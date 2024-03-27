Washington Trust Recognizes Employees at Annual Celebration

Charitable Foundation Donates $6,000 to Local Non-Profits in Their Honor

WESTERLY, R.I., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust recently recognized six employees for their exceptional leadership, teamwork, and community service during the company's annual Employee Fest. To celebrate the employees, the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation made donations totaling $6,000 to local nonprofit organizations chosen by the award winners.

Washington Trust made a $1,000 donation to Dorcas International Institute of RI on behalf of Louis Arias, in recognition of his recent employee award. Pictured from L to R: Paige Jones, Case Manager at Dorcas International Institute of RI; Louis Arias, Flex Banker at the future Washington Trust Olneyville Branch; and Emily Crandall, Donor Relations & Volunteer Services Manager at Dorcas International Institute of RI.

"We are proud to honor these outstanding employees for their extraordinary service," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy III, Chairman & CEO. "Washington Trust's continued success as a community bank and recognition as a best place to work is due to the spirit, dedication, and service excellence provided by employees like Peter, Jenny, Diane, Thea, Louis, and Vanessa."

The Spirit of Washington Trust Award was presented to the following employees for customer service excellence, teamwork, high standards of performance, dedication, and service to others:

Spirit of Washington Trust Award: Peter Curtis , Senior Documentation Specialist, Loan Operations, directed a $1,000 donation to St. Michael's School in Pawcatuck, CT

Senior Documentation Specialist, Loan Operations, directed a donation to St. Michael's School in Spirit of Washington Trust Award : Jenny Mistrik , Officer and Westerly McQuade's Branch Manager, directed a $1,000 donation to the Frank Olean Center in Westerly, RI

, Officer and Westerly McQuade's Branch Manager, directed a donation to the Frank Olean Center in Spirit of Washington Trust Award: Diane Lynch , Vice President, Consumer Lending, directed a $1,000 donation to the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island in Warwick, RI

In 2023, Washington Trust employees volunteered more than 8,100 hours of their time with local nonprofit organizations. Employees who demonstrated extraordinary voluntary community service and contributions were presented with the Community Service Award and the Stella Nova Award:

Community Service Award: Thea Becker , Vice President, Assistant Audit Director, directed a $1,000 donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank located in Providence, RI

, Vice President, Assistant Audit Director, directed a donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank located in Stella Nova Award: Louis Arias , Flex Banker at the future Olneyville Branch, directed a $1,000 donation to Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island , located in Providence, RI

, Flex Banker at the future Olneyville Branch, directed a donation to Dorcas International Institute of , located in Stella Nova Award: Vanessa Botelho , Flex Banker at the Rumford Branch, directed a $1,000 donation to the National Association on Mental Illness located in Providence, RI

