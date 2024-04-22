Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 22, 2024, 08:00 ET

WESTERLY, R.I., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced first quarter 2024 net income of $10.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

"Washington Trust's first quarter performance reflects the importance of our diversified business model, as we were able to generate solid noninterest income while faced with continued margin pressure associated with higher funding costs," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  "We remain focused on managing the balance sheet, maintaining credit quality, and prudently overseeing expenses to ensure we are adequately positioned to meet the challenges ahead."

Selected financial highlights for the first quarter of 2024 include:

  • Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively, compared to 11.77% and 0.71%, respectively for the preceding quarter.
  • The net interest margin was 1.84% in the first quarter, compared to 1.88% in the preceding quarter.
  • In the first quarter, a provision for credit losses of $700 thousand was recognized, down by $500 thousand from the provision recognized in the preceding quarter.
  • Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.3 million in the first quarter, up by $457 thousand, or 5%, from the preceding quarter.
  • Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.5 million for the first quarter, up by $952 thousand, or 61%, from the preceding quarter.
  • Total loans amounted to $5.7 billion, up by $38 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
  • In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, down by $20 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $31.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, down by $989 thousand, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.  The net interest margin was 1.84% for the first quarter, a decrease of 4 basis points from the preceding quarter.  These declines reflected the continuation of higher funding costs, which outpaced increases in asset yields.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Average interest-earning assets increased by $23 million, due to an increase of $46 million in average loans, partially offset by a decline in the average balance of investment securities. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 4.93%, up by 12 basis points from the preceding quarter.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $100 million as average wholesale funding balances increased by $122 million while average in-market deposits decreased by $21 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.63%, up by 14 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $17.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, up by $3.9 million, or 29%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.  Included in other noninterest income in the first quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million associated with a litigation settlement.  Excluding this item, noninterest income was up by $1.8 million, or 13%, from the preceding quarter.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, up by $457 thousand, or 5%, on a linked quarter basis. This correlated with an increase in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was up by approximately $427 million, or 7%, from the preceding quarter.

    The end of period AUA balance at March 31, 2024 amounted to $6.9 billion, up by $270 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2023. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $364 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $94 million.
  • Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, up by $952 thousand, or 61%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting higher realized gains on loan sales, as well as a positive change in the fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. Realized gains increased by $453 thousand, or 40%, from the preceding quarter, due to a higher sales yield, as well as a higher volume of loans sold. Loans sold amounted to $72.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, up by $5.2 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter. In the first quarter of 2024, 76% of residential real estate loan originations were originated for sale, compared to 66% in the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $34.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, up by $1.8 million, or 5%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense amounted to $21.8 million, up by $3.3 million, or 18%. In the preceding quarter, performance-based compensation accruals were reduced by $3.4 million. Excluding this item, salaries and employee benefits expense was essentially flat on a linked quarter basis.
  • Other noninterest expenses totaled $2.3 million, down by $1.3 million, or 35%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to a $1.0 million contribution made by Washington Trust to its charitable foundation in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income Tax
In the first quarter of 2024, income tax expense totaled $2.8 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.6%.  In the preceding quarter, an income tax benefit of $774 thousand was recognized, reflecting an effective rate of negative 6.4%.  In the fourth quarter of 2023, income tax expense was reduced by a net $3.3 million adjustment to net deferred tax assets that was largely associated with an enacted change in state tax law.  Excluding this adjustment, the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have been 20.4%.  Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.0%.

Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $970 million at March 31, 2024, down by $30 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2023, reflecting a decrease of $15 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates, as well as routine pay-downs and maturities.  The securities portfolio represented 13% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to 14% of total assets at December 31, 2023.

Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.7 billion at March 31, 2024, up by $38 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.  These changes included:

  • Commercial loans increased by $60 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2023, reflecting advances and originations of $108 million, partially offset by principal payments of $48 million.
  • Residential real estate loans decreased by $19 million, or 0.7%, from December 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $24 million, down by $15 million, or 39%, from the preceding quarter.
  • The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $4 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2023, largely reflecting a decrease in home equity lines.

Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.3 billion at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.  Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $965 million, or 18% of total deposits, at March 31, 2024.

In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2024, down by $20 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2023.  As of March 31, 2024, in-market deposits were approximately 61% retail and 39% commercial.  The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $36 thousand at March 31, 2024.

Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $674 million and were up by $20 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2023. 

FHLB advances totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2024, up by $50 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2023.  As of March 31, 2024, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.8 billion and consisted of noninterest-bearing cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $30.7 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $44.6 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.  The decrease in nonaccrual loans was largely due to one commercial real estate loan that returned to accruing status in the quarter.  The composition of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024 was 63% commercial and 37% residential and consumer.

Past due loans were $10.0 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $11.3 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.  The composition of past due loans at March 31, 2024 was largely concentrated in the residential and consumer loan portfolios.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.9 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $41.1 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.  The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million at December 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses totaled $700 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, down by $500 thousand from the preceding quarter.  The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 was composed of a provision for credit losses on loans of $900 thousand and a negative provision (or a benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand.  Net charge-offs amounted to $52 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $406 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $466.9 million at March 31, 2024, down by $5.8 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2023.  Net income of $10.9 million was offset by $9.7 million in dividend declarations and a decline of $7.8 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity.  The decline in AOCI largely reflected a decrease in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.  The dividend was paid on April 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2024.

Capital levels at March 31, 2024 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.62% at March 31, 2024, compared to 11.58% at December 31, 2023.  Book value per share was $27.41 at March 31, 2024, compared to $27.75 at December 31, 2023.

Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, business highlights, and outlook on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-470-1428 and enter Access Code 041815.  An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 539231.  The audio replay will be available through May 6, 2024.  Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through June 30, 2024.

Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company.  Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies.  Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.  The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH.  Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements."  We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees.  You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters.  You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control.  These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

  • changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
  • changes in customer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;
  • interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
  • changes in loan demand and collectability;
  • the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
  • ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
  • reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
  • decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
  • increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
  • changes in the size and nature of our competition;
  • changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines;
  • operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics;
  • regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; and
  • changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies.  Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Assets:




Cash and due from banks

$102,136

$86,824

$109,432

$124,877

$134,989

Short-term investments

3,452

3,360

3,577

3,439

3,291

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

25,462

20,077

10,550

20,872

7,445

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

970,060

1,000,380

958,990

1,022,458

1,054,747

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

55,512

51,893

52,668

45,868

42,501

Loans:




Total loans

5,685,232

5,647,706

5,611,115

5,381,113

5,227,969

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

41,905

41,057

40,213

39,343

38,780

Net loans

5,643,327

5,606,649

5,570,902

5,341,770

5,189,189

Premises and equipment, net

31,914

32,291

31,976

32,591

31,719

Operating lease right-of-use assets

29,216

29,364

27,882

28,633

26,170

Investment in bank-owned life insurance

104,475

103,736

103,003

102,293

101,782

Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,503

3,711

3,919

4,130

4,342

Other assets

216,158

200,653

246,667

220,920

199,098

Total assets

$7,249,124

$7,202,847

$7,183,475

$7,011,760

$6,859,182

Liabilities:




Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing deposits

$648,929

$693,746

$773,261

$758,242

$829,763

Interest-bearing deposits

4,698,964

4,654,414

4,642,302

4,556,236

4,438,751

Total deposits

5,347,893

5,348,160

5,415,563

5,314,478

5,268,514

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,240,000

1,190,000

1,120,000

1,040,000

925,000

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

Operating lease liabilities

31,837

32,027

30,554

31,302

28,622

Other liabilities

139,793

137,293

163,273

144,138

149,382

Total liabilities

6,782,204

6,730,161

6,752,071

6,552,599

6,394,199

Shareholders' Equity:




Common stock

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

Paid-in capital

126,785

126,150

126,310

125,685

127,734

Retained earnings

503,175

501,917

498,521

496,996

495,231

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(148,913)

(141,153)

(178,734)

(148,827)

(141,760)

Treasury stock, at cost

(15,212)

(15,313)

(15,778)

(15,778)

(17,307)

Total shareholders' equity

466,920

472,686

431,404

459,161

464,983

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$7,249,124

$7,202,847

$7,183,475

$7,011,760

$6,859,182

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Interest income:




Interest and fees on loans

$75,636

$74,236

$70,896

$65,449

$59,749

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale

255

255

332

241

152

Taxable interest on debt securities

7,096

7,191

7,271

7,403

7,194

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,073

982

878

858

597

Other interest income

1,196

1,282

1,344

1,279

1,070

Total interest and dividend income

85,256

83,946

80,721

75,230

68,762

Interest expense:




Deposits

38,047

37,067

34,069

29,704

19,589

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

15,138

13,814

12,497

11,652

11,626

Junior subordinated debentures

406

411

404

374

354

Total interest expense

53,591

51,292

46,970

41,730

31,569

Net interest income

31,665

32,654

33,751

33,500

37,193

Provision for credit losses

700

1,200

500

700

800

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

30,965

31,454

33,251

32,800

36,393

Noninterest income:




Wealth management revenues

9,338

8,881

8,948

9,048

8,663

Mortgage banking revenues

2,506

1,554

2,108

1,753

1,245

Card interchange fees

1,145

1,254

1,267

1,268

1,132

Service charges on deposit accounts

685

688

674

667

777

Loan related derivative income

284

112

1,082

247

(51)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

739

734

710

879

1,165

Other income

2,466

83

437

463

352

Total noninterest income

17,163

13,306

15,226

14,325

13,283

Noninterest expense:




Salaries and employee benefits

21,775

18,464

21,622

20,588

21,784

Outsourced services

3,780

3,667

3,737

3,621

3,496

Net occupancy

2,561

2,396

2,387

2,416

2,437

Equipment

1,020

1,133

1,107

1,050

1,028

Legal, audit, and professional fees

706

959

1,058

978

896

FDIC deposit insurance costs

1,441

1,239

1,185

1,371

872

Advertising and promotion

548

938

789

427

408

Amortization of intangibles

208

208

211

212

212

Other expenses

2,324

3,583

2,294

2,353

2,431

Total noninterest expense

34,363

32,587

34,390

33,016

33,564

Income before income taxes

13,765

12,173

14,087

14,109

16,112

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,829

(774)

2,926

2,853

3,300

Net income

$10,936

$12,947

$11,161

$11,256

$12,812






Net income available to common shareholders

$10,924

$12,931

$11,140

$11,237

$12,783






Weighted average common shares outstanding:




  Basic

17,033

17,029

17,019

17,011

17,074

  Diluted

17,074

17,070

17,041

17,030

17,170

Earnings per common share:




  Basic

$0.64

$0.76

$0.65

$0.66

$0.75

  Diluted

$0.64

$0.76

$0.65

$0.66

$0.74






Cash dividends declared per share

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Share and Equity Related Data:




Book value per share

$27.41

$27.75

$25.35

$26.98

$27.37

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)

$23.45

$23.78

$21.36

$22.98

$23.36

Market value per share

$26.88

$32.38

$26.33

$26.81

$34.66

Shares issued at end of period

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

Shares outstanding at end of period

17,033

17,031

17,019

17,019

16,986






Capital Ratios (2):




Tier 1 risk-based capital

10.84 %

10.86 %

10.77 %

11.09 %

11.28 %

Total risk-based capital

11.62 %

11.58 %

11.48 %

11.81 %

12.01 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.81 %

7.80 %

7.87 %

8.05 %

8.25 %

Common equity tier 1

10.42 %

10.44 %

10.35 %

10.66 %

10.84 %






Balance Sheet Ratios:




Equity to assets

6.44 %

6.56 %

6.01 %

6.55 %

6.78 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

5.56 %

5.68 %

5.11 %

5.63 %

5.84 %

Loans to deposits (3)

106.0 %

105.2 %

103.1 %

100.9 %

98.6 %

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Performance Ratios (4):




Net interest margin (5)

1.84 %

1.88 %

1.97 %

2.03 %

2.33 %

Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)

0.61 %

0.71 %

0.62 %

0.65 %

0.77 %

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

0.61 %

0.72 %

0.63 %

0.66 %

0.78 %

Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)

9.33 %

11.77 %

9.65 %

9.67 %

11.27 %

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)

10.89 %

13.93 %

11.33 %

11.32 %

13.23 %

Efficiency ratio (6)

70.4 %

70.9 %

70.2 %

69.0 %

66.5 %


(1)

See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

(2)

Estimated for March 31, 2024 and actuals for prior periods.

(3)

Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.

(4)

Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

(5)

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.

(6)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Wealth Management Results




Wealth Management Revenues:




Asset-based revenues

$9,089

$8,634

$8,683

$8,562

$8,429

Transaction-based revenues

249

247

265

486

234

Total wealth management revenues

$9,338

$8,881

$8,948

$9,048

$8,663






Assets Under Administration (AUA):




Balance at beginning of period

$6,588,406

$6,131,395

$6,350,260

$6,163,422

$5,961,990

Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income

364,244

503,209

(154,269)

259,788

286,262

Net client asset outflows

(94,328)

(46,198)

(64,596)

(72,950)

(84,830)

Balance at end of period

$6,858,322

$6,588,406

$6,131,395

$6,350,260

$6,163,422






Percentage of AUA that are managed assets

91 %

91 %

91 %

91 %

91 %






Mortgage Banking Results




Mortgage Banking Revenues:




Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)

$1,586

$1,133

$1,746

$827

$576

Changes in fair value, net (2)

324

(65)

(171)

382

86

Loan servicing fee income, net (3)

596

486

533

544

583

Total mortgage banking revenues

$2,506

$1,554

$2,108

$1,753

$1,245






Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:




Originations for retention in portfolio (4)

$24,474

$39,827

$161,603

$148,694

$109,768

Originations for sale to secondary market (5)

78,098

76,495

78,339

77,995

27,763

Total mortgage loan originations

$102,572

$116,322

$239,942

$226,689

$137,531






Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:




Sold with servicing rights retained

$24,057

$28,290

$34,046

$28,727

$17,114

Sold with servicing rights released (5)

48,587

39,170

54,575

35,836

12,214

Total mortgage loans sold

$72,644

$67,460

$88,621

$64,563

$29,328


(1)

Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(2)

Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(3)

Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(4)

Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.

(5)

Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Loans:




Commercial real estate  (1)

$2,158,518

$2,106,359

$2,063,383

$1,940,030

$1,909,136

Commercial & industrial

613,376

605,072

611,565

611,472

609,720

Total commercial

2,771,894

2,711,431

2,674,948

2,551,502

2,518,856






Residential real estate (2)

2,585,524

2,604,478

2,611,100

2,510,125

2,403,255






Home equity

309,302

312,594

305,683

301,116

288,878

Other

18,512

19,203

19,384

18,370

16,980

Total consumer

327,814

331,797

325,067

319,486

305,858

Total loans

$5,685,232

$5,647,706

$5,611,115

$5,381,113

$5,227,969


(1)

Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans.  Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.

(2)

Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:




Connecticut

$832,389

39 %

$815,975

39 %

Massachusetts

681,803

32

645,736

31

Rhode Island

428,030

19

430,899

20

Subtotal

1,942,222

90

1,892,610

90

All other states

216,296

10

213,749

10

Total commercial real estate loans

$2,158,518

100 %

$2,106,359

100 %






Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:




Massachusetts

$1,910,010

74 %

$1,928,206

74 %

Rhode Island

484,401

19

481,289

19

Connecticut

162,523

6

165,933

6

Subtotal

2,556,934

99

2,575,428

99

All other states

28,590

1

29,050

1

Total residential real estate loans

$2,585,524

100 %

$2,604,478

100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:




Multi-family

$574,284

27 %

$546,694

26 %

Retail

438,422

20

434,913

21

Industrial and warehouse

325,695

15

307,987

15

Office

284,675

13

284,199

13

Hospitality

225,608

10

235,015

11

Healthcare Facility

196,117

9

175,490

8

Mixed-use

52,853

2

49,079

2

Other

60,864

4

72,982

4

Total commercial real estate loans

$2,158,518

100 %

$2,106,359

100 %






Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:




Healthcare and social assistance

$167,491

27 %

$166,490

28 %

Real estate rental and leasing

71,292

12

70,540

12

Transportation and warehousing

63,664

10

63,789

11

Manufacturing

53,348

9

54,905

9

Retail trade

44,166

7

43,746

7

Educational services

41,566

7

41,968

7

Finance and insurance

37,810

6

33,617

6

Information

22,645

4

22,674

4

Arts, entertainment, and recreation

21,935

4

22,249

4

Accommodation and food services

12,833

2

13,502

2

Professional, scientific, and technical services

8,640

1

7,998

1

Public administration

2,955


3,019

Other

65,031

11

60,575

9

Total commercial & industrial loans

$613,376

100 %

$605,072

100 %



Weighted Average

Asset Quality

March 31, 2024

Balance
(2) (3)

Average

 Loan

Size (4)

Loan to
Value

Debt

 Service
Coverage

Pass

Special
Mention

Classified

Nonaccrual
(included in
Classified)

Commercial Real Estate - Office by Class:









Class A

$113,025

$10,352

58 %

1.73x

$106,692

$6,333

$—

$—

Class B

93,993

4,503

67 %

1.44x

71,788

22,205

18,729

Class C

12,757

2,126

58 %

1.37x

12,757


Medical Office

40,642

6,388

61 %

1.44x

40,642


Lab Space

24,258

23,468

91 %

1.24x

4,912

19,346

Total office (1)

$284,675

$6,656

66 %

1.51x

$236,791

$6,333

$41,551

$18,729


(1)

Approximately 66% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $285 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas.  Additionally, approximately 33% of the total commercial real estate office balance is expected to mature in two years.

(2)

The balance of commercial real estate office consists of 47 loans.

(3)

Does not include $28.2 million of unfunded commitments.

(4)

Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$648,929

$693,746

$773,261

$758,242

$829,763

Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)

536,923

504,959

490,217

428,306

318,365

NOW accounts

735,617

767,036

745,778

791,887

828,700

Money market accounts

1,111,510

1,096,959

1,111,797

1,164,557

1,214,014

Savings accounts

484,678

497,223

514,526

521,185

544,604

Time deposits (in-market)

1,156,516

1,134,187

1,111,942

1,048,820

924,506

In-market deposits

4,674,173

4,694,110

4,747,521

4,712,997

4,659,952

Wholesale brokered demand deposits

1,233

Wholesale brokered time deposits

673,720

654,050

668,042

601,481

607,329

Wholesale brokered deposits

673,720

654,050

668,042

601,481

608,562

Total deposits

$5,347,893

$5,348,160

$5,415,563

$5,314,478

$5,268,514

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance

% of Total
Deposits

Balance

% of Total
Deposits

Uninsured Deposits:




Uninsured deposits (1)

$1,226,123

23 %

$1,260,672

24 %

Less: affiliate deposits (2)

89,872

2

92,645

2

Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits

1,136,251

21

1,168,027

22

Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)

170,849

3

204,327

4

Uninsured deposits, after exclusions

$965,402

18 %

$963,700

18 %


(1)

Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.

(2)

Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.

(3)

Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Contingent Liquidity:

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

$999,430

$1,086,607

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

68,549

65,759

Noninterest-bearing cash

52,544

54,970

Unencumbered securities

669,452

680,857

Total

$1,789,975

$1,888,193



Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits

146.0 %

149.8 %

Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions

185.4 %

195.9 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.43 %

0.63 %

0.48 %

0.16 %

0.21 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.54 %

0.79 %

0.60 %

0.19 %

0.27 %

Total past due loans to total loans

0.18 %

0.20 %

0.17 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans

136.45 %

92.02 %

119.50 %

378.04 %

277.40 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

0.74 %

0.73 %

0.72 %

0.73 %

0.74 %






Nonperforming Assets:




Commercial real estate

$18,729

$32,827

$22,609

$—

$1,601

Commercial & industrial

668

682

696

899

920

Total commercial

19,397

33,509

23,305

899

2,521

Residential real estate

9,722

9,626

9,446

8,542

10,470

Home equity

1,591

1,483

901

966

989

Other consumer

Total consumer

1,591

1,483

901

966

989

Total nonaccrual loans

30,710

44,618

33,652

10,407

13,980

Other real estate owned

683

683

683

683

683

Total nonperforming assets

$31,393

$45,301

$34,335

$11,090

$14,663






Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):




Commercial real estate

$—

$—

$—

$—

$1,188

Commercial & industrial

270

10

4

223

229

Total commercial

270

10

4

223

1,417

Residential real estate

6,858

8,116

7,785

4,384

5,730

Home equity

2,879

3,196

1,925

1,509

833

Other consumer

32

23

19

214

15

Total consumer

2,911

3,219

1,944

1,723

848

Total past due loans

$10,039

$11,345

$9,733

$6,330

$7,995






Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

$—

$—

$—

$—

$—

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans

$5,111

$6,877

$5,710

$3,672

$5,648

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Nonaccrual Loan Activity:




Balance at beginning of period

$44,618

$33,652

$10,407

$13,980

$12,846

Additions to nonaccrual status

431

12,018

25,088

600

2,570

Loans returned to accruing status

(13,764)

(197)

(1,329)

(110)

Loans charged-off

(70)

(420)

(44)

(52)

(61)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned

(683)

Payments, payoffs, and other changes

(505)

(632)

(1,602)

(2,792)

(582)

Balance at end of period

$30,710

$44,618

$33,652

$10,407

$13,980






Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:




Balance at beginning of period

$41,057

$40,213

$39,343

$38,780

$38,027

Provision for credit losses on loans (1)

900

1,250

900

600

800

Charge-offs

(70)

(420)

(44)

(52)

(61)

Recoveries

18

14

14

15

14

Balance at end of period

$41,905

$41,057

$40,213

$39,343

$38,780






Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:



Balance at beginning of period

$1,940

$1,990

$2,390

$2,290

$2,290

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

(200)

(50)

(400)

100

Balance at end of period (2)

$1,740

$1,940

$1,990

$2,390

$2,290


(1)

Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2)

Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):




Commercial real estate

$—

$373

$—

$—

$—

Commercial & industrial

(1)

10

4

5

6

Total commercial

(1)

383

4

5

6

Residential real estate

(3)

Home equity

(1)

(7)

(2)

(1)

Other consumer

54

26

33

34

42

Total consumer

53

26

26

32

41

Total

$52

$406

$30

$37

$47






Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

— %

0.03 %

— %

— %

— %

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information.  Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit.  Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations.  Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Change

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Assets:










Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term investments

$78,992

$1,196

6.09 %

$89,719

$1,282

5.67 %

($10,727)

($86)

0.42 %

Mortgage loans held for sale

15,452

255

6.64

14,620

255

6.92

832

(0.28)

Taxable debt securities

1,146,454

7,096

2.49

1,163,042

7,191

2.45

(16,588)

(95)

0.04

FHLB stock

53,858

1,073

8.01

50,662

982

7.69

3,196

91

0.32

Commercial real estate

2,140,887

34,220

6.43

2,087,447

33,260

6.32

53,440

960

0.11

Commercial & industrial

610,747

9,892

6.51

606,822

9,903

6.47

3,925

(11)

0.04

Total commercial

2,751,634

44,112

6.45

2,694,269

43,163

6.36

57,365

949

0.09

Residential real estate

2,592,769

26,531

4.12

2,606,432

26,303

4.00

(13,663)

228

0.12

Home equity

310,231

5,004

6.49

307,601

4,774

6.16

2,630

230

0.33

Other

19,112

212

4.46

19,275

238

4.90

(163)

(26)

(0.44)

Total consumer

329,343

5,216

6.37

326,876

5,012

6.08

2,467

204

0.29

Total loans

5,673,746

75,859

5.38

5,627,577

74,478

5.25

46,169

1,381

0.13

Total interest-earning assets

6,968,502

85,479

4.93

6,945,620

84,188

4.81

22,882

1,291

0.12

Noninterest-earning assets

263,333


245,955


17,378

Total assets

$7,231,835


$7,191,575


$40,260

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:










Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)

$506,239

$5,706

4.53 %

$506,365

$5,733

4.49 %

($126)

($27)

0.04 %

NOW accounts

720,918

375

0.21

721,820

417

0.23

(902)

(42)

(0.02)

Money market accounts

1,107,591

10,417

3.78

1,139,403

10,339

3.60

(31,812)

78

0.18

Savings accounts

490,268

752

0.62

501,027

622

0.49

(10,759)

130

0.13

Time deposits (in-market)

1,149,442

11,720

4.10

1,127,236

11,192

3.94

22,206

528

0.16

Interest-bearing in-market deposits

3,974,458

28,970

2.93

3,995,851

28,303

2.81

(21,393)

667

0.12

Wholesale brokered time deposits

699,605

9,077

5.22

669,342

8,764

5.19

30,263

313

0.03

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,674,063

38,047

3.27

4,665,193

37,067

3.15

8,870

980

0.12

FHLB advances

1,239,945

15,138

4.91

1,148,533

13,814

4.77

91,412

1,324

0.14

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

406

7.20

22,681

411

7.19

(5)

0.01

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,936,689

53,591

3.63

5,836,407

51,292

3.49

100,282

2,299

0.14

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

664,656


734,966


(70,310)

Other liabilities

159,394


184,143


(24,749)

Shareholders' equity

471,096


436,059


35,037

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$7,231,835


$7,191,575


$40,260

Net interest income (FTE)

$31,888


$32,896


($1,008)

Interest rate spread

1.30 %


1.32 %


(0.02 %)

Net interest margin

1.84 %


1.88 %


(0.04 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Change

Commercial loans

$223

$242

($19)

Total

$223

$242

($19)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Tangible Book Value per Share:




Total shareholders' equity, as reported

$466,920

$472,686

$431,404

$459,161

$464,983

Less:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,503

3,711

3,919

4,130

4,342

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$399,508

$405,066

$363,576

$391,122

$396,732






Shares outstanding, as reported

17,033

17,031

17,019

17,019

16,986






Book value per share - GAAP

$27.41

$27.75

$25.35

$26.98

$27.37

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP

$23.45

$23.78

$21.36

$22.98

$23.36






Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:




Total tangible shareholders' equity

$399,508

$405,066

$363,576

$391,122

$396,732






Total assets, as reported

$7,249,124

$7,202,847

$7,183,475

$7,011,760

$6,859,182

Less:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,503

3,711

3,919

4,130

4,342

Total tangible assets

$7,181,712

$7,135,227

$7,115,647

$6,943,721

$6,790,931






Equity to assets - GAAP

6.44 %

6.56 %

6.01 %

6.55 %

6.78 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP

5.56 %

5.68 %

5.11 %

5.63 %

5.84 %

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Return on Average Tangible Assets:




Net income, as reported

$10,936

$12,947

$11,161

$11,256

$12,812






Total average assets, as reported

$7,231,835

$7,191,575

$7,115,157

$6,939,238

$6,743,996

Less average balances of:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,604

3,812

4,021

4,233

4,445

Total average tangible assets

$7,164,322

$7,123,854

$7,047,227

$6,871,096

$6,675,642






Return on average assets - GAAP

0.61 %

0.71 %

0.62 %

0.65 %

0.77 %

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP

0.61 %

0.72 %

0.63 %

0.66 %

0.78 %






Return on Average Tangible Equity:




Net income available to common shareholders, as reported

$10,924

$12,931

$11,140

$11,237

$12,783






Total average equity, as reported

$471,096

$436,059

$458,015

$466,227

$460,106

Less average balances of:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,604

3,812

4,021

4,233

4,445

Total average tangible equity

$403,583

$368,338

$390,085

$398,085

$391,752






Return on average equity - GAAP

9.33 %

11.77 %

9.65 %

9.67 %

11.27 %

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP

10.89 %

13.93 %

11.33 %

11.32 %

13.23 %

