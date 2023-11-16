Washington Trust Donates $24,000 to Support Food Distribution Efforts in Communities in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

16 Nov, 2023, 15:08 ET
WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust") today announced that it has made grants totaling $24,000 to assist hunger relief agencies located throughout the Bank's footprint in RI, MA and CT to support food distribution efforts.
"Washington Trust truly values our local communities and is committed to supporting organizations that provide services to our neighbors in need," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. "We are proud to support our hunger relief partners and appreciate their efforts during these difficult economic times, to ensure no one goes hungry, especially during the upcoming holiday months."
The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation provided $1,000 donations to the following 24 organizations:
Barrington, RI: TAP-IN
Block Island, RI: Helping Hands of Block Island
Coventry, RI; Coventry Community Food Bank
Cranston, RI: Comprehensive Community Action Program
Cumberland, RI: Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
East Greenwich, RI: East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
Hope Valley, RI: RI Center Assisting Those in Need
Johnston, RI: Tri-County Community Action Agency
North Kingstown, RI: North Kingstown Food Pantry
North Providence, RI: Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry
Peace Dale, RI: Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
Providence, RI: Better Lives Rhode Island
Providence, RI: Federal Hill House
Rumford, RI: Bread of Life Food Pantry
Smithfield, RI: Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry
Warwick, RI: Westbay Community Action
Westerly, RI: W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly
Boston, MA: Greater Boston Food Bank
Sharon, MA: HESSCO Elder Services
Walpole, MA: Needham Community Council
Glastonbury, CT: Glastonbury Food and Fuel Bank
New Haven, CT: Christian Community Action
Pawcatuck, CT: Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center
