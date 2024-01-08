Washington State HCA Removes Prior Authorization for Hormone-Free "In the Moment" Contraceptive PHEXXI Ahead of Huskies vs. Wolverines Championship Game

News provided by

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

08 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

— Removal of Prior Authorization Upgrades Phexxi Coverage for Nearly 1.8 Million Washington Lives Across All Medicaid Plans

—   Fans Encouraged to Plan for Victory, Prevent Unintended Pregnancy —

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple studies have shown that testosterone levels surge in men watching a favorite sports team compete. A major victory – like the Washington Huskies over the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl last week – can result in a 20 percent increase in testosterone for fans of the winning team. The hormone spike and overall thrill of victory can give rise to intimate celebrations requiring in-the-moment contraception to prevent unintended pregnancy.

Just in time for the 2024 College Football National Championship, where the Huskies will face off against the Michigan Wolverines, the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) has paved the way for nearly 1.8 million covered Washingtonians to spontaneously rejoice by removing the Prior Authorization from a popular hormone-free contraceptive called Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate).

Phexxi is the first and only locally-acting contraceptive gel approved by the FDA. It is applied zero-to-60 minutes before intercourse and works, without hormones, by maintaining the natural vaginal biome with a pH that is naturally inhospitable to sperm.

The improved coverage makes it that much easier for women on the state HCA's Managed Medicaid and Fee for Service Medicaid plans to get Phexxi. The change took effect January 1, 2024. Phexxi continues to be included on the Washington State HCA Preferred Drug List.

The win is the first in 2024 for the commercial-stage women's health innovator Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFMD), which expects to report its third consecutive year of Phexxi net sales growth for 2023 reflecting coverage and reimbursement improvements last year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Sources

Bernhardt PC, Dabbs JM Jr, Fielden JA, Lutter CD. Testosterone changes during vicarious experiences of winning and losing among fans at sporting events. Physiol Behav. 1998 Aug;65(1):59-62. doi: 10.1016/s0031-9384(98)00147-4. PMID: 9811365.

Montesinos J, Cortes J, Arnau A, Sanchez J A, Elmore M, Macia N et al. Barcelona baby boom: does sporting success affect birth rate? BMJ 2013; 347 :f7387 doi:10.1136/bmj.f7387

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements related to Evofem's expected financial results for 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2023 and any subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]
(917) 673-5775

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Also from this source

Evofem Biosciences Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

Evofem Biosciences Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Highlights...
Evofem Biosciences Announces Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

Evofem Biosciences Announces Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFMD) ("Evofem") today announced preliminary results for the third quarter of 2023, including sequential growth in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.