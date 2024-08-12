Washington State Tree Fruit Association Releases 2024 Washington Apple Harvest Estimate

Return to normal numbers and exceptionally high fruit quality drive forecast as harvest begins for key economic and image driver for Washington state.

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) released its forecast for the 2024 Washington state fresh apple crop today. The crop is estimated at 124 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples. This forecast represents a return to the recent historic norms after two unusual years. The 2020 Washington apple crop was 122.5 million boxes, followed by 122.9 million in 2021. Cool and wet weather in 2022 caused a smaller crop of 103.9 million, and then a much larger "rebound" crop in 2023 of 136.1 million boxes. This year, moderate weather has helped growers deliver a robust crop with high quality across all varietals. The forecast also reveals a continuing trend of higher overall numbers of organic apples and new varietals including Cosmic Crisp®.

WSTFA President Jon DeVaney discusses 2024 Apple Forecast

"There is a lot of excitement as we are seeing a more normal harvest and excellent fruit quality this year," said Jon DeVaney, WSTFA President. "A moderate spring and a warm early summer created stable growing conditions, so our domestic and foreign customers can expect the flavor, size, color, and overall high quality that make Washington apples famous. The harvest is underway now, and I congratulate our growers for producing another great crop."

The WSTFA forecast includes growth in the five most popular varietals. Gala is number one at 19% of production, followed by Granny Smith at 14.5%, Red Delicious at 13%, Honeycrisp at 12%, and Fuji at 10.5%.

Cosmic Crisp®, developed as WA-38 by Washington State University specifically for Eastern Washington's growing conditions, is anticipated to be 9% of this year's crop, which represents significant growth in popularity for the new varietal which was introduced in 2019 and was 1% of the harvest in 2020 and 6% of the crop in 2023. Cripps Pink is forecast to be nearly 7% of the forecasted crop, with Envy and Golden Delicious both at approximately 3.5%, and Ambrosia at 2%. All other varieties represent about 6%.

Organic apples represent nearly 16% of this year's crop, up from 11% of the crop five years ago, a sign that Washington growers are keeping up with consumer demand for organic apples. Washington state generates more than 90% of the nation's organic apple production. Organic apples are grown, packed, and marketed according to USDA National Organic Program standards and WSTFA members continue to lead in this segment. "Our growers work hard to deliver the apples that consumers want and enjoy, and for many consumers that includes organics," added DeVaney.

Washington apples are sold around the world and are a strong mover in domestic grocery. They are also vital to the state's economy and are Washington's leading agricultural commodity. Apples represented 16% ($2 billion) of the state's total farm-gate agricultural value in 2022. Nearly 30% percent of the harvest is exported.

"Apples are synonymous with Washington state, and we are known for producing the world's finest apples," said Derek Sandison, Director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture. "Thanks to more favorable growing conditions this past year, we expect the projected harvest to be not only high in quantity but also quality. We are grateful to our growers for delivering a crop that is good for our state economy, our workforce, and consumers all around the world."

The apple forecast is based on a survey of WSTFA members and represents the best estimate of the total volume of apples harvested in 2024 that will be packed and sold on the fresh market. The estimate excludes apples sold to processors. Apple harvest typically begins in August and continues into November. As a result, this forecast is still subject to several months of variable weather that can affect the final harvest total.

About the Washington State Tree Fruit Association

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) represents the growers, packers and marketers of Washington apples, pears, and sweet cherries. The association provides education and training, data and statistics for informed market and production decisions, and public and government advocacy for the industry. Washington is the nation's leading producer of these three important crops, with a farm-gate production of over $2.8 billion, accounting for 30% of the state's agricultural production value. In an average year, the apple harvest alone produced a total economic impact to the state of $7.5 billion and supported nearly 40,000 direct jobs and 21,000 indirect jobs in support industries in the state. To learn more, visit www.wstfa.org.

