Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Apr 24, 2023, 08:00 ET
WESTERLY, R.I., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced first quarter 2023 net income of $12.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
"Our capital, liquidity and asset quality remain strong, yet first quarter earnings were dampened by continued margin pressure resulting from rapidly rising funding costs and increased competition for deposits," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident in our business model, the strength of our balance sheet, and our ability to manage our way through these challenging times. We recently opened a branch in Barrington, Rhode Island, and have plans to open a branch in the Olneyville section of Providence and another in Smithfield, Rhode Island in the coming months. We are excited about the deposit, lending, and investment opportunities in these new markets."
Selected financial highlights for the first quarter include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 11.27% and 0.77%, respectively, compared to 14.96% and 1.01%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.
- Total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income) amounted to $50.5 million for the first quarter, down by $4.7 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the challenging economic environment.
- Asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the first quarter, a provision for credit losses of $800 thousand was recognized, consistent with the provision recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $5.2 billion, up by $118 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, down modestly by $813 thousand, or 0.02%, from December 31, 2022.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $37.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $4.1 million, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin was 2.33% for the first quarter, down by 32 basis points from the preceding quarter. These declines reflected the continuation of higher funding costs, which outpaced increases in asset yields. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $251 million, including an increase of $218 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 4.30%, up by 36 basis points from the preceding quarter.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $334 million, reflecting increases in average wholesale funding balances of $305 million and increases in average in-market deposits of $29 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.42%, up by 78 basis points from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $505 thousand, or 3.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, up by $39 thousand, or 0.5%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in transaction-based revenues of $58 thousand and a decrease in asset-based revenues of $19 thousand from the preceding quarter. The change in asset-based revenues reflected a decrease in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"). The average balance of AUA for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by approximately $84 million, or 1%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
The end of period AUA balance at March 31, 2023 amounted to $6.2 billion, up by $201 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2022. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $286 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $85 million. Net client outflows included client asset withdrawals associated with the departure of four client-facing advisors at the end of the third quarter of 2022 of $47 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $604 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The cumulative withdrawals resulted in a reduction of revenues of approximately $928 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a reduction of revenues of $525 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, up by $142 thousand, or 13%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in the fair value of forward loan commitments, partially offset by a reduction in realized gains on sales of loans. Realized gains on sales of loans decreased by $416 thousand, or 42%, from the preceding quarter. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, down by $25.2 million, or 46%, from the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income in the first quarter of 2023 was down by $796 thousand, or 107%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a decrease in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.
- Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, up by $474 thousand, or 69%, from the preceding quarter. The increase reflected the recognition of $476 thousand in the first quarter of non-taxable income associated with the receipt of life insurance proceeds.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $33.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, up by $205 thousand, or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. In the preceding quarter, Washington Trust made a contribution to its charitable foundation totaling $600 thousand, which was included in other expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding this charitable contribution, noninterest expense was up by $805 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $21.8 million, up by $972 thousand, or 5%, from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting merit increases and higher payroll taxes associated with the start of a new calendar year.
- FDIC deposit insurance costs were up by $383 thousand, or 78%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes an expected increase in the FDIC deposit assessment rate.
- Advertising and promotion expense was down by $305 thousand, or 43%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to timing of such activities.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $1.1 million from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 20.5%, compared to 21.0% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2023 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.1%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $61 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2022, largely reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities of $60 million, with a weighted average yield of 4.98%. The net increase in the securities portfolio also included an increase of $17 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates, which was essentially offset by routine pay-downs. The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.2 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $118 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans increased by $33 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2022, reflecting originations and advances of approximately $78 million, partially offset by principal payments of approximately $45 million.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $80 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2022. In the first quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $110 million, down by $119 million or 52%, from the preceding quarter. Residential loan origination, refinancing and sales activity declined in response to increases in market interest rates and seasonality.
- The consumer loan portfolio increased by $4 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2022, largely due to growth in home equity lines and loans.
Deposits and Borrowings
At March 31, 2023, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion. In-market deposits were slightly down by $813 thousand, or 0.02%, from December 31, 2022. As expected, due to higher market interest rates, in-market deposits shifted from relatively lower cost products to higher cost time deposits in the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, in-market deposits were approximately 58% retail and 42% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $37 thousand at March 31, 2023.
Total deposits amounted to $5.3 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $250 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting an increase in wholesale brokered deposits. Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, Washington Trust's uninsured deposits were approximately $1.4 billion, or 26% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023. Included in uninsured deposits were fully-collateralized preferred deposits of $319 million, or 6% of total deposits, bringing total unprotected deposits to $1.1 billion, or 20% of total deposits.
Wholesale funding was utilized in the first quarter to fund balance sheet growth. Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $609 million and were up by $250 million, or 70%, from December 31, 2022. FHLB advances totaled $925 million at March 31, 2023, down by $55 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, Washington Trust has contingent liquidity of $1.6 billion, consisting of unencumbered securities and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $12.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. Past due loans were $8.0 million, or 0.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $11.6 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $38.8 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $38.0 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $2.3 million at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
The provision for credit losses totaled $800 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, consistent with the preceding quarter. The provision provided for growth in residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans and also reflected a slowdown in loan prepayment speeds and continued negative outlook in macroeconomic forecasts. Actual losses remain low, as asset and credit quality metrics remain strong. In the first quarter of 2023, net charge-offs of $47 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $264 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $465.0 million at March 31, 2023, up by $11.3 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2022. This increase included net income of $12.8 million. The accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity increased by $16.0 million in the first quarter, reflecting increases in the fair value of available for sale debt securities and cash flow hedges primarily attributable to changes in market interest rates. In the first quarter, total shareholders' equity was reduced by $9.6 million in dividend declarations and a net increase of $8.6 million in treasury stock balances. The increase in treasury stock reflected the repurchase of 200,000 shares in January and February at an average price of $43.70 and a total cost of $8.7 million, under Washington Trust's 2023 stock repurchase program.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The dividend was paid on April 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 3, 2023.
Capital levels at March 31, 2023 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.01% at March 31, 2023, compared to 12.37% at December 31, 2022. Book value per share was $27.37 at March 31, 2023, compared to $26.40 at December 31, 2022.
Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-470-1428 and enter Access Code 046558. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 923981. The audio replay will be available through May 8, 2023. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through June 30, 2023.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
- changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
- reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$134,989
|
$115,492
|
$130,066
|
$95,544
|
$224,807
|
Short-term investments
|
3,291
|
2,930
|
2,773
|
3,079
|
3,289
|
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|
7,445
|
8,987
|
24,054
|
22,656
|
15,612
|
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
|
1,054,747
|
993,928
|
982,573
|
1,020,469
|
1,008,184
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
42,501
|
43,463
|
32,940
|
16,300
|
8,452
|
Loans:
|
Total loans
|
5,227,969
|
5,110,139
|
4,848,873
|
4,479,822
|
4,283,852
|
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|
38,780
|
38,027
|
36,863
|
36,317
|
39,236
|
Net loans
|
5,189,189
|
5,072,112
|
4,812,010
|
4,443,505
|
4,244,616
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
31,719
|
31,550
|
30,152
|
29,694
|
28,878
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
26,170
|
27,156
|
27,788
|
28,098
|
28,816
|
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
|
101,782
|
102,182
|
101,491
|
100,807
|
93,192
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
4,342
|
4,554
|
4,766
|
4,981
|
5,198
|
Other assets
|
199,098
|
193,788
|
195,529
|
153,849
|
123,046
|
Total assets
|
$6,859,182
|
$6,660,051
|
$6,408,051
|
$5,982,891
|
$5,847,999
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$829,763
|
$858,953
|
$938,572
|
$888,981
|
$911,990
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
4,438,751
|
4,160,009
|
4,131,285
|
4,117,648
|
4,215,960
|
Total deposits
|
5,268,514
|
5,018,962
|
5,069,857
|
5,006,629
|
5,127,950
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
925,000
|
980,000
|
700,000
|
328,000
|
55,000
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
28,622
|
29,558
|
30,189
|
30,491
|
31,169
|
Other liabilities
|
149,382
|
155,181
|
153,050
|
118,456
|
98,007
|
Total liabilities
|
6,394,199
|
6,206,382
|
5,975,777
|
5,506,257
|
5,334,807
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Common stock
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
Paid-in capital
|
127,734
|
127,056
|
127,055
|
126,079
|
127,355
|
Retained earnings
|
495,231
|
492,043
|
485,163
|
475,889
|
465,295
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(141,760)
|
(157,800)
|
(171,755)
|
(118,041)
|
(79,451)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(17,307)
|
(8,715)
|
(9,274)
|
(8,378)
|
(1,092)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
464,983
|
453,669
|
432,274
|
476,634
|
513,192
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$6,859,182
|
$6,660,051
|
$6,408,051
|
$5,982,891
|
$5,847,999
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$59,749
|
$53,644
|
$45,125
|
$36,602
|
$33,930
|
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
|
152
|
314
|
361
|
258
|
232
|
Taxable interest on debt securities
|
7,194
|
6,618
|
6,061
|
4,918
|
4,230
|
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
597
|
330
|
88
|
63
|
67
|
Other interest income
|
1,070
|
855
|
503
|
188
|
78
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
68,762
|
61,761
|
52,138
|
42,029
|
38,537
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
19,589
|
12,301
|
6,656
|
3,963
|
3,103
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
11,626
|
7,822
|
3,234
|
413
|
244
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
354
|
296
|
206
|
138
|
99
|
Total interest expense
|
31,569
|
20,419
|
10,096
|
4,514
|
3,446
|
Net interest income
|
37,193
|
41,342
|
42,042
|
37,515
|
35,091
|
Provision for credit losses
|
800
|
800
|
800
|
(3,000)
|
100
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
36,393
|
40,542
|
41,242
|
40,515
|
34,991
|
Noninterest income:
|
Wealth management revenues
|
8,663
|
8,624
|
9,525
|
10,066
|
10,531
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
1,245
|
1,103
|
2,047
|
2,082
|
3,501
|
Card interchange fees
|
1,132
|
1,242
|
1,287
|
1,303
|
1,164
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
777
|
942
|
819
|
763
|
668
|
Loan related derivative income
|
(51)
|
745
|
1,041
|
669
|
301
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
1,165
|
691
|
684
|
615
|
601
|
Other income
|
352
|
441
|
400
|
354
|
393
|
Total noninterest income
|
13,283
|
13,788
|
15,803
|
15,852
|
17,159
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
21,784
|
20,812
|
21,609
|
20,381
|
21,002
|
Outsourced services
|
3,496
|
3,568
|
3,552
|
3,375
|
3,242
|
Net occupancy
|
2,437
|
2,418
|
2,234
|
2,174
|
2,300
|
Equipment
|
1,028
|
1,002
|
939
|
938
|
918
|
Legal, audit and professional fees
|
896
|
987
|
693
|
677
|
770
|
FDIC deposit insurance costs
|
872
|
489
|
430
|
402
|
366
|
Advertising and promotion
|
408
|
713
|
799
|
724
|
351
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
212
|
212
|
215
|
216
|
217
|
Other expenses
|
2,431
|
3,158
|
2,596
|
2,190
|
2,053
|
Total noninterest expense
|
33,564
|
33,359
|
33,067
|
31,077
|
31,219
|
Income before income taxes
|
16,112
|
20,971
|
23,978
|
25,290
|
20,931
|
Income tax expense
|
3,300
|
4,398
|
5,310
|
5,333
|
4,448
|
Net income
|
$12,812
|
$16,573
|
$18,668
|
$19,957
|
$16,483
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$12,783
|
$16,535
|
$18,615
|
$19,900
|
$16,429
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
17,074
|
17,180
|
17,174
|
17,303
|
17,331
|
Diluted
|
17,170
|
17,319
|
17,298
|
17,414
|
17,482
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$0.75
|
$0.96
|
$1.08
|
$1.15
|
$0.95
|
Diluted
|
$0.74
|
$0.95
|
$1.08
|
$1.14
|
$0.94
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$0.56
|
$0.56
|
$0.54
|
$0.54
|
$0.54
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Share and Equity Related Data:
|
Book value per share
|
$27.37
|
$26.40
|
$25.17
|
$27.73
|
$29.61
|
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
|
$23.36
|
$22.42
|
$21.17
|
$23.72
|
$25.62
|
Market value per share
|
$34.66
|
$47.18
|
$46.48
|
$48.37
|
$52.50
|
Shares issued at end of period
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
16,986
|
17,183
|
17,171
|
17,190
|
17,332
|
Capital Ratios (2):
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
11.28 %
|
11.69 %
|
11.97 %
|
12.78 %
|
13.32 %
|
Total risk-based capital
|
12.01 %
|
12.37 %
|
12.65 %
|
13.51 %
|
14.15 %
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
8.25 %
|
8.65 %
|
8.99 %
|
9.42 %
|
9.46 %
|
Common equity tier 1
|
10.84 %
|
11.24 %
|
11.50 %
|
12.28 %
|
12.79 %
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Equity to assets
|
6.78 %
|
6.81 %
|
6.75 %
|
7.97 %
|
8.78 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
|
5.84 %
|
5.84 %
|
5.74 %
|
6.89 %
|
7.68 %
|
Loans to deposits (3)
|
98.6 %
|
101.2 %
|
95.4 %
|
89.2 %
|
83.1 %
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Performance Ratios (4):
|
Net interest margin (5)
|
2.33 %
|
2.65 %
|
2.82 %
|
2.71 %
|
2.57 %
|
Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)
|
0.77 %
|
1.01 %
|
1.19 %
|
1.37 %
|
1.14 %
|
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
|
0.78 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.39 %
|
1.15 %
|
Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)
|
11.27 %
|
14.96 %
|
15.16 %
|
16.11 %
|
12.04 %
|
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
|
13.23 %
|
17.74 %
|
17.65 %
|
18.71 %
|
13.77 %
|
Efficiency ratio (6)
|
66.5 %
|
60.5 %
|
57.2 %
|
58.2 %
|
59.7 %
|
(1)
|
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
|
(2)
|
Estimated for March 31, 2023 and actuals for prior periods.
|
(3)
|
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
|
(4)
|
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
|
(5)
|
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
|
(6)
|
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Wealth Management Results
|
Wealth Management Revenues:
|
Asset-based revenues
|
$8,429
|
$8,448
|
$9,302
|
$9,641
|
$10,211
|
Transaction-based revenues
|
234
|
176
|
223
|
425
|
320
|
Total wealth management revenues
|
$8,663
|
$8,624
|
$9,525
|
$10,066
|
$10,531
|
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$5,961,990
|
$6,322,757
|
$6,650,097
|
$7,492,893
|
$7,784,211
|
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
|
286,262
|
312,407
|
(239,762)
|
(816,290)
|
(388,733)
|
Net client asset (outflows) inflows
|
(84,830)
|
(673,174)
|
(87,578)
|
(26,506)
|
97,415
|
Balance at end of period
|
$6,163,422
|
$5,961,990
|
$6,322,757
|
$6,650,097
|
$7,492,893
|
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
91 %
|
92 %
|
Mortgage Banking Results
|
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
|
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
|
$576
|
$992
|
$1,718
|
$1,917
|
$3,327
|
Changes in fair value, net (2)
|
86
|
(426)
|
(226)
|
(330)
|
(242)
|
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
|
583
|
537
|
555
|
495
|
416
|
Total mortgage banking revenues
|
$1,245
|
$1,103
|
$2,047
|
$2,082
|
$3,501
|
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
|
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
|
$109,768
|
$228,579
|
$225,132
|
$263,762
|
$164,401
|
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
|
27,763
|
39,087
|
77,242
|
86,459
|
106,619
|
Total mortgage loan originations
|
$137,531
|
$267,666
|
$302,374
|
$350,221
|
$271,020
|
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
|
Sold with servicing rights retained
|
$17,114
|
$27,085
|
$34,659
|
$23,478
|
$14,627
|
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
|
12,214
|
27,470
|
40,665
|
56,263
|
115,501
|
Total mortgage loans sold
|
$29,328
|
$54,555
|
$75,324
|
$79,741
|
$130,128
|
(1)
|
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
|
(2)
|
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
|
(3)
|
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
|
(4)
|
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
|
(5)
|
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate (1)
|
$1,909,136
|
$1,829,304
|
$1,762,687
|
$1,609,618
|
$1,628,620
|
Commercial & industrial
|
609,720
|
656,397
|
652,758
|
620,270
|
614,892
|
Total commercial
|
2,518,856
|
2,485,701
|
2,415,445
|
2,229,888
|
2,243,512
|
Residential real estate (2)
|
2,403,255
|
2,323,002
|
2,144,098
|
1,966,341
|
1,777,974
|
Home equity
|
288,878
|
285,715
|
273,742
|
267,785
|
246,097
|
Other
|
16,980
|
15,721
|
15,588
|
15,808
|
16,269
|
Total consumer
|
305,858
|
301,436
|
289,330
|
283,593
|
262,366
|
Total loans
|
$5,227,969
|
$5,110,139
|
$4,848,873
|
$4,479,822
|
$4,283,852
|
(1)
|
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
|
(2)
|
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
|
March 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Count
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Count
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
|
Multi-family dwelling
|
130
|
$488,219
|
26 %
|
127
|
$469,233
|
26 %
|
Retail
|
106
|
421,341
|
22
|
108
|
421,617
|
23
|
Office
|
53
|
264,429
|
14
|
53
|
257,551
|
14
|
Hospitality
|
42
|
218,328
|
11
|
33
|
214,829
|
12
|
Industrial and warehouse
|
44
|
201,701
|
11
|
42
|
192,717
|
11
|
Healthcare
|
18
|
165,978
|
9
|
17
|
136,225
|
7
|
Commercial mixed use
|
22
|
56,808
|
3
|
21
|
54,976
|
3
|
Other
|
36
|
92,332
|
4
|
34
|
82,156
|
4
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
451
|
$1,909,136
|
100 %
|
435
|
$1,829,304
|
100 %
|
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
|
Healthcare and social assistance
|
69
|
$166,102
|
27 %
|
69
|
$193,052
|
29 %
|
Owner occupied and other real estate
|
161
|
65,818
|
11
|
168
|
72,429
|
11
|
Manufacturing
|
56
|
60,510
|
10
|
55
|
60,601
|
9
|
Retail
|
54
|
58,870
|
10
|
50
|
56,012
|
9
|
Transportation and warehousing
|
17
|
50,269
|
8
|
20
|
51,347
|
8
|
Educational services
|
19
|
46,245
|
8
|
19
|
46,708
|
7
|
Finance and insurance
|
51
|
30,560
|
5
|
55
|
28,313
|
4
|
Entertainment and recreation
|
22
|
24,224
|
4
|
24
|
25,646
|
4
|
Information
|
5
|
23,637
|
4
|
5
|
23,948
|
4
|
Accommodation and food services
|
41
|
12,831
|
2
|
49
|
17,167
|
3
|
Professional, scientific and technical
|
35
|
6,042
|
1
|
37
|
6,451
|
1
|
Public administration
|
11
|
3,709
|
1
|
11
|
3,789
|
1
|
Other
|
156
|
60,903
|
9
|
162
|
70,934
|
10
|
Commercial & industrial loans
|
697
|
$609,720
|
100 %
|
724
|
$656,397
|
100 %
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
|
Connecticut
|
$695,512
|
36 %
|
$691,780
|
38 %
|
Massachusetts
|
624,411
|
33
|
566,717
|
31
|
Rhode Island
|
393,580
|
21
|
387,759
|
21
|
Subtotal
|
1,713,503
|
90
|
1,646,256
|
90
|
All other states
|
195,633
|
10
|
183,048
|
10
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
$1,909,136
|
100 %
|
$1,829,304
|
100 %
|
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
|
Massachusetts
|
$1,757,176
|
73 %
|
$1,698,240
|
73 %
|
Rhode Island
|
460,097
|
19
|
446,010
|
19
|
Connecticut
|
157,906
|
7
|
153,323
|
7
|
Subtotal
|
2,375,179
|
99
|
2,297,573
|
99
|
All other states
|
28,076
|
1
|
25,429
|
1
|
Total residential real estate loans
|
$2,403,255
|
100 %
|
$2,323,002
|
100 %
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$829,763
|
$858,953
|
$938,572
|
$888,981
|
$911,990
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
|
318,365
|
302,044
|
273,231
|
258,451
|
248,914
|
NOW accounts
|
828,700
|
871,875
|
869,984
|
887,678
|
893,603
|
Money market accounts
|
1,214,014
|
1,255,805
|
1,146,826
|
1,139,676
|
1,295,339
|
Savings accounts
|
544,604
|
576,250
|
600,568
|
572,251
|
566,461
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
924,506
|
795,838
|
797,505
|
800,898
|
809,858
|
In-market deposits
|
4,659,952
|
4,660,765
|
4,626,686
|
4,547,935
|
4,726,165
|
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
|
1,233
|
31,153
|
31,044
|
31,003
|
—
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
607,329
|
327,044
|
412,127
|
427,691
|
401,785
|
Wholesale brokered deposits
|
608,562
|
358,197
|
443,171
|
458,694
|
401,785
|
Total deposits
|
$5,268,514
|
$5,018,962
|
$5,069,857
|
$5,006,629
|
$5,127,950
|
March 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Uninsured / Unprotected Deposits:
|
Uninsured deposits
|
$1,394,178
|
26 %
|
$1,514,900
|
30 %
|
Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (1)
|
319,308
|
6 %
|
329,868
|
7 %
|
Unprotected deposits
|
$1,074,870
|
20 %
|
$1,185,032
|
24 %
|
(1)
|
Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.
|
March 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Contingent Liquidity:
|
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
|
$859,589
|
$668,295
|
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
|
26,119
|
27,059
|
Unencumbered securities
|
710,578
|
691,893
|
Total
|
$1,596,286
|
$1,387,247
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.21 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.21 %
|
0.22 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.27 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.28 %
|
0.29 %
|
Total past due loans to total loans
|
0.15 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.16 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.16 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|
277.40 %
|
296.02 %
|
304.10 %
|
292.55 %
|
311.67 %
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
0.74 %
|
0.74 %
|
0.76 %
|
0.81 %
|
0.92 %
|
Nonperforming Assets:
|
Commercial real estate
|
$1,601
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Commercial & industrial
|
920
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial
|
2,521
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Residential real estate
|
10,470
|
11,894
|
11,700
|
11,815
|
11,916
|
Home equity
|
989
|
952
|
422
|
599
|
673
|
Other consumer
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total consumer
|
989
|
952
|
422
|
599
|
673
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
13,980
|
12,846
|
12,122
|
12,414
|
12,589
|
Other real estate owned
|
683
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$14,663
|
$12,846
|
$12,122
|
$12,414
|
$12,589
|
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
|
Commercial real estate
|
$1,188
|
$1,187
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Commercial & industrial
|
229
|
265
|
4
|
7
|
108
|
Total commercial
|
1,417
|
1,452
|
4
|
7
|
108
|
Residential real estate
|
5,730
|
8,875
|
7,256
|
7,794
|
6,467
|
Home equity
|
833
|
1,235
|
252
|
728
|
431
|
Other consumer
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
28
|
30
|
Total consumer
|
848
|
1,251
|
269
|
756
|
461
|
Total past due loans
|
$7,995
|
$11,578
|
$7,529
|
$8,557
|
$7,036
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
|
$5,648
|
$7,196
|
$7,059
|
$6,817
|
$5,707
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$12,846
|
$12,122
|
$12,414
|
$12,589
|
$14,203
|
Additions to nonaccrual status
|
2,570
|
2,485
|
521
|
158
|
427
|
Loans returned to accruing status
|
(110)
|
—
|
(400)
|
(236)
|
(63)
|
Loans charged-off
|
(61)
|
(62)
|
(63)
|
(23)
|
(36)
|
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
|
(683)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Payments, payoffs and other changes
|
(582)
|
(1,699)
|
(350)
|
(74)
|
(1,942)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$13,980
|
$12,846
|
$12,122
|
$12,414
|
$12,589
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$38,027
|
$36,863
|
$36,317
|
$39,236
|
$39,088
|
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
|
800
|
900
|
600
|
(2,929)
|
—
|
Charge-offs
|
(61)
|
(62)
|
(63)
|
(23)
|
(36)
|
Recoveries
|
14
|
326
|
9
|
33
|
184
|
Balance at end of period
|
$38,780
|
$38,027
|
$36,863
|
$36,317
|
$39,236
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$2,290
|
$2,390
|
$2,190
|
$2,261
|
$2,161
|
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
|
—
|
(100)
|
200
|
(71)
|
100
|
Balance at end of period (2)
|
$2,290
|
$2,290
|
$2,390
|
$2,190
|
$2,261
|
(1)
|
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
|
(2)
|
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
|
Commercial real estate
|
$—
|
($300)
|
$—
|
$—
|
($145)
|
Commercial & industrial
|
6
|
10
|
9
|
(11)
|
(1)
|
Total commercial
|
6
|
(290)
|
9
|
(11)
|
(146)
|
Residential real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(21)
|
Home equity
|
(1)
|
(8)
|
—
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Other consumer
|
42
|
34
|
45
|
3
|
21
|
Total consumer
|
41
|
26
|
45
|
1
|
19
|
Total
|
$47
|
($264)
|
$54
|
($10)
|
($148)
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
|
— %
|
(0.02 %)
|
— %
|
— %
|
(0.01 %)
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Change
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Assets:
|
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|
$103,269
|
$1,070
|
4.20 %
|
$94,196
|
$855
|
3.60 %
|
$9,073
|
$215
|
0.60 %
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
13,132
|
152
|
4.69
|
28,214
|
314
|
4.42
|
(15,082)
|
(162)
|
0.27
|
Taxable debt securities
|
1,193,852
|
7,194
|
2.44
|
1,165,276
|
6,618
|
2.25
|
28,576
|
576
|
0.19
|
FHLB stock
|
46,102
|
597
|
5.25
|
35,485
|
330
|
3.69
|
10,617
|
267
|
1.56
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,859,331
|
25,300
|
5.52
|
1,771,999
|
22,300
|
4.99
|
87,332
|
3,000
|
0.53
|
Commercial & industrial
|
630,778
|
9,070
|
5.83
|
645,882
|
8,643
|
5.31
|
(15,104)
|
427
|
0.52
|
Total commercial
|
2,490,109
|
34,370
|
5.60
|
2,417,881
|
30,943
|
5.08
|
72,228
|
3,427
|
0.52
|
Residential real estate
|
2,353,266
|
21,664
|
3.73
|
2,214,207
|
19,490
|
3.49
|
139,059
|
2,174
|
0.24
|
Home equity
|
286,348
|
3,759
|
5.32
|
280,682
|
3,386
|
4.79
|
5,666
|
373
|
0.53
|
Other
|
16,405
|
184
|
4.55
|
15,218
|
174
|
4.54
|
1,187
|
10
|
0.01
|
Total consumer
|
302,753
|
3,943
|
5.28
|
295,900
|
3,560
|
4.77
|
6,853
|
383
|
0.51
|
Total loans
|
5,146,128
|
59,977
|
4.73
|
4,927,988
|
53,993
|
4.35
|
218,140
|
5,984
|
0.38
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
6,502,483
|
68,990
|
4.30
|
6,251,159
|
62,110
|
3.94
|
251,324
|
6,880
|
0.36
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
241,513
|
229,713
|
11,800
|
Total assets
|
$6,743,996
|
$6,480,872
|
$263,124
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
|
$298,158
|
$2,639
|
3.59 %
|
$287,311
|
$1,777
|
2.45 %
|
$10,847
|
$862
|
1.14 %
|
NOW accounts
|
821,590
|
358
|
0.18
|
854,055
|
370
|
0.17
|
(32,465)
|
(12)
|
0.01
|
Money market accounts
|
1,253,141
|
7,576
|
2.45
|
1,213,890
|
4,970
|
1.62
|
39,251
|
2,606
|
0.83
|
Savings accounts
|
566,258
|
314
|
0.22
|
586,868
|
227
|
0.15
|
(20,610)
|
87
|
0.07
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
830,574
|
4,577
|
2.23
|
798,482
|
2,633
|
1.31
|
32,092
|
1,944
|
0.92
|
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
|
3,769,721
|
15,464
|
1.66
|
3,740,606
|
9,977
|
1.06
|
29,115
|
5,487
|
0.60
|
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
|
16,257
|
177
|
4.42
|
31,082
|
282
|
3.60
|
(14,825)
|
(105)
|
0.82
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
427,051
|
3,948
|
3.75
|
355,618
|
2,042
|
2.28
|
71,433
|
1,906
|
1.47
|
Wholesale brokered deposits
|
443,308
|
4,125
|
3.77
|
386,700
|
2,324
|
2.38
|
56,608
|
1,801
|
1.39
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
4,213,029
|
19,589
|
1.89
|
4,127,306
|
12,301
|
1.18
|
85,723
|
7,288
|
0.71
|
FHLB advances
|
1,044,056
|
11,626
|
4.52
|
796,087
|
7,822
|
3.90
|
247,969
|
3,804
|
0.62
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
354
|
6.33
|
22,681
|
296
|
5.18
|
—
|
58
|
1.15
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
5,279,766
|
31,569
|
2.42
|
4,946,074
|
20,419
|
1.64
|
333,692
|
11,150
|
0.78
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
835,298
|
917,460
|
(82,162)
|
Other liabilities
|
168,826
|
178,991
|
(10,165)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
460,106
|
438,347
|
21,759
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$6,743,996
|
$6,480,872
|
$263,124
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$37,421
|
$41,691
|
($4,270)
|
Interest rate spread
|
1.88 %
|
2.30 %
|
(0.42 %)
|
Net interest margin
|
2.33 %
|
2.65 %
|
(0.32 %)
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Change
|
Commercial loans
|
$228
|
$349
|
($121)
|
Total
|
$228
|
$349
|
($121)
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Tangible Book Value per Share:
|
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
|
$464,983
|
$453,669
|
$432,274
|
$476,634
|
$513,192
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
4,342
|
4,554
|
4,766
|
4,981
|
5,198
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$396,732
|
$385,206
|
$363,599
|
$407,744
|
$444,085
|
Shares outstanding, as reported
|
16,986
|
17,183
|
17,171
|
17,190
|
17,332
|
Book value per share - GAAP
|
$27.37
|
$26.40
|
$25.17
|
$27.73
|
$29.61
|
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
|
$23.36
|
$22.42
|
$21.18
|
$23.72
|
$25.62
|
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$396,732
|
$385,206
|
$363,599
|
$407,744
|
$444,085
|
Total assets, as reported
|
$6,859,182
|
$6,660,051
|
$6,408,051
|
$5,982,891
|
$5,847,999
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
4,342
|
4,554
|
4,766
|
4,981
|
5,198
|
Total tangible assets
|
$6,790,931
|
$6,591,588
|
$6,339,376
|
$5,914,001
|
$5,778,892
|
Equity to assets - GAAP
|
6.78 %
|
6.81 %
|
6.75 %
|
7.97 %
|
8.78 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
|
5.84 %
|
5.84 %
|
5.74 %
|
6.89 %
|
7.68 %
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
|
Net income, as reported
|
$12,812
|
$16,573
|
$18,668
|
$19,957
|
$16,483
|
Total average assets, as reported
|
$6,743,996
|
$6,480,872
|
$6,216,129
|
$5,841,332
|
$5,864,668
|
Less average balances of:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
4,445
|
4,657
|
4,871
|
5,086
|
5,303
|
Total average tangible assets
|
$6,675,642
|
$6,412,306
|
$6,147,349
|
$5,772,337
|
$5,795,456
|
Return on average assets - GAAP
|
0.77 %
|
1.01 %
|
1.19 %
|
1.37 %
|
1.14 %
|
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP
|
0.78 %
|
1.03 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.39 %
|
1.15 %
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
Net income available to common shareholders, as reported
|
$12,783
|
$16,535
|
$18,615
|
$19,900
|
$16,429
|
Total average equity, as reported
|
$460,106
|
$438,347
|
$487,230
|
$495,573
|
$553,185
|
Less average balances of:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
4,445
|
4,657
|
4,871
|
5,086
|
5,303
|
Total average tangible equity
|
$391,752
|
$369,781
|
$418,450
|
$426,578
|
$483,973
|
Return on average equity - GAAP
|
11.27 %
|
14.96 %
|
15.16 %
|
16.11 %
|
12.04 %
|
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP
|
13.23 %
|
17.74 %
|
17.65 %
|
18.71 %
|
13.77 %
Category: Earnings
SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
Share this article