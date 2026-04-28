Washington Trust elects Jeffrey M. Wilhelm to Board of Directors

WESTERLY, R.I., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ("the Corporation"), (NASDAQ: WASH) today announced that Jeffrey M. Wilhelm, an industry leader with more than 25 years of data, technology and digital transformation experience, has been elected to the boards of the Corporation and its subsidiary bank, The Washington Trust Company, effective April 28, 2026. Wilhelm will also serve on the Audit Committees of both companies.

Jeffrey Wilhelm

Wilhelm is the founder and chief executive officer of Infused Innovations, a strategic technology consulting firm specializing in digital transformation, cloud engineering, cybersecurity and AI. He has held senior corporate and consulting roles across a range of industries and partnered with global teams to develop and responsibly deploy data‑driven solutions to complex business and technology challenges.

Wilhelm is active in civic, educational, and innovation‑focused organizations across Rhode Island, serving on the Rhode Island Artificial Intelligence Taskforce and the Rhode Island Foundation's AI Advisory Committee, and as an advisor to the University of Rhode Island's Launch Lab. He is also chair of the North Kingstown Town Council's Information Technology Advisory Committee.

"Jeff brings valuable expertise in technology, data, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity at a time when these areas are increasingly important to the financial services industry," said Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. "Ned" Handy III. "His leadership experience and service on governing boards across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors will be a strong asset to Washington Trust."

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ("the Corporation), NASDAQ: WASH, is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $6.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com, or the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com.

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.