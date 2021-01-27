Washington Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings
Jan 27, 2021, 16:05 ET
WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $18.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, reported for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $69.8 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared to $69.1 million, or $3.96 per diluted share, reported for the prior year.
"Washington Trust reported strong earnings for 2020, a year marked by unprecedented challenges, disruption, and uncertainties," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our success was due to the spirit and resilience of our dedicated team of employees, who maintained high service levels and 'business as usual' operations during a major pandemic; the strength and stability of our balance sheet, which continued to provide a diverse stream of earnings during the most volatile of operating environments; and the loyalty and perseverance of our customers, who have trusted us to help them through these difficult times."
Selected financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the fourth quarter were 13.96% and 1.28%, respectively, compared to 13.99% and 1.24%, respectively, in the preceding quarter. Full-year returns on average equity and average assets for 2020 were 13.51% and 1.22%, respectively, compared to 14.34% and 1.34%, respectively, in the prior year.
- Mortgage banking revenues amounted to $14.1 million for the fourth quarter and totaled a record $47.4 million for the year. Full-year 2020 mortgage banking revenues were up by $32.6 million, or 220%, from a year ago. The volume of both mortgage originations and sales reached record highs in 2020.
- Wealth management revenues were $9.2 million for the fourth quarter, up by $252 thousand, or 3%, from the preceding quarter. Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to a record $6.9 billion at December 31, 2020.
- Total loans amounted to $4.2 billion, up by $303.0 million, or 8%, from a year ago, largely due to origination of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in 2020.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $3.8 billion at December 31, 2020, up by $573 million, or 18%, from a year ago.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $589 thousand, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.39% for the fourth quarter, up by 8 basis points from the the preceding quarter. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from $423 thousand, or 3 basis points, of accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with PPP loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Association ("SBA") in the fourth quarter of 2020. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets decreased by $82 million, largely due to a decrease of $71 million in average loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 2.92%, down by 6 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $90 million, resulting from a decrease of $199 million in average wholesale funding balances, partially offset by an increase of $110 million in average in-market deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 0.67%, down by 18 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $27.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $2.3 million, or 9%, from the third quarter of 2020. Included in other noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a gain of $1.4 million associated with the sale of our limited partnership interest in a low-income housing tax credit investment. Excluding this gain, noninterest income totaled $26.3 million, up by $859 thousand, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2020. Other linked quarter changes included:
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $1.7 million, or 14%, from the third quarter of 2020, with a decrease in realized gains offset by an increase in unrealized gains. Net realized gains decreased on a linked quarter basis, reflecting lower sales volume partially offset by a higher sales yield. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down by $36 million, or 10%, from the preceding quarter. Net unrealized gains increased on a linked quarter basis, reflecting an increase in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments as of December 31, 2020.
Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $252 thousand, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis due to an increase in asset-based revenues of $280 thousand, or 3%.
- Wealth management AUA amounted to $6.9 billion at December 31, 2020, up by $471 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2020. The increase reflected net investment appreciation of $540 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $69 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The average balance of AUA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by approximately $213 million, or 3%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income totaled $173 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020, down by $1.1 million from the preceding quarter, reflecting lower volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $34.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $1.8 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2020. Included in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was debt prepayment penalty expense of $1.4 million, resulting from paying off higher-yielding FHLB advances in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the debt prepayment penalty expense, noninterest expense totaled $32.7 million, up by $352 thousand, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2020.
Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest noninterest expense, amounted to $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $183 thousand, or 1%, from the preceding quarter. The remaining increase in noninterest expense reflects modest changes across a variety of other noninterest expense categories, including outsourced services, legal, audit and professional fees, advertising and promotion and other expenses.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up by $383 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to a higher level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 22.9%, compared to 21.9% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2021 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.0%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $895 million at December 31, 2020, down by $19 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2020, due to routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and calls of debt securities. These decreases were partially offset by purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities. Fourth quarter 2020 purchases totaled $142 million, with a weighted average yield of 1.64%. Securities represented 16% of total assets at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $4.2 billion at December 31, 2020, down by $86 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans decreased by $38 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, payoffs and pay-downs amounted to approximately $105 million and included $18 million of PPP loans that were forgiven by the SBA.
- Residential real estate loans decreased by $39 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2020, reflecting increased payoff and refinancing activity.
- The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $9 million, or 3%, from the balance at September 30, 2020.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $4.4 billion at December 31, 2020, up by $93 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which increased by $7 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2020. Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at December 31, 2020 were up by $85 million, or 2%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $594 million at December 31, 2020, down by $120 million from September 30, 2020. There were no Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") borrowings outstanding at December 31, 2020, compared to $106 million at September 30, 2020.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets amounted to $13.2 million at December 31, 2020, down by $1.5 million from the end of the preceding quarter. Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $13.2 million, or 0.31% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $14.7 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.
Total past due loans amounted to $12.4 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.4 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The $2.0 million increase in past due loans was concentrated in residential real estate loans.
Total troubled debt restructured ("TDR") loans amounted to $15.7 million as of December 31, 2020, up by $7.1 million from September 30, 2020, largely due to restructurings of two commercial and industrial loan relationships that did not qualify for TDR accounting relief.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $44.1 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $42.6 million, or 1.00% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.4 million at December 31, 2020 as compared to $2.2 million, at September 30, 2020.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million was charged to earnings, compared to $1.3 million in the preceding quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, net charge-offs of $118 thousand were recognized, compared to $96 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $534.2 million at December 31, 2020, up by $6.5 million from September 30, 2020. This increase included net income of $18.6 million, which was partially offset by $9.1 million in dividend declarations and a charge of $3.9 million to the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity associated with the annual remeasurement of pension plan liabilities. This charge was largely due to a decline in the discount rate used to measure the present value of pension plan liabilities as a result of a reduction in market interest rates in 2020.
Capital levels at December 31, 2020 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.51% at December 31, 2020, compared to 13.09% at September 30, 2020.
Book value per share amounted to $30.94 at December 31, 2020, compared to $30.57 at September 30, 2020.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 1 cent per share from the preceding quarter. The dividend was paid on January 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 4, 2021.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$194,143
|
$204,113
|
$215,601
|
$178,678
|
$132,193
|
Short-term investments
|
8,125
|
7,902
|
7,739
|
6,591
|
6,262
|
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|
61,614
|
68,095
|
43,997
|
49,751
|
27,833
|
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
|
894,571
|
913,850
|
938,446
|
917,392
|
899,490
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
30,285
|
37,469
|
50,017
|
53,576
|
50,853
|
Loans:
|
Total loans
|
4,195,990
|
4,282,047
|
4,287,641
|
4,090,396
|
3,892,999
|
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|
44,106
|
42,645
|
41,441
|
39,665
|
27,014
|
Net loans
|
4,151,884
|
4,239,402
|
4,246,200
|
4,050,731
|
3,865,985
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
28,870
|
27,711
|
28,067
|
28,543
|
28,700
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
29,521
|
29,861
|
27,022
|
26,098
|
26,792
|
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
|
84,193
|
83,623
|
83,056
|
83,053
|
82,490
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
6,305
|
6,530
|
6,759
|
6,988
|
7,218
|
Other assets
|
159,749
|
167,327
|
166,147
|
155,669
|
100,934
|
Total assets
|
$5,713,169
|
$5,849,792
|
$5,876,960
|
$5,620,979
|
$5,292,659
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$832,287
|
$840,444
|
$815,770
|
$622,893
|
$609,924
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
3,546,066
|
3,445,249
|
3,285,666
|
3,083,421
|
2,888,958
|
Total deposits
|
4,378,353
|
4,285,693
|
4,101,436
|
3,706,314
|
3,498,882
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
593,859
|
713,868
|
1,005,051
|
1,198,534
|
1,141,464
|
Payment Protection Program Lending Facility
|
—
|
105,746
|
38,900
|
—
|
—
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
31,717
|
32,012
|
29,125
|
28,184
|
28,861
|
Other liabilities
|
152,364
|
162,099
|
159,604
|
156,669
|
97,279
|
Total liabilities
|
5,178,974
|
5,322,099
|
5,356,797
|
5,112,382
|
4,789,167
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Common stock
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
Paid-in capital
|
125,610
|
124,768
|
123,684
|
123,167
|
123,281
|
Retained earnings
|
418,246
|
408,773
|
399,386
|
387,243
|
390,363
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(7,391)
|
(3,403)
|
(462)
|
929
|
(11,237)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(3,355)
|
(3,530)
|
(3,530)
|
(3,827)
|
—
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
534,195
|
527,693
|
520,163
|
508,597
|
503,492
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$5,713,169
|
$5,849,792
|
$5,876,960
|
$5,620,979
|
$5,292,659
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$34,487
|
$34,925
|
$36,005
|
$40,008
|
$40,079
|
$145,425
|
$165,519
|
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
|
569
|
468
|
440
|
285
|
359
|
1,762
|
1,237
|
Taxable interest on debt securities
|
3,869
|
4,870
|
5,477
|
5,834
|
5,817
|
20,050
|
26,367
|
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
18
|
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
414
|
532
|
654
|
640
|
693
|
2,240
|
2,855
|
Other interest income
|
35
|
39
|
36
|
349
|
435
|
459
|
1,667
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
39,374
|
40,834
|
42,612
|
47,116
|
47,383
|
169,936
|
197,663
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
4,632
|
5,532
|
7,112
|
8,536
|
9,144
|
25,812
|
37,101
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
2,305
|
3,354
|
4,382
|
5,765
|
6,015
|
15,806
|
26,168
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
122
|
135
|
171
|
213
|
230
|
641
|
980
|
Other interest expense
|
72
|
159
|
2
|
—
|
—
|
233
|
—
|
Total interest expense
|
7,131
|
9,180
|
11,667
|
14,514
|
15,389
|
42,492
|
64,249
|
Net interest income
|
32,243
|
31,654
|
30,945
|
32,602
|
31,994
|
127,444
|
133,414
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,781
|
1,325
|
2,200
|
7,036
|
—
|
12,342
|
1,575
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
30,462
|
30,329
|
28,745
|
25,566
|
31,994
|
115,102
|
131,839
|
Noninterest income:
|
Wealth management revenues
|
9,206
|
8,954
|
8,605
|
8,689
|
8,894
|
35,454
|
36,848
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
14,077
|
12,353
|
14,851
|
6,096
|
3,669
|
47,377
|
14,795
|
Card interchange fees
|
1,148
|
1,161
|
1,031
|
947
|
1,100
|
4,287
|
4,214
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
767
|
598
|
517
|
860
|
941
|
2,742
|
3,684
|
Loan related derivative income
|
173
|
1,264
|
99
|
2,455
|
1,116
|
3,991
|
3,993
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
569
|
567
|
791
|
564
|
570
|
2,491
|
2,354
|
Net realized gains (losses) on securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
27
|
—
|
(53)
|
Other income
|
1,787
|
571
|
426
|
316
|
301
|
3,100
|
1,245
|
Total noninterest income
|
27,727
|
25,468
|
26,320
|
19,927
|
16,618
|
99,442
|
67,080
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
22,075
|
21,892
|
19,464
|
19,468
|
18,374
|
82,899
|
72,761
|
Outsourced services
|
2,950
|
3,160
|
2,784
|
3,000
|
2,752
|
11,894
|
10,598
|
Net occupancy
|
2,083
|
2,012
|
1,909
|
2,019
|
1,986
|
8,023
|
7,821
|
Equipment
|
1,025
|
934
|
895
|
977
|
996
|
3,831
|
4,081
|
Legal, audit and professional fees
|
1,014
|
1,252
|
659
|
822
|
692
|
3,747
|
2,535
|
FDIC deposit insurance costs
|
330
|
392
|
674
|
422
|
109
|
1,818
|
618
|
Advertising and promotion
|
640
|
384
|
186
|
259
|
402
|
1,469
|
1,534
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
226
|
228
|
230
|
230
|
229
|
914
|
943
|
Debt prepayment penalties
|
1,413
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,413
|
—
|
Other expenses
|
2,353
|
2,090
|
1,677
|
3,256
|
3,215
|
9,376
|
9,849
|
Total noninterest expense
|
34,109
|
32,344
|
28,478
|
30,453
|
28,755
|
125,384
|
110,740
|
Income before income taxes
|
24,080
|
23,453
|
26,587
|
15,040
|
19,857
|
89,160
|
88,179
|
Income tax expense
|
5,514
|
5,131
|
5,547
|
3,139
|
4,321
|
19,331
|
19,061
|
Net income
|
$18,566
|
$18,322
|
$21,040
|
$11,901
|
$15,536
|
$69,829
|
$69,118
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$18,524
|
$18,285
|
$21,000
|
$11,869
|
$15,502
|
$69,678
|
$68,979
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
17,264
|
17,260
|
17,257
|
17,345
|
17,351
|
17,282
|
17,331
|
Diluted
|
17,360
|
17,317
|
17,292
|
17,441
|
17,436
|
17,402
|
17,414
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$1.07
|
$1.06
|
$1.22
|
$0.68
|
$0.89
|
$4.03
|
$3.98
|
Diluted
|
$1.07
|
$1.06
|
$1.21
|
$0.68
|
$0.89
|
$4.00
|
$3.96
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$0.52
|
$0.51
|
$0.51
|
$0.51
|
$0.51
|
$2.05
|
$2.00
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Share and Equity Related Data:
|
Book value per share
|
$30.94
|
$30.57
|
$30.14
|
$29.48
|
$29.00
|
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
|
$26.87
|
$26.49
|
$26.04
|
$25.37
|
$24.90
|
Market value per share
|
$44.80
|
$30.66
|
$32.75
|
$36.56
|
$53.79
|
Shares issued at end of period
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
17,363
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
17,265
|
17,260
|
17,260
|
17,252
|
17,363
|
Capital Ratios (2):
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
12.61
|
%
|
12.23
|
%
|
11.95
|
%
|
11.62
|
%
|
12.23
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital
|
13.51
|
%
|
13.09
|
%
|
12.78
|
%
|
12.42
|
%
|
12.94
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
8.95
|
%
|
8.77
|
%
|
8.42
|
%
|
8.77
|
%
|
9.04
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1
|
12.06
|
%
|
11.69
|
%
|
11.40
|
%
|
11.08
|
%
|
11.65
|
%
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Equity to assets
|
9.35
|
%
|
9.02
|
%
|
8.85
|
%
|
9.05
|
%
|
9.51
|
%
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
|
8.22
|
%
|
7.91
|
%
|
7.74
|
%
|
7.89
|
%
|
8.28
|
%
|
Loans to deposits (3)
|
96.2
|
%
|
100.5
|
%
|
104.6
|
%
|
110.6
|
%
|
111.3
|
%
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Performance Ratios (4):
|
Net interest margin (5)
|
2.39
|
%
|
2.31
|
%
|
2.31
|
%
|
2.61
|
%
|
2.61
|
%
|
2.40
|
%
|
2.77
|
%
|
Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.46
|
%
|
0.89
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
1.34
|
%
|
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
|
1.30
|
%
|
1.26
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
0.90
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)
|
13.96
|
%
|
13.99
|
%
|
16.51
|
%
|
9.49
|
%
|
12.24
|
%
|
13.51
|
%
|
14.34
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
|
16.10
|
%
|
16.19
|
%
|
19.15
|
%
|
11.05
|
%
|
14.26
|
%
|
15.66
|
%
|
16.85
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (6)
|
56.9
|
%
|
56.6
|
%
|
49.7
|
%
|
58.0
|
%
|
59.2
|
%
|
55.3
|
%
|
55.2
|
%
|
(1)
|
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
|
(2)
|
Estimated for December 31, 2020 and actuals for prior periods.
|
(3)
|
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
|
(4)
|
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
|
(5)
|
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
|
(6)
|
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Wealth Management Results
|
Wealth Management Revenues:
|
Asset-based revenues
|
$9,066
|
$8,786
|
$8,156
|
$8,355
|
$8,731
|
$34,363
|
$35,806
|
Transaction-based revenues
|
140
|
168
|
449
|
334
|
163
|
1,091
|
1,042
|
Total wealth management revenues
|
$9,206
|
$8,954
|
$8,605
|
$8,689
|
$8,894
|
$35,454
|
$36,848
|
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$6,395,652
|
$6,138,845
|
$5,337,733
|
$6,235,801
|
$6,126,327
|
$6,235,801
|
$5,910,814
|
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
|
540,189
|
335,209
|
671,602
|
(772,735)
|
310,766
|
774,265
|
1,119,826
|
Net client asset inflows (outflows)
|
(69,104)
|
(78,402)
|
129,510
|
(125,333)
|
(243,175)
|
(143,329)
|
(836,722)
|
Other (1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
41,883
|
—
|
41,883
|
Balance at end of period
|
$6,866,737
|
$6,395,652
|
$6,138,845
|
$5,337,733
|
$6,235,801
|
$6,866,737
|
$6,235,801
|
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
|
91%
|
90%
|
90%
|
89%
|
90%
|
91%
|
90%
|
Mortgage Banking Results
|
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
|
Realized gains on loan sales, net (2)
|
$13,394
|
$14,280
|
$10,646
|
$3,688
|
$4,608
|
$42,008
|
$13,978
|
Unrealized gains (losses), net (3)
|
813
|
(1,555)
|
4,415
|
2,325
|
(1,025)
|
5,998
|
354
|
Loan servicing fee income, net (4)
|
(130)
|
(372)
|
(210)
|
83
|
86
|
(629)
|
463
|
Total mortgage banking revenues
|
$14,077
|
$12,353
|
$14,851
|
$6,096
|
$3,669
|
$47,377
|
$14,795
|
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
|
Originations for retention in portfolio
|
$134,002
|
$132,726
|
$126,894
|
$108,498
|
$120,882
|
$502,120
|
$347,390
|
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
|
312,226
|
377,137
|
299,321
|
183,222
|
160,175
|
1,171,906
|
598,103
|
Total mortgage loan originations
|
$446,228
|
$509,863
|
$426,215
|
$291,720
|
$281,057
|
$1,674,026
|
$945,493
|
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
|
Sold with servicing rights retained
|
$240,104
|
$317,920
|
$246,945
|
$44,498
|
$42,612
|
$849,467
|
$96,160
|
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
|
78,072
|
36,250
|
58,279
|
117,693
|
134,091
|
290,294
|
495,012
|
Total mortgage loans sold
|
$318,176
|
$354,170
|
$305,224
|
$162,191
|
$176,703
|
$1,139,761
|
$591,172
|
(1)
|
Represents the classification of certain non-fee generating assets as AUA due to a reporting change in the fourth quarter of 2019.
|
(2)
|
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
|
(3)
|
Represents fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
|
(4)
|
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
|
(5)
|
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate (1)
|
$1,633,024
|
$1,665,745
|
$1,630,998
|
$1,618,020
|
$1,547,572
|
Commercial & industrial
|
817,408
|
822,269
|
852,445
|
655,157
|
585,289
|
Total commercial
|
2,450,432
|
2,488,014
|
2,483,443
|
2,273,177
|
2,132,861
|
Residential real estate (2)
|
1,467,312
|
1,506,726
|
1,508,223
|
1,510,472
|
1,449,090
|
Home equity
|
259,185
|
268,551
|
277,632
|
287,134
|
290,874
|
Other
|
19,061
|
18,756
|
18,343
|
19,613
|
20,174
|
Total consumer
|
278,246
|
287,307
|
295,975
|
306,747
|
311,048
|
Total loans
|
$4,195,990
|
$4,282,047
|
$4,287,641
|
$4,090,396
|
$3,892,999
|
(1)
|
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
|
(2)
|
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Count
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Count
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
|
Multi-family dwelling
|
137
|
$524,874
|
32
|
%
|
123
|
$430,502
|
28
|
%
|
Retail
|
136
|
339,569
|
21
|
110
|
314,661
|
20
|
Office
|
73
|
290,756
|
18
|
78
|
294,910
|
19
|
Hospitality
|
40
|
157,720
|
10
|
32
|
128,867
|
8
|
Healthcare
|
15
|
109,321
|
7
|
16
|
110,409
|
7
|
Industrial and warehouse
|
28
|
97,055
|
6
|
25
|
82,432
|
5
|
Commercial mixed use
|
22
|
42,405
|
2
|
48
|
73,895
|
5
|
Other
|
38
|
71,324
|
4
|
70
|
111,896
|
8
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
489
|
$1,633,024
|
100
|
%
|
502
|
$1,547,572
|
100
|
%
|
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
|
Healthcare and social assistance
|
253
|
$200,217
|
24
|
%
|
86
|
$138,857
|
24
|
%
|
Manufacturing
|
146
|
88,802
|
11
|
65
|
53,561
|
9
|
Owner occupied and other real estate
|
268
|
74,309
|
9
|
157
|
46,033
|
8
|
Educational services
|
53
|
64,969
|
8
|
22
|
56,556
|
10
|
Retail
|
192
|
63,895
|
8
|
75
|
43,386
|
7
|
Accommodation and food services
|
271
|
47,020
|
6
|
64
|
16,562
|
3
|
Professional, scientific and technical
|
265
|
39,295
|
5
|
66
|
37,599
|
6
|
Entertainment and recreation
|
91
|
29,415
|
4
|
35
|
30,807
|
5
|
Information
|
32
|
28,394
|
3
|
11
|
22,162
|
4
|
Finance and insurance
|
106
|
26,244
|
3
|
57
|
28,501
|
5
|
Transportation and warehousing
|
42
|
24,061
|
3
|
23
|
20,960
|
4
|
Public administration
|
26
|
23,319
|
3
|
23
|
25,107
|
4
|
Other
|
772
|
107,468
|
13
|
225
|
65,198
|
11
|
Commercial & industrial loans
|
2,517
|
$817,408
|
100
|
%
|
909
|
$585,289
|
100
|
%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31, 2020
|
January 21, 2021
|
Count
|
Balance
|
% of
|
Count
|
Balance
|
% of
|
Loan Deferments by Portfolio:
|
Commercial Real Estate Deferments by Segment:
|
Hospitality
|
20
|
$83,073
|
53
|
%
|
16
|
$69,529
|
44
|
%
|
Retail
|
5
|
39,781
|
12
|
3
|
20,600
|
6
|
Healthcare
|
2
|
22,305
|
20
|
2
|
22,345
|
20
|
Office
|
2
|
2,457
|
1
|
2
|
2,457
|
1
|
Commercial mixed use
|
1
|
637
|
2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Multi-family dwelling
|
1
|
364
|
—
|
1
|
364
|
—
|
Other
|
7
|
27,785
|
39
|
7
|
27,786
|
39
|
Subtotal - commercial real estate deferments
|
38
|
176,402
|
11
|
31
|
143,081
|
9
|
Commercial & Industrial Deferments by Segment:
|
Healthcare and social assistance
|
5
|
19,620
|
13
|
5
|
19,702
|
13
|
Accommodation and food services
|
2
|
2,889
|
12
|
2
|
2,889
|
12
|
Transportation and warehousing
|
4
|
1,120
|
5
|
4
|
1,120
|
5
|
Manufacturing
|
2
|
947
|
1
|
2
|
947
|
1
|
Entertainment and recreation
|
3
|
560
|
2
|
3
|
557
|
2
|
Owner occupied and other real estate
|
1
|
326
|
1
|
1
|
326
|
1
|
Other
|
4
|
7,673
|
12
|
4
|
7,676
|
12
|
Subtotal - commercial & industrial deferments
|
21
|
33,135
|
5
|
21
|
33,217
|
5
|
Total commercial deferments
|
59
|
209,537
|
9
|
52
|
176,298
|
8
|
Residential real estate deferments
|
66
|
34,049
|
2
|
52
|
26,404
|
2
|
Consumer deferments
|
11
|
1,110
|
—
|
10
|
715
|
—
|
Total loan deferments
|
136
|
$244,696
|
6
|
%
|
114
|
$203,417
|
5
|
%
|
(1)
|
Percent of respective outstanding portfolio segment balance, excluding PPP loans, as of December 31, 2020.
|
December 31, 2020
|
Count
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
PPP Loans By Industry:
|
Healthcare and social assistance
|
173
|
$47,354
|
24
|
%
|
Accommodation and food services
|
209
|
23,678
|
12
|
Manufacturing
|
89
|
23,321
|
12
|
Professional, scientific and technical
|
220
|
20,031
|
10
|
Retail
|
134
|
12,107
|
6
|
Educational services
|
32
|
9,681
|
5
|
Owner occupied and other real estate
|
115
|
9,241
|
5
|
Entertainment and recreation
|
61
|
3,386
|
2
|
Information
|
20
|
2,478
|
1
|
Transportation and warehousing
|
21
|
2,059
|
1
|
Finance and insurance
|
55
|
2,000
|
1
|
Public administration
|
4
|
483
|
—
|
Other
|
573
|
43,961
|
21
|
Total PPP loans (included in the commercial & industrial loan portfolio)
|
1,706
|
$199,780
|
100
|
%
|
Average PPP loan size
|
$117
|
Net unamortized fees on PPP loans
|
$3,893
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Balance
|
% of Total
|
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
|
Connecticut
|
$649,919
|
40
|
%
|
$616,484
|
40
|
%
|
Massachusetts
|
468,947
|
29
|
458,029
|
30
|
Rhode Island
|
431,133
|
26
|
394,929
|
25
|
Subtotal
|
1,549,999
|
95
|
1,469,442
|
95
|
All other states
|
83,025
|
5
|
78,130
|
5
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
$1,633,024
|
100
|
%
|
$1,547,572
|
100
|
%
|
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
|
Massachusetts
|
$994,800
|
68
|
%
|
$932,726
|
64
|
%
|
Rhode Island
|
331,713
|
23
|
356,392
|
25
|
Connecticut
|
122,102
|
8
|
140,574
|
10
|
Subtotal
|
1,448,615
|
99
|
1,429,692
|
99
|
All other states
|
18,697
|
1
|
19,398
|
1
|
Total residential real estate loans
|
$1,467,312
|
100
|
%
|
$1,449,090
|
100
|
%
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$832,287
|
$840,444
|
$815,770
|
$622,893
|
$609,924
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
174,290
|
170,198
|
158,343
|
178,391
|
159,938
|
NOW accounts
|
698,706
|
644,909
|
617,792
|
528,650
|
520,295
|
Money market accounts
|
910,167
|
877,536
|
834,954
|
784,893
|
765,899
|
Savings accounts
|
466,507
|
439,383
|
417,195
|
382,509
|
373,503
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
704,855
|
729,058
|
728,801
|
776,992
|
784,481
|
In-market deposits
|
3,786,812
|
3,701,528
|
3,572,855
|
3,274,328
|
3,214,040
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
591,541
|
584,165
|
528,581
|
431,986
|
284,842
|
Total deposits
|
$4,378,353
|
$4,285,693
|
$4,101,436
|
$3,706,314
|
$3,498,882
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.23
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
0.37
|
%
|
0.44
|
%
|
0.45
|
%
|
Total past due loans to total loans
|
0.30
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
0.40
|
%
|
0.40
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|
334.21
|
%
|
289.31
|
%
|
258.73
|
%
|
221.37
|
%
|
155.18
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|
1.05
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
0.69
|
%
|
Nonperforming Assets:
|
Commercial real estate
|
$—
|
$431
|
$431
|
$450
|
$603
|
Commercial & industrial
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
290
|
657
|
Total commercial
|
—
|
431
|
431
|
740
|
1,260
|
Residential real estate
|
11,981
|
12,792
|
13,850
|
15,423
|
14,297
|
Home equity
|
1,128
|
1,429
|
1,648
|
1,667
|
1,763
|
Other consumer
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
Total consumer
|
1,216
|
1,517
|
1,736
|
1,755
|
1,851
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
13,197
|
14,740
|
16,017
|
17,918
|
17,408
|
Other real estate owned
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
28
|
1,109
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$13,197
|
$14,740
|
$16,017
|
$17,946
|
$18,517
|
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
|
Commercial real estate
|
$265
|
$431
|
$431
|
$1,275
|
$1,433
|
Commercial & industrial
|
3
|
21
|
3
|
310
|
1
|
Total commercial
|
268
|
452
|
434
|
1,585
|
1,434
|
Residential real estate
|
10,339
|
8,081
|
12,499
|
12,293
|
11,429
|
Home equity
|
1,667
|
1,753
|
1,633
|
2,482
|
2,696
|
Other consumer
|
118
|
108
|
106
|
115
|
130
|
Total consumer
|
1,785
|
1,861
|
1,739
|
2,597
|
2,826
|
Total past due loans
|
$12,392
|
$10,394
|
$14,672
|
$16,475
|
$15,689
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
|
$8,521
|
$8,799
|
$10,553
|
$11,385
|
$11,477
|
Troubled Debt Restructurings:
|
Accruing TDRs
|
$13,340
|
$5,709
|
$5,473
|
$373
|
$376
|
Nonaccrual TDRs
|
2,345
|
2,894
|
998
|
490
|
492
|
Total TDRs
|
$15,685
|
$8,603
|
$6,471
|
$863
|
$868
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$14,740
|
$16,017
|
$17,918
|
$17,408
|
$14,902
|
$17,408
|
$11,707
|
Additions to nonaccrual status
|
707
|
971
|
237
|
1,729
|
2,766
|
3,644
|
11,982
|
Loans returned to accruing status
|
(1,112)
|
(1,623)
|
(154)
|
(393)
|
—
|
(3,282)
|
(1,570)
|
Loans charged-off
|
(246)
|
(111)
|
(325)
|
(635)
|
(132)
|
(1,317)
|
(2,020)
|
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
|
(285)
|
—
|
—
|
(28)
|
—
|
(313)
|
(2,000)
|
Payments, payoffs and other changes
|
(607)
|
(514)
|
(1,659)
|
(163)
|
(128)
|
(2,943)
|
(691)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$13,197
|
$14,740
|
$16,017
|
$17,918
|
$17,408
|
$13,197
|
$17,408
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$42,645
|
$41,441
|
$39,665
|
$27,014
|
$26,997
|
$27,014
|
$27,072
|
Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6,501
|
—
|
6,501
|
—
|
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
|
1,579
|
1,300
|
2,084
|
6,773
|
—
|
11,736
|
1,575
|
Charge-offs
|
(245)
|
(111)
|
(326)
|
(635)
|
(132)
|
(1,317)
|
(2,020)
|
Recoveries
|
127
|
15
|
18
|
12
|
149
|
172
|
387
|
Balance at end of period
|
$44,106
|
$42,645
|
$41,441
|
$39,665
|
$27,014
|
$44,106
|
$27,014
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$2,180
|
$2,155
|
$2,039
|
$293
|
$317
|
$293
|
$293
|
Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,483
|
—
|
1,483
|
—
|
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (2)
|
202
|
25
|
116
|
263
|
(24)
|
606
|
1,427
|
Balance at end of period (3)
|
$2,382
|
$2,180
|
$2,155
|
$2,039
|
$293
|
$2,382
|
$1,720
|
(1)
|
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
|
(2)
|
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income for each period in 2020. For periods prior to 2020, included in other noninterest expense in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
|
(3)
|
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
|
Commercial real estate
|
$133
|
$—
|
$19
|
$153
|
($44)
|
$305
|
$903
|
Commercial & industrial
|
(12)
|
—
|
284
|
290
|
(15)
|
562
|
(147)
|
Total commercial
|
121
|
—
|
303
|
443
|
(59)
|
867
|
756
|
Residential real estate
|
(20)
|
99
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
79
|
486
|
Home equity
|
9
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
172
|
17
|
172
|
318
|
Other consumer
|
8
|
1
|
10
|
8
|
25
|
27
|
73
|
Total consumer
|
17
|
(3)
|
5
|
180
|
42
|
199
|
391
|
Total
|
$118
|
$96
|
$308
|
$623
|
($17)
|
$1,145
|
$1,633
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
Quarter Change
|
Average Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Assets:
|
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|
$172,731
|
$35
|
0.08
|
%
|
$168,106
|
$39
|
0.09
|
%
|
$4,625
|
($4)
|
(0.01)
|
%
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
71,113
|
569
|
3.18
|
61,043
|
468
|
3.05
|
10,070
|
101
|
0.13
|
Taxable debt securities
|
892,112
|
3,869
|
1.73
|
906,977
|
4,870
|
2.14
|
(14,865)
|
(1,001)
|
(0.41)
|
FHLB stock
|
33,320
|
414
|
4.94
|
43,839
|
532
|
4.83
|
(10,519)
|
(118)
|
0.11
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,658,809
|
11,905
|
2.86
|
1,652,136
|
11,649
|
2.81
|
6,673
|
256
|
0.05
|
Commercial & industrial
|
818,611
|
7,174
|
3.49
|
849,452
|
6,920
|
3.24
|
(30,841)
|
254
|
0.25
|
Total commercial
|
2,477,420
|
19,079
|
3.06
|
2,501,588
|
18,569
|
2.95
|
(24,168)
|
510
|
0.11
|
Residential real estate
|
1,475,699
|
13,206
|
3.56
|
1,510,621
|
14,047
|
3.70
|
(34,922)
|
(841)
|
(0.14)
|
Home equity
|
264,811
|
2,229
|
3.35
|
276,221
|
2,320
|
3.34
|
(11,410)
|
(91)
|
0.01
|
Other
|
18,209
|
226
|
4.94
|
18,706
|
237
|
5.04
|
(497)
|
(11)
|
(0.10)
|
Total consumer
|
283,020
|
2,455
|
3.45
|
294,927
|
2,557
|
3.45
|
(11,907)
|
(102)
|
—
|
Total loans
|
4,236,139
|
34,740
|
3.26
|
4,307,136
|
35,173
|
3.25
|
(70,997)
|
(433)
|
0.01
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
5,405,415
|
39,627
|
2.92
|
5,487,101
|
41,082
|
2.98
|
(81,686)
|
(1,455)
|
(0.06)
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
362,848
|
377,348
|
(14,500)
|
Total assets
|
$5,768,263
|
$5,864,449
|
($96,186)
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$161,664
|
$81
|
0.20
|
%
|
$157,986
|
$83
|
0.21
|
%
|
$3,678
|
($2)
|
(0.01)
|
%
|
NOW accounts
|
664,055
|
115
|
0.07
|
631,148
|
99
|
0.06
|
32,907
|
16
|
0.01
|
Money market accounts
|
903,607
|
963
|
0.42
|
839,032
|
977
|
0.46
|
64,575
|
(14)
|
(0.04)
|
Savings accounts
|
455,933
|
70
|
0.06
|
428,781
|
67
|
0.06
|
27,152
|
3
|
—
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
711,838
|
2,566
|
1.43
|
730,464
|
3,015
|
1.64
|
(18,626)
|
(449)
|
(0.21)
|
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
|
2,897,097
|
3,795
|
0.52
|
2,787,411
|
4,241
|
0.61
|
109,686
|
(446)
|
(0.09)
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
589,272
|
837
|
0.57
|
463,756
|
1,291
|
1.11
|
125,516
|
(454)
|
(0.54)
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
3,486,369
|
4,632
|
0.53
|
3,251,167
|
5,532
|
0.68
|
235,202
|
(900)
|
(0.15)
|
FHLB advances
|
634,081
|
2,305
|
1.45
|
860,758
|
3,354
|
1.55
|
(226,677)
|
(1,049)
|
(0.10)
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
122
|
2.14
|
22,681
|
135
|
2.37
|
—
|
(13)
|
(0.23)
|
PPPLF borrowings
|
81,858
|
72
|
0.35
|
180,128
|
159
|
0.35
|
(98,270)
|
(87)
|
—
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,224,989
|
7,131
|
0.67
|
4,314,734
|
9,180
|
0.85
|
(89,745)
|
(2,049)
|
(0.18)
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
838,713
|
842,949
|
(4,236)
|
Other liabilities
|
176,592
|
186,981
|
(10,389)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
527,969
|
519,785
|
8,184
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$5,768,263
|
$5,864,449
|
($96,186)
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$32,496
|
$31,902
|
$594
|
Interest rate spread
|
2.25
|
%
|
2.13
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
2.39
|
%
|
2.31
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Quarter Change
|
Commercial loans
|
$253
|
$248
|
$5
|
Total
|
$253
|
$248
|
$5
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Change
|
Average Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Assets:
|
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|
$160,427
|
$459
|
0.29
|
%
|
$85,447
|
$1,667
|
1.95
|
%
|
$74,980
|
($1,208)
|
(1.66)
|
%
|
Mortgage loans for sale
|
54,237
|
1,762
|
3.25
|
30,928
|
1,237
|
4.00
|
23,309
|
525
|
(0.75)
|
Taxable debt securities
|
902,278
|
20,050
|
2.22
|
947,875
|
26,367
|
2.78
|
(45,597)
|
(6,317)
|
(0.56)
|
Nontaxable debt securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
450
|
23
|
5.11
|
(450)
|
(23)
|
(5.11)
|
Total securities
|
902,278
|
20,050
|
2.22
|
948,325
|
26,390
|
2.78
|
(46,047)
|
(6,340)
|
(0.56)
|
FHLB stock
|
45,235
|
2,240
|
4.95
|
47,761
|
2,855
|
5.98
|
(2,526)
|
(615)
|
(1.03)
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,632,460
|
52,231
|
3.20
|
1,481,116
|
68,193
|
4.60
|
151,344
|
(15,962)
|
(1.40)
|
Commercial & industrial
|
767,176
|
27,410
|
3.57
|
596,451
|
28,545
|
4.79
|
170,725
|
(1,135)
|
(1.22)
|
Total commercial
|
2,399,636
|
79,641
|
3.32
|
2,077,567
|
96,738
|
4.66
|
322,069
|
(17,097)
|
(1.34)
|
Residential real estate
|
1,488,343
|
55,866
|
3.75
|
1,368,824
|
54,932
|
4.01
|
119,519
|
934
|
(0.26)
|
Home equity
|
277,296
|
10,032
|
3.62
|
286,767
|
14,011
|
4.89
|
(9,471)
|
(3,979)
|
(1.27)
|
Other
|
18,929
|
941
|
4.97
|
23,153
|
1,137
|
4.91
|
(4,224)
|
(196)
|
0.06
|
Total consumer
|
296,225
|
10,973
|
3.70
|
309,920
|
15,148
|
4.89
|
(13,695)
|
(4,175)
|
(1.19)
|
Total loans
|
4,184,204
|
146,480
|
3.50
|
3,756,311
|
166,818
|
4.44
|
427,893
|
(20,338)
|
(0.94)
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
5,346,381
|
170,991
|
3.20
|
4,868,772
|
198,967
|
4.09
|
477,609
|
(27,976)
|
(0.89)
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
358,569
|
300,549
|
58,020
|
Total assets
|
$5,704,950
|
$5,169,321
|
$535,629
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$159,366
|
$806
|
0.51
|
%
|
$144,836
|
$2,537
|
1.75
|
%
|
$14,530
|
($1,731)
|
(1.24)
|
%
|
NOW accounts
|
593,105
|
368
|
0.06
|
469,540
|
310
|
0.07
|
123,565
|
58
|
(0.01)
|
Money market accounts
|
839,915
|
5,402
|
0.64
|
693,921
|
7,713
|
1.11
|
145,994
|
(2,311)
|
(0.47)
|
Savings accounts
|
415,741
|
265
|
0.06
|
365,927
|
272
|
0.07
|
49,814
|
(7)
|
(0.01)
|
Time deposits (in-market)
|
742,236
|
13,138
|
1.77
|
794,124
|
16,056
|
2.02
|
(51,888)
|
(2,918)
|
(0.25)
|
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
|
2,750,363
|
19,979
|
0.73
|
2,468,348
|
26,888
|
1.09
|
282,015
|
(6,909)
|
(0.36)
|
Wholesale brokered time deposits
|
501,306
|
5,833
|
1.16
|
461,862
|
10,213
|
2.21
|
39,444
|
(4,380)
|
(1.05)
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
3,251,669
|
25,812
|
0.79
|
2,930,210
|
37,101
|
1.27
|
321,459
|
(11,289)
|
(0.48)
|
FHLB advances
|
920,704
|
15,806
|
1.72
|
1,015,914
|
26,168
|
2.58
|
(95,210)
|
(10,362)
|
(0.86)
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
641
|
2.83
|
22,681
|
980
|
4.32
|
—
|
(339)
|
(1.49)
|
PPPLF borrowings
|
66,492
|
233
|
0.35
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
66,492
|
233
|
0.35
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,261,546
|
42,492
|
1.00
|
3,968,805
|
64,249
|
1.62
|
292,741
|
(21,757)
|
(0.62)
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
759,841
|
615,049
|
144,792
|
Other liabilities
|
167,861
|
104,463
|
63,398
|
Shareholders' equity
|
515,702
|
481,004
|
34,698
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$5,704,950
|
$5,169,321
|
$535,629
|
Net interest income (FTE)
|
$128,499
|
$134,718
|
($6,219)
|
Interest rate spread
|
2.20
|
%
|
2.47
|
%
|
(0.27)
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
2.40
|
%
|
2.77
|
%
|
(0.37)
|
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
Change
|
Commercial loans
|
$1,055
|
$1,299
|
($244)
|
Nontaxable debt securities
|
—
|
5
|
(5)
|
Total
|
$1,055
|
$1,304
|
($249)
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Tangible Book Value per Share:
|
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
|
$534,195
|
$527,693
|
$520,163
|
$508,597
|
$503,492
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
6,305
|
6,530
|
6,759
|
6,988
|
7,218
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$463,981
|
$457,254
|
$449,495
|
$437,700
|
$432,365
|
Shares outstanding, as reported
|
17,265
|
17,260
|
17,260
|
17,252
|
17,363
|
Book value per share - GAAP
|
$30.94
|
$30.57
|
$30.14
|
$29.48
|
$29.00
|
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
|
$26.87
|
$26.49
|
$26.04
|
$25.37
|
$24.90
|
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$463,981
|
$457,254
|
$449,495
|
$437,700
|
$432,365
|
Total assets, as reported
|
$5,713,169
|
$5,849,792
|
$5,876,960
|
$5,620,979
|
$5,292,659
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
6,305
|
6,530
|
6,759
|
6,988
|
7,218
|
Total tangible assets
|
$5,642,955
|
$5,779,353
|
$5,806,292
|
$5,550,082
|
$5,221,532
|
Equity to assets - GAAP
|
9.35
|
%
|
9.02
|
%
|
8.85
|
%
|
9.05
|
%
|
9.51
|
%
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
|
8.22
|
%
|
7.91
|
%
|
7.74
|
%
|
7.89
|
%
|
8.28
|
%
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
|
Net income, as reported
|
$18,566
|
$18,322
|
$21,040
|
$11,901
|
$15,536
|
$69,829
|
$69,118
|
Total average assets, as reported
|
$5,768,263
|
$5,864,449
|
$5,789,692
|
$5,394,948
|
$5,227,035
|
$5,704,950
|
$5,169,321
|
Less average balances of:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
6,414
|
6,641
|
6,871
|
7,100
|
7,330
|
6,755
|
7,681
|
Total average tangible assets
|
$5,697,940
|
$5,793,899
|
$5,718,912
|
$5,323,939
|
$5,155,796
|
$5,634,286
|
$5,097,731
|
Return on average assets - GAAP
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.46
|
%
|
0.89
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
1.34
|
%
|
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP
|
1.30
|
%
|
1.26
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
0.90
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
Net income available to common shareholders, as reported
|
$18,524
|
$18,285
|
$21,000
|
$11,869
|
$15,502
|
$69,678
|
$68,979
|
Total average equity, as reported
|
$527,969
|
$519,785
|
$511,751
|
$503,124
|
$502,614
|
$515,702
|
$481,004
|
Less average balances of:
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
6,414
|
6,641
|
6,871
|
7,100
|
7,330
|
6,755
|
7,681
|
Total average tangible equity
|
$457,646
|
$449,235
|
$440,971
|
$432,115
|
$431,375
|
$445,038
|
$409,414
|
Return on average equity - GAAP
|
13.96
|
%
|
13.99
|
%
|
16.51
|
%
|
9.49
|
%
|
12.24
|
%
|
13.51
|
%
|
14.34
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP
|
16.10
|
%
|
16.19
|
%
|
19.15
|
%
|
11.05
|
%
|
14.26
|
%
|
15.66
|
%
|
16.85
|
%
