Washington Technology Industry Association Announces Dr. Tiffany Manuel as Keynote Speaker for FullConTech™ 2019

SEATTLE, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), the state's unifying voice for the tech community, today announced Dr. Tiffany Manuel, Ph.D. , President and CEO of TheCaseMade , as keynote speaker for the organization's sixth FullConTech™ conference and workshop taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in Redmond, WA.

FullConTech 2019, WTIA's annual collaborative and highly interactive one day conference that brings together leaders from the public and private sectors to develop new ways to foster positive, sustainable growth for the technology industry and Washington community, will focus on the theme of "Re-envisioning Engagement" -- showcasing successful strategies for addressing the issues we face as a community today and how to successfully implement those strategies.

Dr. Manuel leads TheCaseMade , an organization dedicated to helping leaders powerfully and intentionally make the case for systems change. In her role as President and CEO, Dr. Manuel works with hundreds of passionate social change leaders, changemakers and innovators around the country to build better, stronger communities that are diverse, equitable and inclusive. Dr. Manuel is a dynamic speaker, thought leader and writer on the issues of community development, social change and cross-sector partnerships.

In her keynote address, Dr. Manuel will share stories from her 25+ years of professional experience as a trained social scientist working to drive important change in our communities. As an expert in systems change and Strategic CaseMaking™, Dr. Manuel will also discuss the strategies that have been most effective in framing complex messages across sectors to build collaborative coalitions and impact larger, systemic issues.

"Some people might shy away from conversations around certain topics because the issues are larger than they are capable of handling alone. Change certainly doesn't happen overnight, but if you anchor people in solutions rather than negativity, they can work together to create small action that builds over time," said Dr. Manuel. "WTIA's message and focus on catalyzing change is a vitally important one. I'm looking forward to not only sharing my own journey at FullConTech this October, but I'm also eager to meet and learn from a diverse community of changemakers in the Washington region."

Dr. Manuel's message aligns with WTIA's mission for FullConTech 2019, which is to create an interactive, people-oriented event that emphasizes the importance of taking action.

"Dr. Manuel is a force of nature and icon in her field. We are confident that our attendees will leave this year's event reinvigorated and inspired with meaningful new skills and strategies," said Michael Schutzler, CEO of WTIA. "At WTIA, we are rooted in the belief that the most meaningful solutions are created when people of different backgrounds, strengths, and skillsets put their minds together. This year, we're focusing on how those strategies are generated and what it takes to implement them successfully."

WTIA's FullConTech 2019 will provide attendees an opportunity to connect with a diverse group of people from the tech industry, government, education and non-profit organizations to explore common problems in a new way, share lessons learned and tackle our region's top challenges. This year's event will focus on topics like employee engagement and cross-sector partnerships to help underrepresented communities in tech access job opportunities.

For more information about FullConTech 2019, read our blog .

Register today for discounted rates and dive deeper into the conference topics here . If your organization would like to sponsor a topic for one of WTIA's collaboration tracks, please contact choover@washingtontechnology.org .

About the WTIA

The Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a non-profit trade group. The primary mission of the WTIA is helping Washington residents gain access to high-wage tech-industry jobs. The WTIA acts as an independent, unifying voice to motivate industry, education and government peers to collaborate effectively and also uses group-buying power to help tech companies grow profitably. The WTIA group includes the 501c6 WTIA Member Trade Association, the 501c3 WTIA Workforce Institute, the 501c9 WTIA Voluntary Employees' Beneficiaries Association, and the for-profit company WTIA HR Benefits, Inc. Apprenti™ is a program operated by the WTIA Workforce Institute.

SOURCE Washington Technology Industry Association