Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced first quarter 2023 net income of $12.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Our capital, liquidity and asset quality remain strong, yet first quarter earnings were dampened by continued margin pressure resulting from rapidly rising funding costs and increased competition for deposits," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  "We remain confident in our business model, the strength of our balance sheet, and our ability to manage our way through these challenging times.  We recently opened a branch in Barrington, Rhode Island, and have plans to open a branch in the Olneyville section of Providence and another in Smithfield, Rhode Island in the coming months.  We are excited about the deposit, lending, and investment opportunities in these new markets."

Selected financial highlights for the first quarter include:

  • Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 11.27% and 0.77%, respectively, compared to 14.96% and 1.01%, respectively, for the preceding quarter.
  • Total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income) amounted to $50.5 million for the first quarter, down by $4.7 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting the challenging economic environment.
  • Asset and credit quality metrics remain strong.  In the first quarter, a provision for credit losses of $800 thousand was recognized, consistent with the provision recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Total loans amounted to an all-time high of $5.2 billion, up by $118 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
  • In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, down modestly by $813 thousand, or 0.02%, from December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $37.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $4.1 million, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.  The net interest margin was 2.33% for the first quarter, down by 32 basis points from the preceding quarter.  These declines reflected the continuation of higher funding costs, which outpaced increases in asset yields.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Average interest-earning assets increased by $251 million, including an increase of $218 million in average loans.  The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 4.30%, up by 36 basis points from the preceding quarter.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $334 million, reflecting increases in average wholesale funding balances of $305 million and increases in average in-market deposits of $29 million.  The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.42%, up by 78 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $505 thousand, or 3.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, up by $39 thousand, or 0.5%, on a linked quarter basis.  This included an increase in transaction-based revenues of $58 thousand and a decrease in asset-based revenues of $19 thousand from the preceding quarter.  The change in asset-based revenues reflected a decrease in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA").  The average balance of AUA for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by approximately $84 million, or 1%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.

    The end of period AUA balance at March 31, 2023 amounted to $6.2 billion, up by $201 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2022.  This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $286 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $85 million.  Net client outflows included client asset withdrawals associated with the departure of four client-facing advisors at the end of the third quarter of 2022 of $47 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $604 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.  The cumulative withdrawals resulted in a reduction of revenues of approximately $928 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a reduction of revenues of $525 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Mortgage banking revenues totaled $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, up by $142 thousand, or 13%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase in the fair value of forward loan commitments, partially offset by a reduction in realized gains on sales of loans.  Realized gains on sales of loans decreased by $416 thousand, or 42%, from the preceding quarter.  Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, down by $25.2 million, or 46%, from the preceding quarter.
  • Loan related derivative income in the first quarter of 2023 was down by $796 thousand, or 107%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a decrease in commercial borrower interest rate derivative transactions.
  • Income from bank-owned life insurance totaled $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, up by $474 thousand, or 69%, from the preceding quarter.  The increase reflected the recognition of $476 thousand in the first quarter of non-taxable income associated with the receipt of life insurance proceeds.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $33.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, up by $205 thousand, or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2022.  In the preceding quarter, Washington Trust made a contribution to its charitable foundation totaling $600 thousand, which was included in other expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022.  Excluding this charitable contribution, noninterest expense was up by $805 thousand, or 2%, from the preceding quarter.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense, the largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $21.8 million, up by $972 thousand, or 5%, from the preceding quarter, largely reflecting merit increases and higher payroll taxes associated with the start of a new calendar year.
  • FDIC deposit insurance costs were up by $383 thousand, or 78%, from the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes an expected increase in the FDIC deposit assessment rate.
  • Advertising and promotion expense was down by $305 thousand, or 43%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to timing of such activities.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, down by $1.1 million from the preceding quarter.  The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 20.5%, compared to 21.0% in the preceding quarter.  Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2023 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.1%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $61 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2022, largely reflecting purchases of  U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities of $60 million, with a weighted average yield of 4.98%.  The net increase in the securities portfolio also included an increase of $17 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates, which was essentially offset by routine pay-downs.  The securities portfolio represented 15% of total assets at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $5.2 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $118 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Commercial loans increased by $33 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2022, reflecting originations and advances of approximately $78 million, partially offset by principal payments of approximately $45 million.
  • Residential real estate loans increased by $80 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2022.  In the first quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $110 million, down by $119 million or 52%, from the preceding quarter.  Residential loan origination, refinancing and sales activity declined in response to increases in market interest rates and seasonality.
  • The consumer loan portfolio increased by $4 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2022, largely due to growth in home equity lines and loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

At March 31, 2023, in-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion.  In-market deposits were slightly down by $813 thousand, or 0.02%, from December 31, 2022.  As expected, due to higher market interest rates, in-market deposits shifted from relatively lower cost products to higher cost time deposits in the first quarter of 2023.  As of March 31, 2023, in-market deposits were approximately 58% retail and 42% commercial.  The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $37 thousand at March 31, 2023.

Total deposits amounted to $5.3 billion at March 31, 2023, up by $250 million, or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter, reflecting an increase in wholesale brokered deposits.  Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, Washington Trust's uninsured deposits were approximately $1.4 billion, or 26% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023.  Included in uninsured deposits were fully-collateralized preferred deposits of $319 million, or 6% of total deposits, bringing total unprotected deposits to $1.1 billion, or 20% of total deposits.

Wholesale funding was utilized in the first quarter to fund balance sheet growth.  Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $609 million and were up by $250 million, or 70%, from December 31, 2022.  FHLB advances totaled $925 million at March 31, 2023, down by $55 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2022.  As of March 31, 2023, Washington Trust has contingent liquidity of $1.6 billion, consisting of unencumbered securities and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $14.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $12.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.  Past due loans were $8.0 million, or 0.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $11.6 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $38.8 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $38.0 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.  The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $2.3 million at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses totaled $800 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, consistent with the preceding quarter.  The provision provided for growth in residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans and also reflected a slowdown in loan prepayment speeds and continued negative outlook in macroeconomic forecasts.  Actual losses remain low, as asset and credit quality metrics remain strong.  In the first quarter of 2023, net charge-offs of $47 thousand were recognized, compared to net recoveries of $264 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $465.0 million at March 31, 2023, up by $11.3 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2022.  This increase included net income of $12.8 million.  The accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity increased by $16.0 million in the first quarter, reflecting increases in the fair value of available for sale debt securities and cash flow hedges primarily attributable to changes in market interest rates.  In the first quarter, total shareholders' equity was reduced by $9.6 million in dividend declarations and a net increase of $8.6 million in treasury stock balances.  The increase in treasury stock reflected the repurchase of 200,000 shares in January and February at an average price of $43.70 and a total cost of $8.7 million, under Washington Trust's 2023 stock repurchase program.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.  The dividend was paid on April 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on April 3, 2023.

Capital levels at March 31, 2023 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.01% at March 31, 2023, compared to 12.37% at December 31, 2022.  Book value per share was $27.37 at March 31, 2023, compared to $26.40 at December 31, 2022.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company.  Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies.  Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.  The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH.  Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements."  We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees.  You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters.  You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control.  These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

  • changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
  • changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;
  • interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
  • changes in loan demand and collectability;
  • the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
  • ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
  • reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
  • decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
  • increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
  • changes in the size and nature of our competition;
  • changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
  • operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
  • reputational risks; and
  • changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.  Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Assets:




Cash and due from banks

$134,989

$115,492

$130,066

$95,544

$224,807

Short-term investments

3,291

2,930

2,773

3,079

3,289

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

7,445

8,987

24,054

22,656

15,612

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

1,054,747

993,928

982,573

1,020,469

1,008,184

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

42,501

43,463

32,940

16,300

8,452

Loans:




Total loans

5,227,969

5,110,139

4,848,873

4,479,822

4,283,852

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

38,780

38,027

36,863

36,317

39,236

Net loans

5,189,189

5,072,112

4,812,010

4,443,505

4,244,616

Premises and equipment, net

31,719

31,550

30,152

29,694

28,878

Operating lease right-of-use assets

26,170

27,156

27,788

28,098

28,816

Investment in bank-owned life insurance

101,782

102,182

101,491

100,807

93,192

Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

4,342

4,554

4,766

4,981

5,198

Other assets

199,098

193,788

195,529

153,849

123,046

Total assets

$6,859,182

$6,660,051

$6,408,051

$5,982,891

$5,847,999

Liabilities:




Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing deposits

$829,763

$858,953

$938,572

$888,981

$911,990

Interest-bearing deposits

4,438,751

4,160,009

4,131,285

4,117,648

4,215,960

Total deposits

5,268,514

5,018,962

5,069,857

5,006,629

5,127,950

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

925,000

980,000

700,000

328,000

55,000

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

Operating lease liabilities

28,622

29,558

30,189

30,491

31,169

Other liabilities

149,382

155,181

153,050

118,456

98,007

Total liabilities

6,394,199

6,206,382

5,975,777

5,506,257

5,334,807

Shareholders' Equity:




Common stock

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

Paid-in capital

127,734

127,056

127,055

126,079

127,355

Retained earnings

495,231

492,043

485,163

475,889

465,295

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(141,760)

(157,800)

(171,755)

(118,041)

(79,451)

Treasury stock, at cost

(17,307)

(8,715)

(9,274)

(8,378)

(1,092)

Total shareholders' equity

464,983

453,669

432,274

476,634

513,192

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,859,182

$6,660,051

$6,408,051

$5,982,891

$5,847,999

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Interest income:




Interest and fees on loans

$59,749

$53,644

$45,125

$36,602

$33,930

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale

152

314

361

258

232

Taxable interest on debt securities

7,194

6,618

6,061

4,918

4,230

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

597

330

88

63

67

Other interest income

1,070

855

503

188

78

Total interest and dividend income

68,762

61,761

52,138

42,029

38,537

Interest expense:




Deposits

19,589

12,301

6,656

3,963

3,103

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

11,626

7,822

3,234

413

244

Junior subordinated debentures

354

296

206

138

99

Total interest expense

31,569

20,419

10,096

4,514

3,446

Net interest income

37,193

41,342

42,042

37,515

35,091

Provision for credit losses

800

800

800

(3,000)

100

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

36,393

40,542

41,242

40,515

34,991

Noninterest income:




Wealth management revenues

8,663

8,624

9,525

10,066

10,531

Mortgage banking revenues

1,245

1,103

2,047

2,082

3,501

Card interchange fees

1,132

1,242

1,287

1,303

1,164

Service charges on deposit accounts

777

942

819

763

668

Loan related derivative income

(51)

745

1,041

669

301

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,165

691

684

615

601

Other income

352

441

400

354

393

Total noninterest income

13,283

13,788

15,803

15,852

17,159

Noninterest expense:




Salaries and employee benefits

21,784

20,812

21,609

20,381

21,002

Outsourced services

3,496

3,568

3,552

3,375

3,242

Net occupancy

2,437

2,418

2,234

2,174

2,300

Equipment

1,028

1,002

939

938

918

Legal, audit and professional fees

896

987

693

677

770

FDIC deposit insurance costs

872

489

430

402

366

Advertising and promotion

408

713

799

724

351

Amortization of intangibles

212

212

215

216

217

Other expenses

2,431

3,158

2,596

2,190

2,053

Total noninterest expense

33,564

33,359

33,067

31,077

31,219

Income before income taxes

16,112

20,971

23,978

25,290

20,931

Income tax expense

3,300

4,398

5,310

5,333

4,448

Net income

$12,812

$16,573

$18,668

$19,957

$16,483






Net income available to common shareholders

$12,783

$16,535

$18,615

$19,900

$16,429






Weighted average common shares outstanding:




  Basic

17,074

17,180

17,174

17,303

17,331

  Diluted

17,170

17,319

17,298

17,414

17,482

Earnings per common share:




  Basic

$0.75

$0.96

$1.08

$1.15

$0.95

  Diluted

$0.74

$0.95

$1.08

$1.14

$0.94






Cash dividends declared per share

$0.56

$0.56

$0.54

$0.54

$0.54

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Share and Equity Related Data:




Book value per share

$27.37

$26.40

$25.17

$27.73

$29.61

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)

$23.36

$22.42

$21.17

$23.72

$25.62

Market value per share

$34.66

$47.18

$46.48

$48.37

$52.50

Shares issued at end of period

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

Shares outstanding at end of period

16,986

17,183

17,171

17,190

17,332






Capital Ratios (2):




Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.28 %

11.69 %

11.97 %

12.78 %

13.32 %

Total risk-based capital

12.01 %

12.37 %

12.65 %

13.51 %

14.15 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.25 %

8.65 %

8.99 %

9.42 %

9.46 %

Common equity tier 1

10.84 %

11.24 %

11.50 %

12.28 %

12.79 %






Balance Sheet Ratios:




Equity to assets

6.78 %

6.81 %

6.75 %

7.97 %

8.78 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

5.84 %

5.84 %

5.74 %

6.89 %

7.68 %

Loans to deposits (3)

98.6 %

101.2 %

95.4 %

89.2 %

83.1 %



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Performance Ratios (4):




Net interest margin (5)

2.33 %

2.65 %

2.82 %

2.71 %

2.57 %

Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)

0.77 %

1.01 %

1.19 %

1.37 %

1.14 %

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

0.78 %

1.03 %

1.20 %

1.39 %

1.15 %

Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)

11.27 %

14.96 %

15.16 %

16.11 %

12.04 %

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)

13.23 %

17.74 %

17.65 %

18.71 %

13.77 %

Efficiency ratio (6)

66.5 %

60.5 %

57.2 %

58.2 %

59.7 %


(1)

See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

(2)

Estimated for March 31, 2023 and actuals for prior periods.

(3)

Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.

(4)

Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

(5)

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.

(6)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).


Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Wealth Management Results




Wealth Management Revenues:




Asset-based revenues

$8,429

$8,448

$9,302

$9,641

$10,211

Transaction-based revenues

234

176

223

425

320

Total wealth management revenues

$8,663

$8,624

$9,525

$10,066

$10,531






Assets Under Administration (AUA):




Balance at beginning of period

$5,961,990

$6,322,757

$6,650,097

$7,492,893

$7,784,211

Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income

286,262

312,407

(239,762)

(816,290)

(388,733)

Net client asset (outflows) inflows

(84,830)

(673,174)

(87,578)

(26,506)

97,415

Balance at end of period

$6,163,422

$5,961,990

$6,322,757

$6,650,097

$7,492,893






Percentage of AUA that are managed assets

91 %

91 %

91 %

91 %

92 %






Mortgage Banking Results




Mortgage Banking Revenues:




Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)

$576

$992

$1,718

$1,917

$3,327

Changes in fair value, net (2)

86

(426)

(226)

(330)

(242)

Loan servicing fee income, net (3)

583

537

555

495

416

Total mortgage banking revenues

$1,245

$1,103

$2,047

$2,082

$3,501






Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:




Originations for retention in portfolio (4)

$109,768

$228,579

$225,132

$263,762

$164,401

Originations for sale to secondary market (5)

27,763

39,087

77,242

86,459

106,619

Total mortgage loan originations

$137,531

$267,666

$302,374

$350,221

$271,020






Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:




Sold with servicing rights retained

$17,114

$27,085

$34,659

$23,478

$14,627

Sold with servicing rights released (5)

12,214

27,470

40,665

56,263

115,501

Total mortgage loans sold

$29,328

$54,555

$75,324

$79,741

$130,128


(1)

Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(2)

Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(3)

Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(4)

Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.

(5)

Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Loans:




Commercial real estate (1)

$1,909,136

$1,829,304

$1,762,687

$1,609,618

$1,628,620

Commercial & industrial

609,720

656,397

652,758

620,270

614,892

Total commercial

2,518,856

2,485,701

2,415,445

2,229,888

2,243,512






Residential real estate (2)

2,403,255

2,323,002

2,144,098

1,966,341

1,777,974






Home equity

288,878

285,715

273,742

267,785

246,097

Other

16,980

15,721

15,588

15,808

16,269

Total consumer

305,858

301,436

289,330

283,593

262,366

Total loans

$5,227,969

$5,110,139

$4,848,873

$4,479,822

$4,283,852


(1)

Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans.  Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.

(2)

Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Count

Balance

% of Total

Count

Balance

% of Total

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:






Multi-family dwelling

130

$488,219

26 %

127

$469,233

26 %

Retail

106

421,341

22

108

421,617

23

Office

53

264,429

14

53

257,551

14

Hospitality

42

218,328

11

33

214,829

12

Industrial and warehouse

44

201,701

11

42

192,717

11

Healthcare

18

165,978

9

17

136,225

7

Commercial mixed use

22

56,808

3

21

54,976

3

Other

36

92,332

4

34

82,156

4

Commercial real estate loans

451

$1,909,136

100 %

435

$1,829,304

100 %








Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:






Healthcare and social assistance

69

$166,102

27 %

69

$193,052

29 %

Owner occupied and other real estate

161

65,818

11

168

72,429

11

Manufacturing

56

60,510

10

55

60,601

9

Retail

54

58,870

10

50

56,012

9

Transportation and warehousing

17

50,269

8

20

51,347

8

Educational services

19

46,245

8

19

46,708

7

Finance and insurance

51

30,560

5

55

28,313

4

Entertainment and recreation

22

24,224

4

24

25,646

4

Information

5

23,637

4

5

23,948

4

Accommodation and food services

41

12,831

2

49

17,167

3

Professional, scientific and technical

35

6,042

1

37

6,451

1

Public administration

11

3,709

1

11

3,789

1

Other

156

60,903

9

162

70,934

10

Commercial & industrial loans

697

$609,720

100 %

724

$656,397

100 %








Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)


March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:




Connecticut

$695,512

36 %

$691,780

38 %

Massachusetts

624,411

33

566,717

31

Rhode Island

393,580

21

387,759

21

Subtotal

1,713,503

90

1,646,256

90

All other states

195,633

10

183,048

10

Total commercial real estate loans

$1,909,136

100 %

$1,829,304

100 %






Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:




Massachusetts

$1,757,176

73 %

$1,698,240

73 %

Rhode Island

460,097

19

446,010

19

Connecticut

157,906

7

153,323

7

Subtotal

2,375,179

99

2,297,573

99

All other states

28,076

1

25,429

1

Total residential real estate loans

$2,403,255

100 %

$2,323,002

100 %

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$829,763

$858,953

$938,572

$888,981

$911,990

Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)

318,365

302,044

273,231

258,451

248,914

NOW accounts

828,700

871,875

869,984

887,678

893,603

Money market accounts

1,214,014

1,255,805

1,146,826

1,139,676

1,295,339

Savings accounts

544,604

576,250

600,568

572,251

566,461

Time deposits (in-market)

924,506

795,838

797,505

800,898

809,858

In-market deposits

4,659,952

4,660,765

4,626,686

4,547,935

4,726,165

Wholesale brokered demand deposits

1,233

31,153

31,044

31,003

Wholesale brokered time deposits

607,329

327,044

412,127

427,691

401,785

Wholesale brokered deposits

608,562

358,197

443,171

458,694

401,785

Total deposits

$5,268,514

$5,018,962

$5,069,857

$5,006,629

$5,127,950

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance

% of Total
Deposits

Balance

% of Total
Deposits

Uninsured / Unprotected Deposits:




Uninsured deposits

$1,394,178

26 %

$1,514,900

30 %

Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (1)

319,308

6 %

329,868

7 %

Unprotected deposits

$1,074,870

20 %

$1,185,032

24 %


(1)

Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Contingent Liquidity:

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

$859,589

$668,295

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

26,119

27,059

Unencumbered securities

710,578

691,893

Total

$1,596,286

$1,387,247

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.21 %

0.19 %

0.19 %

0.21 %

0.22 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.27 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.28 %

0.29 %

Total past due loans to total loans

0.15 %

0.23 %

0.16 %

0.19 %

0.16 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans

277.40 %

296.02 %

304.10 %

292.55 %

311.67 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

0.74 %

0.74 %

0.76 %

0.81 %

0.92 %






Nonperforming Assets:




Commercial real estate

$1,601

$—

$—

$—

$—

Commercial & industrial

920

Total commercial

2,521

Residential real estate

10,470

11,894

11,700

11,815

11,916

Home equity

989

952

422

599

673

Other consumer

Total consumer

989

952

422

599

673

Total nonaccrual loans

13,980

12,846

12,122

12,414

12,589

Other real estate owned

683

Total nonperforming assets

$14,663

$12,846

$12,122

$12,414

$12,589






Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):




Commercial real estate

$1,188

$1,187

$—

$—

$—

Commercial & industrial

229

265

4

7

108

Total commercial

1,417

1,452

4

7

108

Residential real estate

5,730

8,875

7,256

7,794

6,467

Home equity

833

1,235

252

728

431

Other consumer

15

16

17

28

30

Total consumer

848

1,251

269

756

461

Total past due loans

$7,995

$11,578

$7,529

$8,557

$7,036






Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

$—

$—

$—

$—

$—

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans

$5,648

$7,196

$7,059

$6,817

$5,707

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Nonaccrual Loan Activity:




Balance at beginning of period

$12,846

$12,122

$12,414

$12,589

$14,203

Additions to nonaccrual status

2,570

2,485

521

158

427

Loans returned to accruing status

(110)

(400)

(236)

(63)

Loans charged-off

(61)

(62)

(63)

(23)

(36)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned

(683)

Payments, payoffs and other changes

(582)

(1,699)

(350)

(74)

(1,942)

Balance at end of period

$13,980

$12,846

$12,122

$12,414

$12,589






Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:




Balance at beginning of period

$38,027

$36,863

$36,317

$39,236

$39,088

Provision for credit losses on loans (1)

800

900

600

(2,929)

Charge-offs

(61)

(62)

(63)

(23)

(36)

Recoveries

14

326

9

33

184

Balance at end of period

$38,780

$38,027

$36,863

$36,317

$39,236






Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:



Balance at beginning of period

$2,290

$2,390

$2,190

$2,261

$2,161

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

(100)

200

(71)

100

Balance at end of period (2)

$2,290

$2,290

$2,390

$2,190

$2,261


(1)

Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2)

Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):




Commercial real estate

$—

($300)

$—

$—

($145)

Commercial & industrial

6

10

9

(11)

(1)

Total commercial

6

(290)

9

(11)

(146)

Residential real estate

(21)

Home equity

(1)

(8)

(2)

(2)

Other consumer

42

34

45

3

21

Total consumer

41

26

45

1

19

Total

$47

($264)

$54

($10)

($148)






Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized

— %

(0.02 %)

— %

— %

(0.01 %)

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information.  Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit.  Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations.  Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Change

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Assets:










Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments

$103,269

$1,070

4.20 %

$94,196

$855

3.60 %

$9,073

$215

0.60 %

Mortgage loans held for sale

13,132

152

4.69

28,214

314

4.42

(15,082)

(162)

0.27

Taxable debt securities

1,193,852

7,194

2.44

1,165,276

6,618

2.25

28,576

576

0.19

FHLB stock

46,102

597

5.25

35,485

330

3.69

10,617

267

1.56

Commercial real estate

1,859,331

25,300

5.52

1,771,999

22,300

4.99

87,332

3,000

0.53

Commercial & industrial

630,778

9,070

5.83

645,882

8,643

5.31

(15,104)

427

0.52

Total commercial

2,490,109

34,370

5.60

2,417,881

30,943

5.08

72,228

3,427

0.52

Residential real estate

2,353,266

21,664

3.73

2,214,207

19,490

3.49

139,059

2,174

0.24

Home equity

286,348

3,759

5.32

280,682

3,386

4.79

5,666

373

0.53

Other

16,405

184

4.55

15,218

174

4.54

1,187

10

0.01

Total consumer

302,753

3,943

5.28

295,900

3,560

4.77

6,853

383

0.51

Total loans

5,146,128

59,977

4.73

4,927,988

53,993

4.35

218,140

5,984

0.38

Total interest-earning assets

6,502,483

68,990

4.30

6,251,159

62,110

3.94

251,324

6,880

0.36

Noninterest-earning assets

241,513


229,713


11,800

Total assets

$6,743,996


$6,480,872


$263,124

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:










Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)

$298,158

$2,639

3.59 %

$287,311

$1,777

2.45 %

$10,847

$862

1.14 %

NOW accounts

821,590

358

0.18

854,055

370

0.17

(32,465)

(12)

0.01

Money market accounts

1,253,141

7,576

2.45

1,213,890

4,970

1.62

39,251

2,606

0.83

Savings accounts

566,258

314

0.22

586,868

227

0.15

(20,610)

87

0.07

Time deposits (in-market)

830,574

4,577

2.23

798,482

2,633

1.31

32,092

1,944

0.92

Interest-bearing in-market deposits

3,769,721

15,464

1.66

3,740,606

9,977

1.06

29,115

5,487

0.60

Wholesale brokered demand deposits

16,257

177

4.42

31,082

282

3.60

(14,825)

(105)

0.82

Wholesale brokered time deposits

427,051

3,948

3.75

355,618

2,042

2.28

71,433

1,906

1.47

Wholesale brokered deposits

443,308

4,125

3.77

386,700

2,324

2.38

56,608

1,801

1.39

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,213,029

19,589

1.89

4,127,306

12,301

1.18

85,723

7,288

0.71

FHLB advances

1,044,056

11,626

4.52

796,087

7,822

3.90

247,969

3,804

0.62

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

354

6.33

22,681

296

5.18

58

1.15

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,279,766

31,569

2.42

4,946,074

20,419

1.64

333,692

11,150

0.78

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

835,298


917,460


(82,162)

Other liabilities

168,826


178,991


(10,165)

Shareholders' equity

460,106


438,347


21,759

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,743,996


$6,480,872


$263,124

Net interest income (FTE)

$37,421


$41,691


($4,270)

Interest rate spread

1.88 %


2.30 %


(0.42 %)

Net interest margin

2.33 %


2.65 %


(0.32 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Change

Commercial loans

$228

$349

($121)

Total

$228

$349

($121)

   

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Tangible Book Value per Share:




Total shareholders' equity, as reported

$464,983

$453,669

$432,274

$476,634

$513,192

Less:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

4,342

4,554

4,766

4,981

5,198

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$396,732

$385,206

$363,599

$407,744

$444,085






Shares outstanding, as reported

16,986

17,183

17,171

17,190

17,332






Book value per share - GAAP

$27.37

$26.40

$25.17

$27.73

$29.61

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP

$23.36

$22.42

$21.18

$23.72

$25.62






Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:




Total tangible shareholders' equity

$396,732

$385,206

$363,599

$407,744

$444,085






Total assets, as reported

$6,859,182

$6,660,051

$6,408,051

$5,982,891

$5,847,999

Less:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

4,342

4,554

4,766

4,981

5,198

Total tangible assets

$6,790,931

$6,591,588

$6,339,376

$5,914,001

$5,778,892






Equity to assets - GAAP

6.78 %

6.81 %

6.75 %

7.97 %

8.78 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP

5.84 %

5.84 %

5.74 %

6.89 %

7.68 %


For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Return on Average Tangible Assets:




Net income, as reported

$12,812

$16,573

$18,668

$19,957

$16,483






Total average assets, as reported

$6,743,996

$6,480,872

$6,216,129

$5,841,332

$5,864,668

Less average balances of:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

4,445

4,657

4,871

5,086

5,303

Total average tangible assets

$6,675,642

$6,412,306

$6,147,349

$5,772,337

$5,795,456






Return on average assets - GAAP

0.77 %

1.01 %

1.19 %

1.37 %

1.14 %

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP

0.78 %

1.03 %

1.20 %

1.39 %

1.15 %






Return on Average Tangible Equity:




Net income available to common shareholders, as reported

$12,783

$16,535

$18,615

$19,900

$16,429






Total average equity, as reported

$460,106

$438,347

$487,230

$495,573

$553,185

Less average balances of:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

4,445

4,657

4,871

5,086

5,303

Total average tangible equity

$391,752

$369,781

$418,450

$426,578

$483,973






Return on average equity - GAAP

11.27 %

14.96 %

15.16 %

16.11 %

12.04 %

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP

13.23 %

17.74 %

17.65 %

18.71 %

13.77 %

