Washington State HCA Removes Prior Authorization for Hormone-Free "In the Moment" Contraceptive PHEXXI Ahead of Huskies vs. Wolverines Championship Game

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple studies have shown that testosterone levels surge in men watching a favorite sports team compete. A major victory – like the Washington Huskies over the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl last week – can result in a 20 percent increase in testosterone for fans of the winning team. The hormone spike and overall thrill of victory can give rise to intimate celebrations requiring in-the-moment contraception to prevent unintended pregnancy.

Just in time for the 2024 College Football National Championship, where the Huskies will face off against the Michigan Wolverines, the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) has paved the way for nearly 1.8 million covered Washingtonians to spontaneously rejoice by removing the Prior Authorization from a popular hormone-free contraceptive called Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate).

Phexxi is the first and only locally-acting contraceptive gel approved by the FDA. It is applied zero-to-60 minutes before intercourse and works, without hormones, by maintaining the natural vaginal biome with a pH that is naturally inhospitable to sperm.

The improved coverage makes it that much easier for women on the state HCA's Managed Medicaid and Fee for Service Medicaid plans to get Phexxi. The change took effect January 1, 2024. Phexxi continues to be included on the Washington State HCA Preferred Drug List.

The win is the first in 2024 for the commercial-stage women's health innovator Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFMD), which expects to report its third consecutive year of Phexxi net sales growth for 2023 reflecting coverage and reimbursement improvements last year.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex.

