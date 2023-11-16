Washington Trust Donates $24,000 to Support Food Distribution Efforts in Communities in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust") today announced that it has made grants totaling $24,000 to assist hunger relief agencies located throughout the Bank's footprint in RI, MA and CT to support food distribution efforts.

Team Members from Washington Trust's future Olneyville Branch Location present a $1,000 donation to Federal Hill House in support of the Olneyville Food Center's efforts to distribute food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. From L to R: Louis Arias, Flex Banker at Washington Trust’s Olneyville Branch; Enercida Abad De La Cruz, Assistant Branch Manager at Washington Trust’s Olneyville Branch; and Kimberly Fernandez, Executive Director at Federal Hill House.

"Washington Trust truly values our local communities and is committed to supporting organizations that provide services to our neighbors in need," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. "We are proud to support our hunger relief partners and appreciate their efforts during these difficult economic times, to ensure no one goes hungry, especially during the upcoming holiday months."

The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation provided $1,000 donations to the following 24 organizations:

Barrington, RI: TAP-IN

Block Island, RI: Helping Hands of Block Island

Coventry, RI; Coventry Community Food Bank

Cranston, RI: Comprehensive Community Action Program

Cumberland, RI: Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

East Greenwich, RI: East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard

Hope Valley, RI: RI Center Assisting Those in Need

Johnston, RI: Tri-County Community Action Agency

North Kingstown, RI: North Kingstown Food Pantry

North Providence, RI: Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry

Peace Dale, RI: Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Providence, RI: Better Lives Rhode Island

Providence, RI: Federal Hill House

Rumford, RI: Bread of Life Food Pantry

Smithfield, RI: Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry

Warwick, RI: Westbay Community Action

Westerly, RI: W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly

Boston, MA: Greater Boston Food Bank

Sharon, MA: HESSCO Elder Services

Walpole, MA: Needham Community Council

Glastonbury, CT: Glastonbury Food and Fuel Bank

New Haven, CT: Christian Community Action

Pawcatuck, CT: Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center

For more information about Washington Trust's community involvement and giving programs, visit: https://www.washtrust.com/about/community-support.

