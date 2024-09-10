Washington Technology Industry Association Announces FullConTech 2024: Igniting the next 40 Years of Tech Innovation

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WTIA is thrilled to announce an upcoming conference celebrating 40 years of groundbreaking innovation in the technology sector. The event will take place on September 24th at the Pacific Science Center, bringing together industry leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to explore the past, present, and future of the technology sector.

Conference Highlights:

The Current State of the Tech Sector: Attendees will gain insights into the latest trends and challenges in the tech industry. Experts will discuss how the sector is evolving in response to rapid advancements in technology, changing consumer demands, and the ongoing digital transformation across industries.

Generative AI and Its Impact on the Workforce: With generative AI emerging as a powerful force in various industries, the conference will delve into its implications for the workforce. Panelists will explore how AI-driven automation is reshaping job roles, the skills needed for the future, and strategies for ensuring a smooth transition for workers in affected sectors. This session will showcase successful partnerships that are bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering innovation, and preparing the next generation of tech talent.

Myths and Perceptions of the Startup Ecosystem: The conference will also address the myths and realities of the startup world. Seasoned entrepreneurs and investors will discuss common misconceptions, the challenges of scaling a startup, and the unique opportunities within the tech ecosystem.

The Washington Advantage: Millennials, Belonging, and Tech for Good: Washington State has become a hub for tech innovation, driven in part by a dynamic and diverse millennial workforce. This session will explore the "Washington Advantage" — how the region's culture of inclusion, purpose-driven tech initiatives, and strong community ties are creating a sense of belonging and empowering tech for good.

Celebrating 40 Years of Tech Innovation: The conference will end with a special celebration reflecting on the four decades WTIA has served the technology sector.

Keynote Speakers and Special Guests:

The conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including Joseph Williams, Washington State Department of Commerce ICT Sector Lead; WTIA Board Chair and Founder of D3 Advisors, Dave Cotter; Gil Wootton, Managing Director at Accenture; Kate Zimberg, SVP of Global Talent Acquisition at F5, Skye Henderson, VP of Venture Investments at Cowles Ventures; Jenny Rojanasthien, Director of Entrepreneurship at NCW Tech Alliance; Yifan Zhang, Managing Director at AI2 Incubator; Evan Poncellet, Managing Partner Co-founder at Dreamward Group; Jennifer Thornton, SVP and Chief Program Officer at Business-Higher Education Forum; Ritu Bahl, Executive Director at Computing for All; Liz Hollerman, Dean of the School of Business & Technology at Bellevue College; Ayan Gupta, Co-Founder of Cledge, Forbes Under 30; Nicholas Merriam, Vice President of Programs and Operations at Housing Connector; and other influential figures from the tech industry, academia, and government.

Networking Opportunities:

Attendees will have the chance to connect with peers, thought leaders, and potential collaborators during dedicated networking sessions, offering a platform for meaningful discussions and future partnerships.

Registration Information:

Registration for the conference is now open. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.washingtontechnology.org/fullcontech-2024/ or contact [email protected].

About WTIA:

Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a 501(c)6 non-profit that has been at the forefront of technology innovation for forty years, fostering collaboration, education, and growth within the ICT sector. Our mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laurie Brinkly, Chief of Staff

[email protected]

Washington Technology Industry Association

SOURCE Washington Technology Industry Association