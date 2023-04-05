Washington Trust Promotes Four to Executive Vice President

WESTERLY, R.I., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company is pleased to announce the recent promotions of four senior managers to executive vice president:

Anthony Botelho , Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Lending Officer: Tony leads Washington Trust's Commercial and Industrial Lending and Cash Management groups. He joined Washington Trust in 2021 with more than 35 years of expertise in relationship management, private banking, commercial real estate, and market development, most recently as President & CEO of Freedom National Bank based in Greenville, R.I. A Rhode Island resident, Tony serves on the Board of Directors at the United Way of Rhode Island . He formerly served on the Board of Directors of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce and is a past President of the Rhode Island Bankers Association.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust can be found at washtrust.com.

