Washington Trust opens 27th branch in Smithfield, R.I.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. , Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust today announced the opening of its 27th branch location located at Smithfield Crossing, 371 Putnam Pike, Smithfield, R.I.

Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mary E. Noons, Washington Trust President and Chief Operating Officer, as well as other members of the Bank's executive team, were on hand to welcome Smithfield Town Manager, Randy R. Rossi, as the branch's first official customer.

Left to right: Patrick Stewart, Washington Trust VP, Branch Manager, Smithfield Office; Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman & CEO; Deb Gormley, Washington Trust EVP, Chief Retail Banking Officer; Randy Rossi, Town Manager, Town of Smithfield; Mary Noons, Washington Trust President &COO; and Caitlyn Choiniere, Finance Director, Town of Smithfield

"We're thrilled to become part of the Smithfield community," said Handy. "The Smithfield branch, along with our North Providence, Johnston, and Cumberland offices, provides added convenience for our customers in northern Rhode Island."

Patrick Stewart serves as Vice President and Branch Manager of the Smithfield branch, which offers a full suite of financial solutions, including deposit services, mortgage and home equity loans, business banking services, and wealth management and trust services. Stewart and his team help customers achieve their financial goals through personal in-branch service and convenient digital banking solutions.

Visit www.washtrust.com/smithfield for more information.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island, and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

