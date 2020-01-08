Washington Trust Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release fourth quarter 2019 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:



Earnings Release: Monday, January 27, 2020, After Market Closes

Conference Call: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 8:30 a.m. EST

Participant Dial In: 1-888-317-6016 (Toll-Free)



Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. call

International Dial In: 1-412-317-6016



Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. call

Webcast: Washington Trust Bancorp's website,



http://ir.washtrust.com







Teleconference Replay: Available after the call, from January 28, 2020, 10:30 a.m. EST

through February 11, 2020, 11:59 p.m. EST







Replay Number US: 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free)

Replay International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 10138161

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $5.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

