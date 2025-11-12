Washington State Unveils Comprehensive Plan to Transform Behavioral Health System for Children and Families

The plan aims to ensure every child, youth, and young adult can access coordinated, timely behavioral health support

OLYMPIA, Wash., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of fragmented services and mounting crisis, Washington State has released the Washington Thriving Strategic Plan, a comprehensive roadmap to transform behavioral health services for pregnant people and young people from before birth through age 25. The state currently ranks 48th in the nation for youth flourishing.

The plan envisions a future where every young person in Washington is thriving, supported by coordinated systems that make help easy to find and access.

Last week, Governor Bob Ferguson worked from Western State hospital where he met with workers and behavioral health professionals, and connected with young people engaged in treatment and recovery at the Child Study and Treatment Center. He voiced his strong agreement with the goals of the Washington Thriving Strategic Plan.

"In Washington, we have dedicated behavioral health providers, investment at the state level, and communities' commitment to supporting our children, yet we rank 48th for youth wellbeing," Governor Ferguson said. "That is unacceptable. Washington Thriving's strategic plan lays out a new approach. I look forward to working with legislative partners to identify the first steps toward realizing Washington Thriving's ambitious vision."

Currently, only 52% of Washington youth and young adults on Medicaid who need mental health treatment receive it. More than 2,500 young people experience their first episode of psychosis annually, yet 80% cannot access specialized care. The cost of inaction — measured in disrupted education, preventable crises, and lost potential— demands urgent transformation.

"Parents shouldn't have to become experts in navigating multiple agencies just to get their child support," said Representative Lisa Callan, co-chair of Washington Thriving. "Right now, families retell their most traumatic stories to agency after agency, wait months for appointments, and watch their children's problems get worse while they're stuck on waitlists. We have a moral obligation to do better, and this plan shows us how."

The Washington Thriving Strategic Plan provides a comprehensive framework to guide investment, policy development, and coordinated action in three foundational areas: strengthening system infrastructure; expanding comprehensive offerings; and people- and values-centered practices.

Washington Thriving has identified initial actions needed to advance work over the next three years, balancing budget constraints with urgent needs. The first initiatives offer strategic first steps that tackle immediate priorities and build momentum, while laying groundwork for the long-term vision. These address perinatal well-being, K-12 student behavioral health, and treatment services.

"Evidence from other states shows that comprehensive systems like the one outlined in this Plan work," said Diana Cockrell, co-chair of Washington Thriving. "They reduce hospitalization, improve school attendance, decrease juvenile justice involvement, and save money while improving lives. Washington can achieve these same results."

The plan is built on quantitative analysis of Washington's current system, best practices from other states, and direct input from those most impacted. Washington Thriving centers the voices of people with lived and living experience, bringing together partners from health care, education, early learning, child welfare, justice, and community organizations to work collaboratively rather than in silos. This approach built the foundational relationships needed to make the plan a reality. The work will continue as Washington Thriving brings in more voices to improve the well-being of all young people and families.

The complete Washington Thriving Strategic Plan is available at www.washingtonthriving.org/strategic-plan/.

