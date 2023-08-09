Washington Technology Industry Association and Washington STEM Release First-of-its-Kind Statewide Strategic Plan for STEM Education

New Report Highlights Legislative Progress Toward Access to Computer Science for All Students, Renewed Demand for Investment and Implementation

SEATTLE , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), and Washington STEM , two non-profit organizations dedicated to fostering robust, equity-centered education and technology sectors that empower communities, today announced the launch of the Cross Sector Computer Science Strategic Plan (CSSP) and Report . The plan aims to secure access to computer science for all Washington students by outlining specific policy, implementation and educator development goals in an achievable timeline.

Access to computer science education is critical to growing Washington state's economy, and engaging and supporting local talent is key to closing pervasive income gaps. There are more than 20,000 open computing jobs in the state today, many of which are high paying and only require a two-year degree. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , available computer science and IT jobs are also projected to grow 11% through 2029. A foundational computer science education also goes beyond immediate job opportunities. Seven different studies demonstrate children who study computer science perform better in math and science, excel at problem-solving, and are 17% more likely to attend college.

"It is nearly impossible to find an industry or field of study not being transformed, disrupted or reimagined using software and computer science, with all students benefiting from learning these important skills. This foundation will only become more critical," said Michael Schutzler, CEO, Washington Technology Industry Association. "If we want our students and our state to successfully meet the job demands of the future, equitable access to computer science and computational thinking for all is a non-negotiable."

Over the last decade, important policy measures were put in place to advance access to computer science education across the state. This includes the passing of Senate Bill 5299 led by State Senator Lisa Wellman, which mandates computer science be available in every high school as an elective. However, despite these efforts, challenges and inequities remain in accessing education in this important skill set. To achieve the goals outlined by the CSSP, the report outlines the necessary steps to ensure school districts are able to successfully implement computer science education. WTIA and Washington STEM have prioritized five opportunities to disrupt and change the systemic barriers to full implementation:

Support K-12 implementation of equitable access to computer science: pursuit of a fully-funded, statewide, cross-sector computer science leadership structure.

pursuit of a fully-funded, statewide, cross-sector computer science leadership structure. Accountability through data: mandate improved data visualizations and accountability metrics in statute.

mandate improved data visualizations and accountability metrics in statute. Teacher preparation: expansion of teacher training programs.

expansion of teacher training programs. Coordination and partnership: provide input on CSSP and support implementation; organize and host convenings to connect educators, computer science advisory, stakeholders.

provide input on CSSP and support implementation; organize and host convenings to connect educators, computer science advisory, stakeholders. Understand postsecondary pathways into computer science: utilize data from Washington STEM's Computer Science Credential Opportunities by Region Index (CORI) dashboard to prioritize policies and funding for increasing access to computer science programs in each region of the state.

"The benefits of computer science education are multifold: Students will grow into savvy consumers of technology, be well-prepared for high demand careers, and become adaptive, well-informed global citizens," said Lynne K. Varner, CEO, Washington STEM. "Equitable access will also help ensure rural students, students of color, young women, and students experiencing poverty can step onto this promising pathway and contribute to a more diverse and thriving workforce."

While Washington has made progress, the report highlights multiple system level barriers to achieving full implementation of the CSSP. For example, additional support is needed to help districts, particularly those in rural areas with limited access to technology companies, prepare faculty to teach computer science and establish an effective and interesting curriculum. Some critical investments have been made in an attempt to address those barriers, including more than $2.5 million of the state's general fund provided to administer grants, as well as multiple investments in computer science across postsecondary institutions. However, increased contributions are needed to drive real change.

"I have been honored to lead state efforts for computer science education, and am currently working on additional legislation that moves us forward," said Senator Wellman. "While a lot of progress has been made, there is more work to be done. I call on my fellow legislators, state agencies and educators to achieve the goals outlined in this plan. Let's recapture our place as a global leader in technology innovation with a workforce prepared for the jobs of the future."

For more information and to download the report, please visit here .

About WTIA

Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary (Apprenti), and a for profit corporation providing business services (Portalus). The organization's mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. We recruit technology companies and allies that view diversity as a competitive advantage, value collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and fully embrace the opportunity to partner with and empower the communities in which we operate.

About Washington STEM

Washington STEM is a statewide, education nonprofit leveraging STEM for social change, removing barriers to credential attainment, and creating pathways to long-term economic security for historically excluded students. In our state STEM is at the forefront of discovery, on the frontlines of creative 21st century problem-solving, and serves as one of the largest pathways to family-wage careers and long-term economic security. STEM pathways have promise like few others in Washington and it is imperative that students of color, rural students, girls and young women, and students experiencing poverty have access. For more information, go to www.washingtonstem.org. You can connect with us on Twitter (@washingtonstem) and via Facebook and LinkedIn.

