Washington Trust Promotes Scott McCaughey to Senior Vice President & Team Leader, Commercial Banking

WESTERLY, R.I., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust ("the Bank") today announced the promotion of Scott McCaughey to Senior Vice President and Team Leader within the Commercial Banking division. In his new role McCaughey, a 30-year banking professional, will oversee the Bank's Commercial & Industrial ("C&I") Lending and Business Banking teams. He will be responsible for implementing the Division's strategic initiatives, enhancing client relationships, and expanding the Bank's C&I and Business Banking portfolios.

Scott McCaughey, Senior Vice President & Team Leader, Commercial Banking

McCaughey currently serves on the Advisory Board at Saint Joseph School in West Warwick and has coached soccer and basketball in the Catholic Athletic League for more than 10 years. He holds a bachelor's degree from Stonehill College.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company