonnie McElveen- Hunter, former Ambassador to Finland and the first Chairwoman of the American Red Cross, Estee Portnoy, a Senior Executive in Michael Jordan's Family Office and Executive Producer of the Emmy Award winning "The Last Dance", and Assia Grazioli Venier, co-founder of Muse Capital, and Board of Directors of Juventus FC / Juventus Women.

"We are also fortunate to welcome highly successful media and sports executives Matt Hong, former COO of Turner Sports and Vice Chairman of OXIGEN Beverages, and Razmig Hovaghimian, a former Senior Executive Officer at Rakuten (Main Global Partner of FC Barcelona), and founder of Embrace and global streaming video platform Viki. With their support, we're excited to be bringing the best of US football to fans worldwide," added Baldwin.

As part of the Washington Spirit's effort to be the premier club in the NWSL and expand its global footprint, the team welcomes more than 30 distinguished individuals.

The new investors include:

• Craig Abod • Jimmy Lynn • Veronica Atkins • Bonnie McElveen-Hunter • Chelsea Clinton • Mary Mochary • Tom and Linda Daschle • Dr. Kurt Newman • Dominique Dawes • Suzanne Niedland • Joe Duckett • Brian Nightingale • Tracy Fitzsimmons and Knox Singleton • Assia Grazioli-Venier • Estee Portnoy • Scott Reynolds • Jenna Bush Hager

• Matt and Soogi Hong • Shannon and Johnathan Robertson • Phil and Cathy Horvitz • Danielle and George Scott • Razmig Hovaghimian • Briana Scurry and Chryssa Zizos • Mark and Kimberly Johnson • David Schiff • Justin and Cindy Kuzemka • Claire Shipman and Jay Carney • Kyle and Amanda Lierman • Terry Lin • Devin Talbott • Mark Wishner



TO BE CONTINUED…….



