Washington State Partners with Latino Fintech Finhabits for Nation's First Online Retirement Marketplace

The Washington State Small Business Retirement Marketplace offers state-verified, low-fee retirement savings plans to small businesses and their employees, as well as sole proprietors and self-employed individuals seeking to start building savings for their future.

"Over 2 million Washingtonians do not have access to retirement savings plans through their workplace, making it more difficult to save for the future. The new Retirement Marketplace provides a simpler way for small business owners and individuals to shop and enroll in low-cost savings plans, and we're pleased that Finhabits is one of the first providers offering plans through the marketplace," said Brian Bonlender, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The marketplace officially launched on March 19 with Finhabits IRA services available in English and Spanish. Finhabits is a full-stack technology solution that was developed in-house by a team of financial experts, engineers, and designers in New York City to make retirement savings and investing more accessible and inclusive in our country.

"Finhabits wants to make smart financial habits the new norm in multicultural families," said Carlos Garcia, the CEO and Founder of Finhabits. "It is an honor to be a provider for the nation's first online retirement marketplace, and our team is proud of bringing 16 years of investment and technology experience, and financial inclusion philosophy to help Washingtonians accomplish their retirement goals."

As part of its strategic launch plan, the marketplace has been phased in along a public education campaign. To learn more about the marketplace or to sign up, visit www.retirementmarketplace.com.

About Finhabits

Finhabits Advisors is an SEC-registered digital investment advisor that makes investing and saving for retirement a habit by combining fiduciary advice with behavioral nudges. The bilingual, mobile-first platform allows users to set up Roth and Traditional IRAs, as well as individual investment accounts in just a few minutes — making it accessible and easy for anyone to start building wealth for their future. For more information, visit www.finhabits.com.

About the Washington State Department of Commerce

Commerce is the lead state agency charged with strengthening communities and growing Washington's economy. For more information, visit www.commerce.wa.gov. For information on locating or expanding a business in Washington, visit www.choosewashington.com.

This is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Brokerage services are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation, member of FINRA/SIPC. Non-deposit investments are not federally insured, involve investment risk, may lose value, and are not obligations of or guaranteed by the financial institution.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-state-partners-with-latino-fintech-finhabits-for-nations-first-online-retirement-marketplace-300619960.html

SOURCE Finhabits

Related Links

http://www.finhabits.com

