Washington State Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Terri J. Raymond Becomes 2019-2020 President Of Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics

CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered dietitian nutritionist Terri J. Raymond will begin her one-year term on June 1 as the 2019-2020 President of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. Raymond, of Auburn, Wash., served as the Academy's president-elect during 2018-2019.

Raymond, the Academy's 94th president, is the president and owner of Dietitian Consulting Service, LLC. Previously, she worked at Food Management Corporation in positions ranging from director of clinical consultation to regional manager, vice president and president.

"Together with the Academy's Board of Directors, I guarantee the Academy will work tirelessly to ensure the best possible future for our members, our organization and the public's nutritional health," Raymond said.

"It used to be said that America was a melting pot, where all cultures and all people blended together. I believe a better analogy, especially in this global age, is a mosaic: a wonderful mixture of individuals, cultures and languages that gathers into a beautiful design — when viewed both up close and as a whole," Raymond said.

"However, it's not enough for us to live and work side by side and expect our mosaic to form by itself. We need to create understanding of ourselves and each other. We have a responsibility to receive the great gifts of diverse ideas, thoughts and experiences the world has to offer, and then come together and incorporate our understanding into actions that lead to healthier people, families, communities and our entire nation," Raymond said.

Raymond's service to the Academy includes being a member of the Finance Committee; chair of the Professional Development Committee; member of the Competency Assurance Panel and Appeals Panel of the Commission on Dietetic Registration; and member of the Leadership Institute Oversight Task Force.

Raymond is a past chair of the Board of the Academy's Foundation, and served on the Foundation's Board for five years. She is a past president of the Washington State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, received the state's Distinguished Service Award, President's Award and represented Washington state in the Academy's House of Delegates.

Raymond is a past chair and member of the Dietitians in Business and Communications dietetic practice group's executive board and received the Founder's Award and is a recipient of the Dietitians in Health Care Communities dietetic practice group's Abbott Leadership Award.

Raymond is a graduate of Washington State University and earned a master's degree from Antioch University.

All registered dietitians are nutritionists – but not all nutritionists are registered dietitians. The Academy's Board of Directors and Commission on Dietetic Registration have determined that those who hold the credential registered dietitian (RD) may optionally use "registered dietitian nutritionist" (RDN) instead. The two credentials have identical meanings.

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

