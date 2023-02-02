Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

WESTERLY, R.I., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on April 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Shareholders of record, as of the close of business on February 28, 2023, are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting will be provided in the Company's proxy statement.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (the "Corporation"), the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $6.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.