Washington State Department of Labor and Industries Selects SOSi to Improve Access to Language Interpretation Services

SOSi to facilitate communication for health care and vocational providers serving injured workers and crime victims with limited English language proficiency

RESTON, Va., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi announced today it was awarded a three-year contract by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) to deliver a software and management solution that enables seamless communication between health care/vocational providers and injured workers/crime victims with limited English proficiency.

As the prime awardee on this contract, SOSi will introduce a secure, mobile friendly, web-based scheduling platform for requesting, canceling, editing, and verifying interpretation assignments around the clock, for approximately 22,000 average appointments per month. SOSi will manage the exchange between L&I, workers and victims the agency serves, insurers, providers, and interpreters, ensuring the provision of on-demand and scheduled language interpretation services through in-person, video, and over-the-phone communication in numerous languages. The platform will capture the execution and completion of services and enable interpreters to submit invoices through SOSi to the insurers.

"We have honed our proprietary resource management and scheduling technology through years of hands-on experience supporting large-scale federal programs of similar size and scope," said Charles O'Brien, SOSi Vice President for Civil Solutions. "The quality and accessibility of our industry-leading language services will enhance Washington State L&I's assistance programs and ultimately benefit the state's workers and crime victims."

About SOSi

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SOSi is a private defense and government services firm that is principally engaged in the research, design, development, integration, sustainment, and delivery of advanced technology systems, products, and services. It is the largest founder-owned and operated business in the government services market and has a wide range of capabilities that includes data science, software development, network engineering, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and logistics. https://www.sosi.com/

