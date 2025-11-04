Washington State DOT Invests in Digital Infrastructure with Titan Cloud Fuel Monitoring

Cloud-based platform will replace outdated fuel monitoring systems across 125 sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Cloud, the leading AI-driven data platform for Energy Asset Optimization, announced that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has awarded the company a contract to digitize fuel tank monitoring across 125 sites and approximately 210 tanks. The initiative will replace outdated systems with a single, cloud-based platform designed for modern energy asset management.

According to a 2024 Deloitte-NASCIO study, 96% of state and local IT leaders view legacy systems as a liability. Public agencies are increasingly adopting cloud technology to address that risk—driving efficiency, ensuring compliance, and improving resilience in support of safe, reliable transportation and smarter asset management for daily operations and emergency response.

"This contract with WSDOT shows how modernization can turn technology into ROI and public value," said Paul Lauinger, SVP of North America Sales at Titan Cloud. "By consolidating fuel monitoring into one platform, they'll cut costs, reduce downtime, and strengthen compliance, giving the state the visibility and control to respond in real time and keep critical services running for the people who depend on them every day."

Public agencies are digitizing fuel operations to overcome long-standing challenges:

Automated compliance through one connected platform

Built-in scalability to add users, sites, and tanks with ease

Real-time digital tank monitoring replaces limited daily polling

Accessible fuel data with insights shared across teams

With Titan Cloud's unified platform, public agencies will improve operational efficiencies, give leaders real-time insights, and make it easier for teams and contractors to work together. The shift will also strengthen environmental safeguards, speed response, and positions fuel operations a strategic state asset. Investing in modern fuel infrastructure with Titan Cloud demonstrates how agencies can achieve smarter energy management, stronger cost control, and more reliable public service.

About Titan Cloud

Titan Cloud delivers the leading Energy Asset Optimization platform, helping customers cut fuel supply and logistics costs, reduce environmental compliance risk, lower maintenance spend, and grow revenue. Trusted by the biggest names in retail petroleum and commercial fleets, Titan monitors 50% of U.S. consumer gasoline throughput across 100,000+ facilities. This global network powers rich data and analytics that help customers manage risk and fuel profit. Founded in 2012, Titan Cloud serves 800+ customers in more than 30 countries. Learn more at www.titancloud.com.

About Washington State Department of Transportation

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is responsible for planning, building, and maintaining Washington's multimodal transportation system, including highways, bridges, ferries, rail, and public transit connections. With a focus on safety, reliability, and cost-effective service, WSDOT works with local, regional, and federal partners to keep people and goods moving and to support the state's economy and quality of life. Learn more at www.wsdot.wa.gov.

