Washington Spirit, Koons of Silver Spring, inride agree to sponsorship deal

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koons of Silver Spring and inride are proud to announce a new sponsorship deal with the Washington Spirit. The new sponsorship agreement will last the remainder of the 2019 season.

Under the sponsorship, Koons of Silver Spring and inride will be the game sponsors of the Spirit's August 24th and September 14th matches at Audi Field, as well as have signage and involvement at the home matches at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

Spirit Majority Owner Steve Baldwin had this to say about the exciting new sponsorship: "I'm delighted to welcome Alex Perdikis and his brands of Koons of Silver Spring and inride to the Washington Spirit family. I've come to know Alex the past several months and could not be more impressed by his dealerships and his new car subscription service, inride."

Baldwin continued, saying: "Alex has a great commitment to women's soccer and has been helpful in providing some excellent advice and counsel to me since the start of our relationship. On behalf of our players, staff, and fans I thank him for joining us."

Alex Perdikis, President and Owner of Koons of Silver Spring and inride, said: "I am proud that our organizations are joining forces with Steve and the Washington Spirit. Now that the US Women's National Team has won a fourth World Cup, there could never be a better time than the present to generate greater awareness of the Washington Spirit."

Perdikis went on to say: "I am extremely impressed with Steve's vision for the future. We are thrilled to be a part of this movement. I hope that other business leaders, not only in the region, but also nationally, take note of the investments being made in the growth of the Washington Spirit and the NWSL."

About inride

Headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland and pioneered by auto dealer, Alex Perdikis as part of his Silver Spring, Maryland auto group, inride is an innovative automotive startup company that is revolutionizing the car service industry as a monthly subscription alternative to owning or leasing. For more information, please visit www.inride.com.

About Koons of Silver Spring: Koons of Silver Spring, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, sells and services new Fords, Lincolns, Mazdas, and has an extensive pre-owned operation. Koons of Silver Spring has over 130 employees and was selected as one of the "Best Places to Work" by the Washington Business Journal, is a multi year recipient of Ford's President's Award and Mazda's Gold Cup. Koons of Silver Spring was founded in 2010.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON SPIRIT

The Washington Spirit is the professional women's soccer team based at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Germantown, Md. Launched in 2012, the Spirit play in the National Women's Soccer League, the premier women's soccer competition in North America. For more information about the Spirit, visit www.WashingtonSpirit.com, follow the club on Twitter @WashSpirit and on Facebook at facebook.com/washingtonspirit.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is a nine-team Division-I women's professional soccer league featuring players from around the world. The nine clubs are the Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Seattle Reign FC, Sky Blue FC, Utah Royals FC and Washington Spirit. Based in Chicago, the NWSL is supported by the United States Soccer Federation and the Canadian Soccer Association. For more information about the NWSL, log on to the league's official website at www.NWSLsoccer.com.

