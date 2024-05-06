Washington Tennis and Education Foundation's Share the Love Gala Honors Mayor Muriel Bowser

Announces new Community Champion Partner - Mubadala

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Tennis and Education Foundation (WTEF) hosted their "Share the Love Gala" to raise awareness and funds to further their mission to support our areas youth on Saturday evening.

More than $700,000 was raised at this annual fundraiser benefiting the important work of the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation. WTEF provides children and youth from Wards 7 & 8 a safe and trusting environment in which they can excel through tennis and education programs.

The Honorable Muriel Bowser, Mayor of the District of Columbia, was awarded the Share The Love Award for her commitment to ensuring the youth of Washington, D.C. have the programs and educational opportunities they need to excel.

In addition to honoring adult and youth leaders in the community, WTEF announced their new two-year Community Champion Partner – Mubadala Investment Company. This partnership will directly impact the lives of hundreds of youth in the nation's capital.

The Gala was held at the famed Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC and hosted by NBC4 News 4 anchors Jim Handly and Jummy Olabanji, May 4th at 6 pm.

Tennis dignitaries and supporters gathered to help the mission of WTEF. Famous auctioneer Max Wolf activated the crowd with an energetic Live Auction and Fund-the-Future Paddle Raise. DC's own, The Original Moonlighters provided entertainment to close out the evening.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of Mubadala Investment Company, as this financial commitment provides a launchpad of success for our youth," said John Borden, president and chief executive officer of WTEF. "This partnership will create a lasting impact on the lives of countless young people in Ward 7 and Ward 8. Through a combination of academic support, athletic training, and mentorship, we are empowering these students to reach their full potential," said Borden. For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation

The Washington Tennis and Education Foundation (WTEF) is a non-profit organization that transforms youths in disadvantaged communities in D.C. by providing innovative tennis instruction, educational opportunities, and outlining a launchpad of success. Through its holistic approach, WTEF empowers students with the academic skills, life skills, and confidence to succeed on and off the court. Go to www.wtef.org

SOURCE Washington Tennis and Education Foundation