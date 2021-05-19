Washington Trust Elects Lisa Stanton to Board

"We welcome Lisa Stanton and look forward to the contributions she will bring through her experience and entrepreneurship as a leader in Fintech, data security, and risk management," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Stanton currently serves on the Board of Directors of Trulioo, an on–demand global identity verification company based in Vancouver, Canada. She has held executive leadership roles with numerous financial services companies, including Citizens Financial Group, and most recently served as General Manager, Enterprise Strategy for American Express. She served as Chief Executive Officer for InAuth, a digital security platform deployed by financial institutions globally to protect their mobile and online banking capabilities, and was the founder of the U.S. division of Monitise, a technology company that hosted a mobile banking and payments platform for banks and credit unions. Additionally, she served as a member of the Venture Investments Board and as an Advisor to the IT Resilience and Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors of Nationwide Building Society, a financial institution in London, England.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $5.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com.

