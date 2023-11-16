Washington Trust Donates $24,000 to Support Food Distribution Efforts in Communities in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

News provided by

The Washington Trust Company

16 Nov, 2023, 15:08 ET

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust") today announced that it has made grants totaling $24,000 to assist hunger relief agencies located throughout the Bank's footprint in RI, MA and CT to support food distribution efforts.

Continue Reading
Team Members from Washington Trust's future Olneyville Branch Location present a $1,000 donation to Federal Hill House in support of the Olneyville Food Center's efforts to distribute food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. From L to R: Louis Arias, Flex Banker at Washington Trust’s Olneyville Branch; Enercida Abad De La Cruz, Assistant Branch Manager at Washington Trust’s Olneyville Branch; and Kimberly Fernandez, Executive Director at Federal Hill House.
Team Members from Washington Trust's future Olneyville Branch Location present a $1,000 donation to Federal Hill House in support of the Olneyville Food Center's efforts to distribute food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. From L to R: Louis Arias, Flex Banker at Washington Trust’s Olneyville Branch; Enercida Abad De La Cruz, Assistant Branch Manager at Washington Trust’s Olneyville Branch; and Kimberly Fernandez, Executive Director at Federal Hill House.

"Washington Trust truly values our local communities and is committed to supporting organizations that provide services to our neighbors in need," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO. "We are proud to support our hunger relief partners and appreciate their efforts during these difficult economic times, to ensure no one goes hungry, especially during the upcoming holiday months."

The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation provided $1,000 donations to the following 24 organizations:

Barrington, RI: TAP-IN
Block Island, RI: Helping Hands of Block Island
Coventry, RI; Coventry Community Food Bank
Cranston, RI: Comprehensive Community Action Program
Cumberland, RI: Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
East Greenwich, RI: East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
Hope Valley, RI: RI Center Assisting Those in Need
Johnston, RI: Tri-County Community Action Agency
North Kingstown, RI: North Kingstown Food Pantry
North Providence, RI: Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry
Peace Dale, RI: Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
Providence, RI: Better Lives Rhode Island
Providence, RI: Federal Hill House
Rumford, RI: Bread of Life Food Pantry
Smithfield, RI: Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry
Warwick, RI: Westbay Community Action
Westerly, RI: W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly
Boston, MA: Greater Boston Food Bank
Sharon, MA: HESSCO Elder Services
Walpole, MA: Needham Community Council
Glastonbury, CT: Glastonbury Food and Fuel Bank
New Haven, CT: Christian Community Action
Pawcatuck, CT: Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center

For more information about Washington Trust's community involvement and giving programs, visit: https://www.washtrust.com/about/community-support.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial bankingmortgage bankingpersonal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company

Also from this source

Washington Trust Supports Amos House's Financial Opportunity Center

Washington Trust Supports Amos House's Financial Opportunity Center

The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust") recently announced a gift totaling $30,000 to support the operations of Amos House's Financial...
Washington Trust Supports Crossroads Rhode Island Affordable Housing Development in Providence

Washington Trust Supports Crossroads Rhode Island Affordable Housing Development in Providence

The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust") today announced a commitment totaling $50,000 to support Crossroads Rhode Island's Roads to Home...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.