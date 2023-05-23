Washington Spirit partners with US Fertility and Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a founding partner of US Fertility, is now the Official Fertility Partner of the Washington Spirit professional women's soccer team.

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Washington Spirit, an accomplished team within the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced that Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a partner practice of US Fertility, is now the Official Fertility Partner of the Washington Spirit. SGF and the Spirit are proud to be leaders in changing the conversations about fertility care and female athletes' careers.

"We are trying to raise the bar in terms of High Performance support for female soccer players and we are excited to offer our athletes much-needed fertility education and care," shares Dawn Scott, vice president of performance, medical and innovation for the Spirit.

As the Official Fertility Partner of the Spirit, SGF will provide players with fertility preservation and other family-building benefits and education. With 15 locations throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland, and as one of the largest fertility centers in the nation, SGF is proud to serve the area with an award-winning physician team as recognized by the Washingtonian, Northern Virginia Magazine, the Cade Foundation, and many others.

"SGF is at the forefront of innovation in fertility care and it seems fitting that we would bring our patient-centered care to a team at the forefront of their league," shares SGF physician Jason Bromer, M.D.

"The Spirit's partnership with Shady Grove Fertility is all about providing our players with the data and tools they need to make informed healthcare and fertility preservation decisions," shares Emma May, the Spirit's president of business operations.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With convenient locations throughout the U.S. and in Santiago, Chile, SGF accepts most insurance plans and makes fertility treatment accessible and affordable through innovative financial solutions, including 100% refund guarantees for eligible patients. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned and physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices nationally. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.

