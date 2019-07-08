Washington Trust Hires Private Client Advisor in Greater Boston Market

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company is pleased to announce that Alexander Olson has joined the Company's Wealth Management Division as a Private Client Advisor. Olson will work closely with clients and their advisors throughout the Greater Boston area from Washington Trust Wealth Management's Weston Financial office, located in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

As a member of Washington Trust's Private Clients team, Olson serves high net worth individuals and their families, business owners, executives, foundations and endowments throughout the New England region. He and his wealth management colleagues work with clients and their advisors to develop financial solutions and planning strategies. His clients benefit from Washington Trust Wealth Management's comprehensive suite of services, including investment management, financial planning, trust and estate planning, as well as the Bank's deposit and lending services. The Private Clients Group serves as a single source for Washington Trust's financial services, offering tailored solutions with a holistic client experience.

"Washington Trust has been helping individuals and their families build and manage generational wealth for more than 200 years," said Joseph Confessore, Senior Vice President, Wealth Management and Commercial Banking. "The expansion of the Private Clients Group in the Boston market with Alex in conjunction with the entire Private Clients team allows us to continue this tradition of holistic and authentic services throughout the New England community."

Olson joins Washington Trust with more than 10 years of private client experience. Most recently, he was a Senior Private Client Advisor at Wilmington Trust in Boston and has held similar roles at People's United Bank and U.S. Trust. Olson graduated from Fordham University in the Bronx, NY with a bachelor's degree in marketing and economics. He and his family live north of Boston.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

