Washington Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $18.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, reported for the third quarter of 2020.  Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $69.8 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared to $69.1 million, or $3.96 per diluted share, reported for the prior year.

"Washington Trust reported strong earnings for 2020, a year marked by unprecedented challenges, disruption, and uncertainties," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  "Our success was due to the spirit and resilience of our dedicated team of employees, who maintained high service levels and 'business as usual' operations during a major pandemic; the strength and stability of our balance sheet, which continued to provide a diverse stream of earnings during the most volatile of operating environments; and the loyalty and perseverance of our customers, who have trusted us to help them through these difficult times."

Selected financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 include:

  • Returns on average equity and average assets for the fourth quarter were 13.96% and 1.28%, respectively, compared to 13.99% and 1.24%, respectively, in the preceding quarter. Full-year returns on average equity and average assets for 2020 were 13.51% and 1.22%, respectively, compared to 14.34% and 1.34%, respectively, in the prior year.
  • Mortgage banking revenues amounted to $14.1 million for the fourth quarter and totaled a record $47.4 million for the year. Full-year 2020 mortgage banking revenues were up by $32.6 million, or 220%, from a year ago. The volume of both mortgage originations and sales reached record highs in 2020.
  • Wealth management revenues were $9.2 million for the fourth quarter, up by $252 thousand, or 3%, from the preceding quarter. Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to a record $6.9 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Total loans amounted to $4.2 billion, up by $303.0 million, or 8%, from a year ago, largely due to origination of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in 2020.
  • In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $3.8 billion at December 31, 2020, up by $573 million, or 18%, from a year ago.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $589 thousand, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2020.  The net interest margin was 2.39% for the fourth quarter, up by 8 basis points from the the preceding quarter.  Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from $423 thousand, or 3 basis points, of accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with PPP loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Association ("SBA") in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Average interest-earning assets decreased by $82 million, largely due to a decrease of $71 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 2.92%, down by 6 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $90 million, resulting from a decrease of $199 million in average wholesale funding balances, partially offset by an increase of $110 million in average in-market deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 0.67%, down by 18 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $27.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $2.3 million, or 9%, from the third quarter of 2020.  Included in other noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a gain of $1.4 million associated with the sale of our limited partnership interest in a low-income housing tax credit investment.  Excluding this gain, noninterest income totaled $26.3 million, up by $859 thousand, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2020.  Other linked quarter changes included:

  • Mortgage banking revenues totaled $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $1.7 million, or 14%, from the third quarter of 2020, with a decrease in realized gains offset by an increase in unrealized gains. Net realized gains decreased on a linked quarter basis, reflecting lower sales volume partially offset by a higher sales yield. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down by $36 million, or 10%, from the preceding quarter. Net unrealized gains increased on a linked quarter basis, reflecting an increase in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments as of December 31, 2020.

    Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $252 thousand, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis due to an increase in asset-based revenues of $280 thousand, or 3%.

  • Wealth management AUA amounted to $6.9 billion at December 31, 2020, up by $471 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2020.  The increase reflected net investment appreciation of $540 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $69 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  The average balance of AUA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by approximately $213 million, or 3%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.

  • Loan related derivative income totaled $173 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020, down by $1.1 million from the preceding quarter, reflecting lower volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $34.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $1.8 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2020.  Included in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was debt prepayment penalty expense of $1.4 million, resulting from paying off higher-yielding FHLB advances in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Excluding the debt prepayment penalty expense, noninterest expense totaled $32.7 million, up by $352 thousand, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2020.

Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest noninterest expense, amounted to $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $183 thousand, or 1%, from the preceding quarter.  The remaining increase in noninterest expense reflects modest changes across a variety of other noninterest expense categories, including outsourced services, legal, audit and professional fees, advertising and promotion and other expenses.

Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $383 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to a higher level of pre-tax income.  The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 22.9%, compared to 21.9% in the preceding quarter.  Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2021 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.0%.

Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $895 million at December 31, 2020, down by $19 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2020, due to routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and calls of debt securities.  These decreases were partially offset by purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities.  Fourth quarter 2020 purchases totaled $142 million, with a weighted average yield of 1.64%.  Securities represented 16% of total assets at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

Loans
Total loans amounted to $4.2 billion at December 31, 2020, down by $86 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.  Linked quarter changes included:

  • Commercial loans decreased by $38 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, payoffs and pay-downs amounted to approximately $105 million and included $18 million of PPP loans that were forgiven by the SBA.
  • Residential real estate loans decreased by $39 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2020, reflecting increased payoff and refinancing activity.
  • The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $9 million, or 3%, from the balance at September 30, 2020.

Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $4.4 billion at December 31, 2020, up by $93 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.  Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which increased by $7 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2020.  Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at December 31, 2020 were up by $85 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $594 million at December 31, 2020, down by $120 million from September 30, 2020.  There were no Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") borrowings outstanding at December 31, 2020, compared to $106 million at September 30, 2020.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets amounted to $13.2 million at December 31, 2020, down by $1.5 million from the end of the preceding quarter.  Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $13.2 million, or 0.31% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $14.7 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.

Total past due loans amounted to $12.4 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.4 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.  The $2.0 million increase in past due loans was concentrated in residential real estate loans.

Total troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans amounted to $15.7 million as of December 31, 2020, up by $7.1 million from September 30, 2020, largely due to restructurings of two commercial and industrial loan relationships that did not qualify for TDR accounting relief.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $44.1 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $42.6 million, or 1.00% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.  The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.4 million at December 31, 2020 as compared to $2.2 million, at September 30, 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million was charged to earnings, compared to $1.3 million in the preceding quarter.  In the fourth quarter of 2020, net charge-offs of $118 thousand were recognized, compared to $96 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $534.2 million at December 31, 2020, up by $6.5 million from September 30, 2020.  This increase included net income of $18.6 million, which was partially offset by $9.1 million in dividend declarations and a charge of $3.9 million to the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity associated with the annual remeasurement of pension plan liabilities. This charge was largely due to a decline in the discount rate used to measure the present value of pension plan liabilities as a result of a reduction in market interest rates in 2020.

Capital levels at December 31, 2020 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.51% at December 31, 2020, compared to 13.09% at September 30, 2020.

Book value per share amounted to $30.94 at December 31, 2020, compared to $30.57 at September 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 1 cent per share from the preceding quarter.  The dividend was paid on January 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 4, 2021.

Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).  Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-888-243-4451.  An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the Replay PIN Number 10151312; the audio replay will be available through February 4, 2021.  Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's web site, http://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through March 31, 2021.

Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company.  Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies.  Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.  The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH.  Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements".  We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the SEC, in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees.  You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters.  You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control.  These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following: the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in local, regional, national or international economic conditions or conditions affecting the banking or financial services industries, financial capital markets and the customers and communities we serve; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, including increased unemployment, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration; decreases in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectibility, increases in defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; reputational risk relating to our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on  Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.  Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Assets:




Cash and due from banks

$194,143

$204,113

$215,601

$178,678

$132,193

Short-term investments

8,125

7,902

7,739

6,591

6,262

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

61,614

68,095

43,997

49,751

27,833

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

894,571

913,850

938,446

917,392

899,490

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

30,285

37,469

50,017

53,576

50,853

Loans:




Total loans

4,195,990

4,282,047

4,287,641

4,090,396

3,892,999

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

44,106

42,645

41,441

39,665

27,014

Net loans

4,151,884

4,239,402

4,246,200

4,050,731

3,865,985

Premises and equipment, net

28,870

27,711

28,067

28,543

28,700

Operating lease right-of-use assets

29,521

29,861

27,022

26,098

26,792

Investment in bank-owned life insurance

84,193

83,623

83,056

83,053

82,490

Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

6,305

6,530

6,759

6,988

7,218

Other assets

159,749

167,327

166,147

155,669

100,934

Total assets

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

$5,620,979

$5,292,659

Liabilities:




Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing deposits

$832,287

$840,444

$815,770

$622,893

$609,924

Interest-bearing deposits

3,546,066

3,445,249

3,285,666

3,083,421

2,888,958

Total deposits

4,378,353

4,285,693

4,101,436

3,706,314

3,498,882

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

593,859

713,868

1,005,051

1,198,534

1,141,464

Payment Protection Program Lending Facility


105,746

38,900



Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

Operating lease liabilities

31,717

32,012

29,125

28,184

28,861

Other liabilities

152,364

162,099

159,604

156,669

97,279

Total liabilities

5,178,974

5,322,099

5,356,797

5,112,382

4,789,167

Shareholders' Equity:




Common stock

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

Paid-in capital

125,610

124,768

123,684

123,167

123,281

Retained earnings

418,246

408,773

399,386

387,243

390,363

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(7,391)

(3,403)

(462)

929

(11,237)

Treasury stock, at cost

(3,355)

(3,530)

(3,530)

(3,827)


Total shareholders' equity

534,195

527,693

520,163

508,597

503,492

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

$5,620,979

$5,292,659

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended


Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Dec 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Interest income:







Interest and fees on loans

$34,487

$34,925

$36,005

$40,008

$40,079

$145,425

$165,519

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale

569

468

440

285

359

1,762

1,237

Taxable interest on debt securities

3,869

4,870

5,477

5,834

5,817

20,050

26,367

Nontaxable interest on debt securities








18

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

414

532

654

640

693

2,240

2,855

Other interest income

35

39

36

349

435

459

1,667

Total interest and dividend income

39,374

40,834

42,612

47,116

47,383

169,936

197,663

Interest expense:







Deposits

4,632

5,532

7,112

8,536

9,144

25,812

37,101

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,305

3,354

4,382

5,765

6,015

15,806

26,168

Junior subordinated debentures

122

135

171

213

230

641

980

Other interest expense

72

159

2




233


Total interest expense

7,131

9,180

11,667

14,514

15,389

42,492

64,249

Net interest income

32,243

31,654

30,945

32,602

31,994

127,444

133,414

Provision for credit losses

1,781

1,325

2,200

7,036



12,342

1,575

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

30,462

30,329

28,745

25,566

31,994

115,102

131,839

Noninterest income:







Wealth management revenues

9,206

8,954

8,605

8,689

8,894

35,454

36,848

Mortgage banking revenues

14,077

12,353

14,851

6,096

3,669

47,377

14,795

Card interchange fees

1,148

1,161

1,031

947

1,100

4,287

4,214

Service charges on deposit accounts

767

598

517

860

941

2,742

3,684

Loan related derivative income

173

1,264

99

2,455

1,116

3,991

3,993

Income from bank-owned life insurance

569

567

791

564

570

2,491

2,354

Net realized gains (losses) on securities





27


(53)

Other income

1,787

571

426

316

301

3,100

1,245

Total noninterest income

27,727

25,468

26,320

19,927

16,618

99,442

67,080

Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

22,075

21,892

19,464

19,468

18,374

82,899

72,761

Outsourced services

2,950

3,160

2,784

3,000

2,752

11,894

10,598

Net occupancy

2,083

2,012

1,909

2,019

1,986

8,023

7,821

Equipment

1,025

934

895

977

996

3,831

4,081

Legal, audit and professional fees

1,014

1,252

659

822

692

3,747

2,535

FDIC deposit insurance costs

330

392

674

422

109

1,818

618

Advertising and promotion

640

384

186

259

402

1,469

1,534

Amortization of intangibles

226

228

230

230

229

914

943

Debt prepayment penalties

1,413






1,413


Other expenses

2,353

2,090

1,677

3,256

3,215

9,376

9,849

Total noninterest expense

34,109

32,344

28,478

30,453

28,755

125,384

110,740

Income before income taxes

24,080

23,453

26,587

15,040

19,857

89,160

88,179

Income tax expense

5,514

5,131

5,547

3,139

4,321

19,331

19,061

Net income

$18,566

$18,322

$21,040

$11,901

$15,536

$69,829

$69,118









Net income available to common shareholders

$18,524

$18,285

$21,000

$11,869

$15,502

$69,678

$68,979









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







  Basic

17,264

17,260

17,257

17,345

17,351

17,282

17,331

  Diluted

17,360

17,317

17,292

17,441

17,436

17,402

17,414

Earnings per common share:







  Basic

$1.07

$1.06

$1.22

$0.68

$0.89

$4.03

$3.98

  Diluted

$1.07

$1.06

$1.21

$0.68

$0.89

$4.00

$3.96









Cash dividends declared per share

$0.52

$0.51

$0.51

$0.51

$0.51

$2.05

$2.00

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Share and Equity Related Data:




Book value per share

$30.94

$30.57

$30.14

$29.48

$29.00

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)

$26.87

$26.49

$26.04

$25.37

$24.90

Market value per share

$44.80

$30.66

$32.75

$36.56

$53.79

Shares issued at end of period

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

Shares outstanding at end of period

17,265

17,260

17,260

17,252

17,363






Capital Ratios (2):




Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.61

%

12.23

%

11.95

%

11.62

%

12.23

%

Total risk-based capital

13.51

%

13.09

%

12.78

%

12.42

%

12.94

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.95

%

8.77

%

8.42

%

8.77

%

9.04

%

Common equity tier 1

12.06

%

11.69

%

11.40

%

11.08

%

11.65

%






Balance Sheet Ratios:




Equity to assets

9.35

%

9.02

%

8.85

%

9.05

%

9.51

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

8.22

%

7.91

%

7.74

%

7.89

%

8.28

%

Loans to deposits (3)

96.2

%

100.5

%

104.6

%

110.6

%

111.3

%



For the Twelve Months Ended


For the Three Months Ended

Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Dec 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Performance Ratios (4):







Net interest margin (5)

2.39

%

2.31

%

2.31

%

2.61

%

2.61

%

2.40

%

2.77

%

Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)

1.28

%

1.24

%

1.46

%

0.89

%

1.18

%

1.22

%

1.34

%

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

1.30

%

1.26

%

1.48

%

0.90

%

1.20

%

1.24

%

1.36

%

Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)

13.96

%

13.99

%

16.51

%

9.49

%

12.24

%

13.51

%

14.34

%

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)

16.10

%

16.19

%

19.15

%

11.05

%

14.26

%

15.66

%

16.85

%

Efficiency ratio (6)

56.9

%

56.6

%

49.7

%

58.0

%

59.2

%

55.3

%

55.2

%


(1)

See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

(2)

Estimated for December 31, 2020 and actuals for prior periods.

(3)

Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.

(4)

Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

(5)

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.

(6)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)






For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended


Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Dec 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Wealth Management Results







Wealth Management Revenues:







Asset-based revenues

$9,066

$8,786

$8,156

$8,355

$8,731

$34,363

$35,806

Transaction-based revenues

140

168

449

334

163

1,091

1,042

Total wealth management revenues

$9,206

$8,954

$8,605

$8,689

$8,894

$35,454

$36,848









Assets Under Administration (AUA):







Balance at beginning of period

$6,395,652

$6,138,845

$5,337,733

$6,235,801

$6,126,327

$6,235,801

$5,910,814

Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income

540,189

335,209

671,602

(772,735)

310,766

774,265

1,119,826

Net client asset inflows (outflows)

(69,104)

(78,402)

129,510

(125,333)

(243,175)

(143,329)

(836,722)

Other (1)





41,883


41,883

Balance at end of period

$6,866,737

$6,395,652

$6,138,845

$5,337,733

$6,235,801

$6,866,737

$6,235,801









Percentage of AUA that are managed assets

91%

90%

90%

89%

90%

91%

90%









Mortgage Banking Results







Mortgage Banking Revenues:







Realized gains on loan sales, net (2)

$13,394

$14,280

$10,646

$3,688

$4,608

$42,008

$13,978

Unrealized gains (losses), net (3)

813

(1,555)

4,415

2,325

(1,025)

5,998

354

Loan servicing fee income, net (4)

(130)

(372)

(210)

83

86

(629)

463

Total mortgage banking revenues

$14,077

$12,353

$14,851

$6,096

$3,669

$47,377

$14,795









Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:







Originations for retention in portfolio

$134,002

$132,726

$126,894

$108,498

$120,882

$502,120

$347,390

Originations for sale to secondary market (5)

312,226

377,137

299,321

183,222

160,175

1,171,906

598,103

Total mortgage loan originations

$446,228

$509,863

$426,215

$291,720

$281,057

$1,674,026

$945,493









Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:







Sold with servicing rights retained

$240,104

$317,920

$246,945

$44,498

$42,612

$849,467

$96,160

Sold with servicing rights released (5)

78,072

36,250

58,279

117,693

134,091

290,294

495,012

Total mortgage loans sold

$318,176

$354,170

$305,224

$162,191

$176,703

$1,139,761

$591,172


(1)

Represents the classification of certain non-fee generating assets as AUA due to a reporting change in the fourth quarter of 2019.

(2)

Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(3)

Represents fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(4)

Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(5)

Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Loans:




Commercial real estate (1)

$1,633,024

$1,665,745

$1,630,998

$1,618,020

$1,547,572

Commercial & industrial

817,408

822,269

852,445

655,157

585,289

Total commercial

2,450,432

2,488,014

2,483,443

2,273,177

2,132,861






Residential real estate (2)

1,467,312

1,506,726

1,508,223

1,510,472

1,449,090






Home equity

259,185

268,551

277,632

287,134

290,874

Other

19,061

18,756

18,343

19,613

20,174

Total consumer

278,246

287,307

295,975

306,747

311,048

Total loans

$4,195,990

$4,282,047

$4,287,641

$4,090,396

$3,892,999


(1)

Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans.  Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.

(2)

Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Count

Balance

% of Total

Count

Balance

% of Total

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:






Multi-family dwelling

137

$524,874

32

%

123

$430,502

28

%

Retail

136

339,569

21

110

314,661

20

Office

73

290,756

18

78

294,910

19

Hospitality

40

157,720

10

32

128,867

8

Healthcare

15

109,321

7

16

110,409

7

Industrial and warehouse

28

97,055

6

25

82,432

5

Commercial mixed use

22

42,405

2

48

73,895

5

Other

38

71,324

4

70

111,896

8

Commercial real estate loans

489

$1,633,024

100

%

502

$1,547,572

100

%








Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:






Healthcare and social assistance

253

$200,217

24

%

86

$138,857

24

%

Manufacturing

146

88,802

11

65

53,561

9

Owner occupied and other real estate

268

74,309

9

157

46,033

8

Educational services

53

64,969

8

22

56,556

10

Retail

192

63,895

8

75

43,386

7

Accommodation and food services

271

47,020

6

64

16,562

3

Professional, scientific and technical

265

39,295

5

66

37,599

6

Entertainment and recreation

91

29,415

4

35

30,807

5

Information

32

28,394

3

11

22,162

4

Finance and insurance

106

26,244

3

57

28,501

5

Transportation and warehousing

42

24,061

3

23

20,960

4

Public administration

26

23,319

3

23

25,107

4

Other

772

107,468

13

225

65,198

11

Commercial & industrial loans

2,517

$817,408

100

%

909

$585,289

100

%

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)









December 31, 2020

January 21, 2021

Count

Balance

% of
Outstanding
Balance,
excl PPP
loans (1)

Count

Balance

% of
Outstanding
Balance,
excl PPP
loans (1)

Loan Deferments by Portfolio:






Commercial Real Estate Deferments by Segment:






Hospitality

20

$83,073

53

%

16

$69,529

44

%

Retail

5

39,781

12

3

20,600

6

Healthcare

2

22,305

20

2

22,345

20

Office

2

2,457

1

2

2,457

1

Commercial mixed use

1

637

2




Multi-family dwelling

1

364



1

364


Other

7

27,785

39

7

27,786

39

Subtotal - commercial real estate deferments

38

176,402

11

31

143,081

9

Commercial & Industrial Deferments by Segment:






Healthcare and social assistance

5

19,620

13

5

19,702

13

Accommodation and food services

2

2,889

12

2

2,889

12

Transportation and warehousing

4

1,120

5

4

1,120

5

Manufacturing

2

947

1

2

947

1

Entertainment and recreation

3

560

2

3

557

2

Owner occupied and other real estate

1

326

1

1

326

1

Other

4

7,673

12

4

7,676

12

Subtotal - commercial & industrial deferments

21

33,135

5

21

33,217

5

Total commercial deferments

59

209,537

9

52

176,298

8

Residential real estate deferments

66

34,049

2

52

26,404

2

Consumer deferments

11

1,110



10

715


Total loan deferments

136

$244,696

6

%

114

$203,417

5

%


(1)

Percent of respective outstanding portfolio segment balance, excluding PPP loans, as of December 31, 2020.

December 31, 2020

Count

Balance

% of Total

PPP Loans By Industry:


Healthcare and social assistance

173

$47,354

24

%

Accommodation and food services

209

23,678

12

Manufacturing

89

23,321

12

Professional, scientific and technical

220

20,031

10

Retail

134

12,107

6

Educational services

32

9,681

5

Owner occupied and other real estate

115

9,241

5

Entertainment and recreation

61

3,386

2

Information

20

2,478

1

Transportation and warehousing

21

2,059

1

Finance and insurance

55

2,000

1

Public administration

4

483


Other

573

43,961

21

Total PPP loans (included in the commercial & industrial loan portfolio)

1,706

$199,780

100

%




Average PPP loan size

$117

Net unamortized fees on PPP loans

$3,893

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)







December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:




Connecticut

$649,919

40

%

$616,484

40

%

Massachusetts

468,947

29

458,029

30

Rhode Island

431,133

26

394,929

25

Subtotal

1,549,999

95

1,469,442

95

All other states

83,025

5

78,130

5

Total commercial real estate loans

$1,633,024

100

%

$1,547,572

100

%






Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:




Massachusetts

$994,800

68

%

$932,726

64

%

Rhode Island

331,713

23

356,392

25

Connecticut

122,102

8

140,574

10

Subtotal

1,448,615

99

1,429,692

99

All other states

18,697

1

19,398

1

Total residential real estate loans

$1,467,312

100

%

$1,449,090

100

%

Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$832,287

$840,444

$815,770

$622,893

$609,924

Interest-bearing demand deposits

174,290

170,198

158,343

178,391

159,938

NOW accounts

698,706

644,909

617,792

528,650

520,295

Money market accounts

910,167

877,536

834,954

784,893

765,899

Savings accounts

466,507

439,383

417,195

382,509

373,503

Time deposits (in-market)

704,855

729,058

728,801

776,992

784,481

In-market deposits

3,786,812

3,701,528

3,572,855

3,274,328

3,214,040

Wholesale brokered time deposits

591,541

584,165

528,581

431,986

284,842

Total deposits

$4,378,353

$4,285,693

$4,101,436

$3,706,314

$3,498,882

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Asset Quality Ratios:




Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.23

%

0.25

%

0.27

%

0.32

%

0.35

%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.31

%

0.34

%

0.37

%

0.44

%

0.45

%

Total past due loans to total loans

0.30

%

0.24

%

0.34

%

0.40

%

0.40

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans

334.21

%

289.31

%

258.73

%

221.37

%

155.18

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.05

%

1.00

%

0.97

%

0.97

%

0.69

%






Nonperforming Assets:




Commercial real estate

$—

$431

$431

$450

$603

Commercial & industrial




290

657

Total commercial


431

431

740

1,260

Residential real estate

11,981

12,792

13,850

15,423

14,297

Home equity

1,128

1,429

1,648

1,667

1,763

Other consumer

88

88

88

88

88

Total consumer

1,216

1,517

1,736

1,755

1,851

Total nonaccrual loans

13,197

14,740

16,017

17,918

17,408

Other real estate owned




28

1,109

Total nonperforming assets

$13,197

$14,740

$16,017

$17,946

$18,517






Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):




Commercial real estate

$265

$431

$431

$1,275

$1,433

Commercial & industrial

3

21

3

310

1

Total commercial

268

452

434

1,585

1,434

Residential real estate

10,339

8,081

12,499

12,293

11,429

Home equity

1,667

1,753

1,633

2,482

2,696

Other consumer

118

108

106

115

130

Total consumer

1,785

1,861

1,739

2,597

2,826

Total past due loans

$12,392

$10,394

$14,672

$16,475

$15,689






Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

$—

$—

$—

$—

$—

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans

$8,521

$8,799

$10,553

$11,385

$11,477






Troubled Debt Restructurings:




Accruing TDRs

$13,340

$5,709

$5,473

$373

$376

Nonaccrual TDRs

2,345

2,894

998

490

492

Total TDRs

$15,685

$8,603

$6,471

$863

$868

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended


Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Dec 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Nonaccrual Loan Activity:







Balance at beginning of period

$14,740

$16,017

$17,918

$17,408

$14,902

$17,408

$11,707

Additions to nonaccrual status

707

971

237

1,729

2,766

3,644

11,982

Loans returned to accruing status

(1,112)

(1,623)

(154)

(393)



(3,282)

(1,570)

Loans charged-off

(246)

(111)

(325)

(635)

(132)

(1,317)

(2,020)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned

(285)



(28)



(313)

(2,000)

Payments, payoffs and other changes

(607)

(514)

(1,659)

(163)

(128)

(2,943)

(691)

Balance at end of period

$13,197

$14,740

$16,017

$17,918

$17,408

$13,197

$17,408









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:







Balance at beginning of period

$42,645

$41,441

$39,665

$27,014

$26,997

$27,014

$27,072

Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)




6,501



6,501


Provision for credit losses on loans (1)

1,579

1,300

2,084

6,773



11,736

1,575

Charge-offs

(245)

(111)

(326)

(635)

(132)

(1,317)

(2,020)

Recoveries

127

15

18

12

149

172

387

Balance at end of period

$44,106

$42,645

$41,441

$39,665

$27,014

$44,106

$27,014









Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:






Balance at beginning of period

$2,180

$2,155

$2,039

$293

$317

$293

$293

Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)




1,483



1,483


Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (2)

202

25

116

263

(24)

606

1,427

Balance at end of period (3)

$2,382

$2,180

$2,155

$2,039

$293

$2,382

$1,720


(1)

Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2)

Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income for each period in 2020.  For periods prior to 2020, included in other noninterest expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(3)

Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended


Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Dec 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):







Commercial real estate

$133

$—

$19

$153

($44)

$305

$903

Commercial & industrial

(12)


284

290

(15)

562

(147)

Total commercial

121


303

443

(59)

867

756

Residential real estate

(20)

99





79

486

Home equity

9

(4)

(5)

172

17

172

318

Other consumer

8

1

10

8

25

27

73

Total consumer

17

(3)

5

180

42

199

391

Total

$118

$96

$308

$623

($17)

$1,145

$1,633









Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.01

%

0.01

%

0.03

%

0.06

%

%

0.03

%

0.04

%

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information.  Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit.  Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations.  Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

Quarter Change

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Assets:










Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments

$172,731

$35

0.08

%

$168,106

$39

0.09

%

$4,625

($4)

(0.01)

%

Mortgage loans held for sale

71,113

569

3.18

61,043

468

3.05

10,070

101

0.13

Taxable debt securities

892,112

3,869

1.73

906,977

4,870

2.14

(14,865)

(1,001)

(0.41)

FHLB stock

33,320

414

4.94

43,839

532

4.83

(10,519)

(118)

0.11

Commercial real estate

1,658,809

11,905

2.86

1,652,136

11,649

2.81

6,673

256

0.05

Commercial & industrial

818,611

7,174

3.49

849,452

6,920

3.24

(30,841)

254

0.25

Total commercial

2,477,420

19,079

3.06

2,501,588

18,569

2.95

(24,168)

510

0.11

Residential real estate

1,475,699

13,206

3.56

1,510,621

14,047

3.70

(34,922)

(841)

(0.14)

Home equity

264,811

2,229

3.35

276,221

2,320

3.34

(11,410)

(91)

0.01

Other

18,209

226

4.94

18,706

237

5.04

(497)

(11)

(0.10)

Total consumer

283,020

2,455

3.45

294,927

2,557

3.45

(11,907)

(102)


Total loans

4,236,139

34,740

3.26

4,307,136

35,173

3.25

(70,997)

(433)

0.01

Total interest-earning assets

5,405,415

39,627

2.92

5,487,101

41,082

2.98

(81,686)

(1,455)

(0.06)

Noninterest-earning assets

362,848



377,348



(14,500)


Total assets

$5,768,263



$5,864,449



($96,186)


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:










Interest-bearing demand deposits

$161,664

$81

0.20

%

$157,986

$83

0.21

%

$3,678

($2)

(0.01)

%

NOW accounts

664,055

115

0.07

631,148

99

0.06

32,907

16

0.01

Money market accounts

903,607

963

0.42

839,032

977

0.46

64,575

(14)

(0.04)

Savings accounts

455,933

70

0.06

428,781

67

0.06

27,152

3


Time deposits (in-market)

711,838

2,566

1.43

730,464

3,015

1.64

(18,626)

(449)

(0.21)

Total interest-bearing in-market deposits

2,897,097

3,795

0.52

2,787,411

4,241

0.61

109,686

(446)

(0.09)

Wholesale brokered time deposits

589,272

837

0.57

463,756

1,291

1.11

125,516

(454)

(0.54)

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,486,369

4,632

0.53

3,251,167

5,532

0.68

235,202

(900)

(0.15)

FHLB advances

634,081

2,305

1.45

860,758

3,354

1.55

(226,677)

(1,049)

(0.10)

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

122

2.14

22,681

135

2.37


(13)

(0.23)

PPPLF borrowings

81,858

72

0.35

180,128

159

0.35

(98,270)

(87)


Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,224,989

7,131

0.67

4,314,734

9,180

0.85

(89,745)

(2,049)

(0.18)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

838,713



842,949



(4,236)


Other liabilities

176,592



186,981



(10,389)


Shareholders' equity

527,969



519,785



8,184


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$5,768,263



$5,864,449



($96,186)


Net interest income (FTE)

$32,496



$31,902



$594

Interest rate spread

2.25

%


2.13

%


0.12

%

Net interest margin

2.39

%


2.31

%


0.08

%

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Quarter Change

Commercial loans

$253

$248

$5

Total

$253

$248

$5










Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Change

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/
Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/
 Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Yield/
 Rate

Assets:








Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments

$160,427

$459

0.29

%

$85,447

$1,667

1.95

%

$74,980

($1,208)

(1.66)

%

Mortgage loans for sale

54,237

1,762

3.25

30,928

1,237

4.00

23,309

525

(0.75)

Taxable debt securities

902,278

20,050

2.22

947,875

26,367

2.78

(45,597)

(6,317)

(0.56)

Nontaxable debt securities




450

23

5.11

(450)

(23)

(5.11)

Total securities

902,278

20,050

2.22

948,325

26,390

2.78

(46,047)

(6,340)

(0.56)

FHLB stock

45,235

2,240

4.95

47,761

2,855

5.98

(2,526)

(615)

(1.03)

Commercial real estate

1,632,460

52,231

3.20

1,481,116

68,193

4.60

151,344

(15,962)

(1.40)

Commercial & industrial

767,176

27,410

3.57

596,451

28,545

4.79

170,725

(1,135)

(1.22)

Total commercial

2,399,636

79,641

3.32

2,077,567

96,738

4.66

322,069

(17,097)

(1.34)

Residential real estate

1,488,343

55,866

3.75

1,368,824

54,932

4.01

119,519

934

(0.26)

Home equity

277,296

10,032

3.62

286,767

14,011

4.89

(9,471)

(3,979)

(1.27)

Other

18,929

941

4.97

23,153

1,137

4.91

(4,224)

(196)

0.06

Total consumer

296,225

10,973

3.70

309,920

15,148

4.89

(13,695)

(4,175)

(1.19)

Total loans

4,184,204

146,480

3.50

3,756,311

166,818

4.44

427,893

(20,338)

(0.94)

Total interest-earning assets

5,346,381

170,991

3.20

4,868,772

198,967

4.09

477,609

(27,976)

(0.89)

Noninterest-earning assets

358,569


300,549


58,020


Total assets

$5,704,950


$5,169,321


$535,629


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing demand deposits

$159,366

$806

0.51

%

$144,836

$2,537

1.75

%

$14,530

($1,731)

(1.24)

%

NOW accounts

593,105

368

0.06

469,540

310

0.07

123,565

58

(0.01)

Money market accounts

839,915

5,402

0.64

693,921

7,713

1.11

145,994

(2,311)

(0.47)

Savings accounts

415,741

265

0.06

365,927

272

0.07

49,814

(7)

(0.01)

Time deposits (in-market)

742,236

13,138

1.77

794,124

16,056

2.02

(51,888)

(2,918)

(0.25)

Total interest-bearing in-market deposits

2,750,363

19,979

0.73

2,468,348

26,888

1.09

282,015

(6,909)

(0.36)

Wholesale brokered time deposits

501,306

5,833

1.16

461,862

10,213

2.21

39,444

(4,380)

(1.05)

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,251,669

25,812

0.79

2,930,210

37,101

1.27

321,459

(11,289)

(0.48)

FHLB advances

920,704

15,806

1.72

1,015,914

26,168

2.58

(95,210)

(10,362)

(0.86)

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

641

2.83

22,681

980

4.32


(339)

(1.49)

PPPLF borrowings

66,492

233

0.35




66,492

233

0.35

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,261,546

42,492

1.00

3,968,805

64,249

1.62

292,741

(21,757)

(0.62)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

759,841


615,049


144,792


Other liabilities

167,861


104,463


63,398


Shareholders' equity

515,702


481,004


34,698


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$5,704,950


$5,169,321


$535,629


Net interest income (FTE)

$128,499


$134,718


($6,219)

Interest rate spread

2.20

%

2.47

%

(0.27)

%

Net interest margin

2.40

%

2.77

%

(0.37)

%

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Change

Commercial loans

$1,055

$1,299

($244)

Nontaxable debt securities


5

(5)

Total

$1,055

$1,304

($249)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Tangible Book Value per Share:




Total shareholders' equity, as reported

$534,195

$527,693

$520,163

$508,597

$503,492

Less:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

6,305

6,530

6,759

6,988

7,218

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$463,981

$457,254

$449,495

$437,700

$432,365






Shares outstanding, as reported

17,265

17,260

17,260

17,252

17,363






Book value per share - GAAP

$30.94

$30.57

$30.14

$29.48

$29.00

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP

$26.87

$26.49

$26.04

$25.37

$24.90






Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:




Total tangible shareholders' equity

$463,981

$457,254

$449,495

$437,700

$432,365






Total assets, as reported

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

$5,620,979

$5,292,659

Less:




Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

6,305

6,530

6,759

6,988

7,218

Total tangible assets

$5,642,955

$5,779,353

$5,806,292

$5,550,082

$5,221,532






Equity to assets - GAAP

9.35

%

9.02

%

8.85

%

9.05

%

9.51

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP

8.22

%

7.91

%

7.74

%

7.89

%

8.28

%

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended


Dec 31,
2020

Sep 30,
2020

Jun 30,
2020

Mar 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Dec 31,
2020

Dec 31,
2019

Return on Average Tangible Assets:







Net income, as reported

$18,566

$18,322

$21,040

$11,901

$15,536

$69,829

$69,118









Total average assets, as reported

$5,768,263

$5,864,449

$5,789,692

$5,394,948

$5,227,035

$5,704,950

$5,169,321

Less average balances of:







Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

6,414

6,641

6,871

7,100

7,330

6,755

7,681

Total average tangible assets

$5,697,940

$5,793,899

$5,718,912

$5,323,939

$5,155,796

$5,634,286

$5,097,731









Return on average assets - GAAP

1.28

%

1.24

%

1.46

%

0.89

%

1.18

%

1.22

%

1.34

%

Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP

1.30

%

1.26

%

1.48

%

0.90

%

1.20

%

1.24

%

1.36

%









Return on Average Tangible Equity:







Net income available to common shareholders, as reported

$18,524

$18,285

$21,000

$11,869

$15,502

$69,678

$68,979









Total average equity, as reported

$527,969

$519,785

$511,751

$503,124

$502,614

$515,702

$481,004

Less average balances of:







Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

6,414

6,641

6,871

7,100

7,330

6,755

7,681

Total average tangible equity

$457,646

$449,235

$440,971

$432,115

$431,375

$445,038

$409,414









Return on average equity - GAAP

13.96

%

13.99

%

16.51

%

9.49

%

12.24

%

13.51

%

14.34

%

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP

16.10

%

16.19

%

19.15

%

11.05

%

14.26

%

15.66

%

16.85

%

