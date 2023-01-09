Washington State Youth Club Boys Soccer Team Has Dominant Run in 2021 & 2022

Crossfire Premier (B08 ECNL 1) wins several national and international tournaments 2021 and 2022 and finishes strong in other major tournaments

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Northwest Youth Soccer News, Crossfire Premier (B08 ECNL 1) has been outstanding for the past two years (in 2021 and 2022), finishing at the top or near the top of several major national and international tournaments, including:

Nationally Ranked Players on the Crossfire Premier B08 ECNL 1 Soccer Team. Crossfire Premier B08 ECNL 1 Soccer Team playing in game in 2022.

This Crossfire Premier (B08 ECNL 1) team's main strength has been its defense, which has been dominant, shutting out or only allowing one goal per game in over one hundred (100) games in the past two years against major competition.

In particular, in 2021 and 2022, key players on the team such as Alessandro Amador, Anderson Brown, Justin Chen, Zach Hume, John Koutelieris, and Alex Sauerbrei have consistently shut down or limited opponents' offenses at various top national and international tournaments.

With several top starters returning in 2023, including Anderson Brown, Justin Chen, Zach Hume and John Koutelieris, who are all nationally ranked by Top Drawer Soccer, it is expected that the Crossfire Premier (B08 ECNL 1) team will have another very strong year in 2023, especially on defense.

