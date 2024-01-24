Washington Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced fourth quarter 2023 net income of $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled of $48.2 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, compared to $71.7 million, or $4.11 per diluted share, reported for the prior year.

In October 2023, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts enacted into law a tax bill changing how corporations calculate their Massachusetts taxable income effective on January 1, 2025. As required, the Corporation revalued its deferred tax assets and liabilities and in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased its net deferred tax assets by $3.3 million with a corresponding decrease to income tax expense. This increased fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings per diluted share by $0.19.

"Washington Trust's year-end results reflect the Corporation's continued perseverance in facing economic headwinds and addressing numerous challenges posed by a difficult operating environment," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While we remain cautious about economic growth in 2024, we believe our diversified business model, disciplined credit culture, and dedicated team will guide us going forward."

Selected financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the fourth quarter were 11.77% and 0.71%, respectively, compared to 9.65% and 0.62%, respectively, for the preceding quarter. Full-year returns on average equity and average assets for 2023 were 10.57% and 0.69%, respectively, compared to 14.49% and 1.17%, respectively, for the prior year.

The net interest margin was 1.88% in the fourth quarter, compared to 1.97% in the preceding quarter. Full-year net interest margin for 2023 was 2.05%, down 64 basis points from the 2.69% reported in the prior year.

In the fourth quarter, a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million was recognized, up by $700 thousand from the provision recognized in the preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses in 2023 totaled $3.2 million , compared to a negative provision of $1.3 million recognized in the prior year.

was recognized, up by from the provision recognized in the preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses in 2023 totaled , compared to a negative provision of recognized in the prior year. Total loans amounted to $5.6 billion , up by 1% from the end of the preceding quarter.

, up by 1% from the end of the preceding quarter. In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion , down by 1% from September 30, 2023 .

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down by $1.1 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 1.88% for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 9 basis points from the preceding quarter. The declines in net interest income and net interest margin reflect the impact of rapid interest rate increases. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $103 million , due to an increase of $139 million in average loans, partially offset by declines in investment securities. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 4.81%, up by 12 basis points from the preceding quarter.

, due to an increase of in average loans, partially offset by declines in investment securities. The yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter was 4.81%, up by 12 basis points from the preceding quarter. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $126 million , with increases in average wholesale funding balances of $105 million and average in-market deposits of $21 million . The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.49%, up by 23 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down by $1.9 million, or 13%, from the third quarter of 2023. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, down by $67 thousand , or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. This correlated with a decrease in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was down by approximately $58 million , or 1%, from the preceding quarter.



The end of period AUA balance at December 31, 2023 amounted to $6.6 billion , up by $457 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2023. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $503 million , partially offset by net client asset outflows of $46 million.

in the fourth quarter of 2023, down by , or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. This correlated with a decrease in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was down by approximately , or 1%, from the preceding quarter. The end of period AUA balance at December 31, 2023 amounted to , up by $457 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2023. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of , partially offset by net client asset outflows of $46 million. Mortgage banking revenues totaled $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down by $554 thousand , or 26%, from the preceding quarter, with lower realized gains on loan sales, partially offset by changes in the fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. Realized gains decreased by $613 thousand , or 35%, from the preceding quarter, due to a lower volume of loans sold and a lower sales yield. Loans sold amounted to $67.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, down by $21.2 million , or 24%, from the preceding quarter.

for the fourth quarter of 2023, down by , or 26%, from the preceding quarter, with lower realized gains on loan sales, partially offset by changes in the fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. Realized gains decreased by , or 35%, from the preceding quarter, due to a lower volume of loans sold and a lower sales yield. Loans sold amounted to in the fourth quarter of 2023, down by , or 24%, from the preceding quarter. Loan related derivative income from interest rate swap contracts with commercial borrowers in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $112 thousand , down by $970 thousand , or 90%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting a decline in volume.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down by $1.8 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2023. Linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense amounted to $18.5 million , down by $3.2 million , or 15%, from the preceding quarter reflecting adjustments to performance-based compensation accruals.

, down by , or 15%, from the preceding quarter reflecting adjustments to performance-based compensation accruals. Other noninterest expenses totaled $3.6 million , up by $1.3 million , or 56%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to a $1.0 million contribution made by Washington Trust to its charitable foundation.

Income Tax

In the fourth quarter of 2023, a $774 thousand income tax benefit was recognized, reflecting an effective tax rate of negative 6.4%. As previously mentioned, income tax expense was reduced by a net $3.3 million adjustment largely associated with the revaluation of the Corporation's net deferred tax assets due to the enactment of a tax bill into law by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The revaluation of our net deferred tax assets is subject to further guidance and interpretation of the law that may be issued. Excluding this adjustment, the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have been 20.4%, compared to 20.8% for the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.2%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at December 31, 2023, up by $41 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2023, reflecting an increase of $59 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates, partially offset by routine pay-downs and maturities. The securities portfolio represented 14% of total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 13% of total assets at September 30, 2023.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2023, up by $37 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $538 million, or 11%, from the balance at December 31, 2022. These changes included:

Commercial loans increased by $36 million , or 1%, from September 30, 2023 , reflecting originations and advances of $99 million , partially offset by principal payments of $63 million . Commercial loans increased by $226 million , or 9%, from December 31, 2022 , reflecting originations and advances of $472 million , partially offset by principal payments of $246 million .

, or 1%, from , reflecting originations and advances of , partially offset by principal payments of . Commercial loans increased by , or 9%, from , reflecting originations and advances of , partially offset by principal payments of . Residential real estate loans decreased by $7 million , or 0.3%, from September 30, 2023 and increased by $281 million , or 12%, from December 31, 2022 . In the fourth quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $40 million , down by $122 million , or 75%, from the preceding quarter. Full-year 2023 residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $460 million , down by $422 million , or 48%, from 2022.

, or 0.3%, from and increased by , or 12%, from . In the fourth quarter of 2023, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to , down by , or 75%, from the preceding quarter. Full-year 2023 residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to , down by , or 48%, from 2022. The consumer loan portfolio increased by $7 million , or 2%, from September 30, 2023 , and up by $30 million , or 10%, from December 31, 2022 , largely reflecting growth in home equity lines and loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023, down by $67 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $329 million, or 7%, from a year ago. Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $964 million, or 18% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.

In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion at December 31, 2023, down by $53 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2023 and up by $33 million, or 1%, from a year ago. As of December 31, 2023, in-market deposits were approximately 60% retail and 40% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $36 thousand at December 31, 2023.

Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $654 million and were down by $14 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2023 and up by $296 million, or 83%, from a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $1.2 billion at December 31, 2023, up by $70 million, or 6%, from September 30, 2023 and up by $210 million, or 21%, from a year ago. As of December 31, 2023, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.9 billion and consisted of noninterest-bearing cash, unencumbered securities and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $44.6 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $33.7 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. The increase in nonaccrual loans was largely due to one commercial real estate loan that was placed on nonaccrual status in the quarter. The composition of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023 was 75% commercial and 25% residential and consumer.

Past due loans were $11.3 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $9.7 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. The composition of past due loans at December 31, 2023 was essentially 100% residential and consumer.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.1 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $40.2 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.9 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.0 million at September 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up by $700 thousand from the preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was composed of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.3 million and a negative provision (or a benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $50 thousand.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, net charge-offs of $406 thousand were recognized, compared to $30 thousand in the preceding quarter. Full-year net charge-offs totaled $520 thousand in 2023, compared to net recoveries of $368 thousand in the prior year.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $472.7 million at December 31, 2023, up by $41.3 million, or 10%, from September 30, 2023. This included an increase of $37.6 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity and net income of $12.9 million, partially offset by $9.6 million in dividend declarations. The increase in AOCI included an increase in the fair value of available for sale securities due to changes in market interest rates, partially offset by a decrease of $5.0 million associated with the annual remeasurement of pension liabilities.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The dividend was paid on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2024. Full-year dividends declared totaled $2.24 per share in 2023, an increase of 6 cents per share, or 3%, from 2022.

Capital levels at December 31, 2023 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.58% at December 31, 2023, compared to 11.48% at September 30, 2023. Book value per share was $27.75 at December 31, 2023, compared to $25.35 at September 30, 2023.

Conference Call

Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-470-1428 and enter Access Code 359112. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the Replay Access Code 384692. The audio replay will be available through February 8, 2024. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's website, https://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through March 31, 2024.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $86,824 $109,432 $124,877 $134,989 $115,492 Short-term investments 3,360 3,577 3,439 3,291 2,930 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 20,077 10,550 20,872 7,445 8,987 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,000,380 958,990 1,022,458 1,054,747 993,928 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 51,893 52,668 45,868 42,501 43,463 Loans:









Total loans 5,647,706 5,611,115 5,381,113 5,227,969 5,110,139 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 41,057 40,213 39,343 38,780 38,027 Net loans 5,606,649 5,570,902 5,341,770 5,189,189 5,072,112 Premises and equipment, net 32,291 31,976 32,591 31,719 31,550 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,364 27,882 28,633 26,170 27,156 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 103,736 103,003 102,293 101,782 102,182 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,711 3,919 4,130 4,342 4,554 Other assets 200,653 246,667 220,920 199,098 193,788 Total assets $7,202,847 $7,183,475 $7,011,760 $6,859,182 $6,660,051 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $693,746 $773,261 $758,242 $829,763 $858,953 Interest-bearing deposits 4,654,414 4,642,302 4,556,236 4,438,751 4,160,009 Total deposits 5,348,160 5,415,563 5,314,478 5,268,514 5,018,962 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,190,000 1,120,000 1,040,000 925,000 980,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 32,027 30,554 31,302 28,622 29,558 Other liabilities 137,293 163,273 144,138 149,382 155,181 Total liabilities 6,730,161 6,752,071 6,552,599 6,394,199 6,206,382 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 Paid-in capital 126,150 126,310 125,685 127,734 127,056 Retained earnings 501,917 498,521 496,996 495,231 492,043 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (141,153) (178,734) (148,827) (141,760) (157,800) Treasury stock, at cost (15,313) (15,778) (15,778) (17,307) (8,715) Total shareholders' equity 472,686 431,404 459,161 464,983 453,669 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,202,847 $7,183,475 $7,011,760 $6,859,182 $6,660,051

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $74,236 $70,896 $65,449 $59,749 $53,644

$270,330 $169,301 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 255 332 241 152 314

980 1,165 Taxable interest on debt securities 7,191 7,271 7,403 7,194 6,618

29,059 21,827 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 982 878 858 597 330

3,315 548 Other interest income 1,282 1,344 1,279 1,070 855

4,975 1,624 Total interest and dividend income 83,946 80,721 75,230 68,762 61,761

308,659 194,465 Interest expense:















Deposits 37,067 34,069 29,704 19,589 12,301

120,429 26,023 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,814 12,497 11,652 11,626 7,822

49,589 11,713 Junior subordinated debentures 411 404 374 354 296

1,543 739 Total interest expense 51,292 46,970 41,730 31,569 20,419

171,561 38,475 Net interest income 32,654 33,751 33,500 37,193 41,342

137,098 155,990 Provision for credit losses 1,200 500 700 800 800

3,200 (1,300) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,454 33,251 32,800 36,393 40,542

133,898 157,290 Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 8,881 8,948 9,048 8,663 8,624

35,540 38,746 Mortgage banking revenues 1,554 2,108 1,753 1,245 1,103

6,660 8,733 Card interchange fees 1,254 1,267 1,268 1,132 1,242

4,921 4,996 Service charges on deposit accounts 688 674 667 777 942

2,806 3,192 Loan related derivative income 112 1,082 247 (51) 745

1,390 2,756 Income from bank-owned life insurance 734 710 879 1,165 691

3,488 2,591 Other income 83 437 463 352 441

1,335 1,588 Total noninterest income 13,306 15,226 14,325 13,283 13,788

56,140 62,602 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 18,464 21,622 20,588 21,784 20,812

82,458 83,804 Outsourced services 3,667 3,737 3,621 3,496 3,568

14,521 13,737 Net occupancy 2,396 2,387 2,416 2,437 2,418

9,636 9,126 Equipment 1,133 1,107 1,050 1,028 1,002

4,318 3,797 Legal, audit and professional fees 959 1,058 978 896 987

3,891 3,127 FDIC deposit insurance costs 1,239 1,185 1,371 872 489

4,667 1,687 Advertising and promotion 938 789 427 408 713

2,562 2,587 Amortization of intangibles 208 211 212 212 212

843 860 Other expenses 3,583 2,294 2,353 2,431 3,158

10,661 9,997 Total noninterest expense 32,587 34,390 33,016 33,564 33,359

133,557 128,722 Income before income taxes 12,173 14,087 14,109 16,112 20,971

56,481 91,170 Income tax (benefit) expense (774) 2,926 2,853 3,300 4,398

8,305 19,489 Net income $12,947 $11,161 $11,256 $12,812 $16,573

$48,176 $71,681

















Net income available to common shareholders $12,931 $11,140 $11,237 $12,783 $16,535

$48,091 $71,479

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,029 17,019 17,011 17,074 17,180

17,033 17,246 Diluted 17,070 17,041 17,030 17,170 17,319

17,062 17,381 Earnings per common share:















Basic $0.76 $0.65 $0.66 $0.75 $0.96

$2.82 $4.14 Diluted $0.76 $0.65 $0.66 $0.74 $0.95

$2.82 $4.11

















Cash dividends declared per share $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56

$2.24 $2.18

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $27.75 $25.35 $26.98 $27.37 $26.40 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $23.78 $21.36 $22.98 $23.36 $22.42 Market value per share $32.38 $26.33 $26.81 $34.66 $47.18 Shares issued at end of period 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,031 17,019 17,019 16,986 17,183











Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.86 % 10.77 % 11.09 % 11.28 % 11.69 % Total risk-based capital 11.58 % 11.48 % 11.81 % 12.01 % 12.37 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.80 % 7.87 % 8.05 % 8.25 % 8.65 % Common equity tier 1 10.44 % 10.35 % 10.66 % 10.84 % 11.24 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 6.56 % 6.01 % 6.55 % 6.78 % 6.81 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.68 % 5.11 % 5.63 % 5.84 % 5.84 % Loans to deposits (3) 105.2 % 103.1 % 100.9 % 98.6 % 101.2 %







For the Twelve Months

Ended

For the Three Months Ended



Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 1.88 % 1.97 % 2.03 % 2.33 % 2.65 %

2.05 % 2.69 % Return on average assets (net income divided by

average assets) 0.71 % 0.62 % 0.65 % 0.77 % 1.01 %

0.69 % 1.17 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 0.72 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.78 % 1.03 %

0.70 % 1.19 % Return on average equity (net income available for

common shareholders divided by average equity) 11.77 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 11.27 % 14.96 %

10.57 % 14.49 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 13.93 % 11.33 % 11.32 % 13.23 % 17.74 %

12.43 % 16.84 % Efficiency ratio (6) 70.9 % 70.2 % 69.0 % 66.5 % 60.5 %

69.1 % 58.9 %





(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for December 31, 2023 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $8,634 $8,683 $8,562 $8,429 $8,448

$34,308 $37,602 Transaction-based revenues 247 265 486 234 176

1,232 1,144 Total wealth management revenues $8,881 $8,948 $9,048 $8,663 $8,624

$35,540 $38,746

















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $6,131,395 $6,350,260 $6,163,422 $5,961,990 $6,322,757

$5,961,990 $7,784,211 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) &

income 503,209 (154,269) 259,788 286,262 312,407

894,990 (1,132,378) Net client asset outflows (46,198) (64,596) (72,950) (84,830) (673,174)

(268,574) (689,843) Balance at end of period $6,588,406 $6,131,395 $6,350,260 $6,163,422 $5,961,990

$6,588,406 $5,961,990

















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 %

91 % 91 %

















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $1,133 $1,746 $827 $576 $992

$4,282 $7,954 Changes in fair value, net (2) (65) (171) 382 86 (426)

232 (1,224) Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 486 533 544 583 537

2,146 2,003 Total mortgage banking revenues $1,554 $2,108 $1,753 $1,245 $1,103

$6,660 $8,733

















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $39,827 $161,603 $148,694 $109,768 $228,579

$459,892 $881,874 Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 76,495 78,339 77,995 27,763 39,087

260,592 309,407 Total mortgage loan originations $116,322 $239,942 $226,689 $137,531 $267,666

$720,484 $1,191,281

















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $28,290 $34,046 $28,727 $17,114 $27,085

$108,177 $99,849 Sold with servicing rights released (5) 39,170 54,575 35,836 12,214 27,470

141,795 239,899 Total mortgage loans sold $67,460 $88,621 $64,563 $29,328 $54,555

$249,972 $339,748





(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $2,106,359 $2,063,383 $1,940,030 $1,909,136 $1,829,304 Commercial & industrial 605,072 611,565 611,472 609,720 656,397 Total commercial 2,711,431 2,674,948 2,551,502 2,518,856 2,485,701











Residential real estate (2) 2,604,478 2,611,100 2,510,125 2,403,255 2,323,002











Home equity 312,594 305,683 301,116 288,878 285,715 Other 19,203 19,384 18,370 16,980 15,721 Total consumer 331,797 325,067 319,486 305,858 301,436 Total loans $5,647,706 $5,611,115 $5,381,113 $5,227,969 $5,110,139





(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $815,975 39 %

$691,780 38 % Massachusetts 645,736 31

566,717 31 Rhode Island 430,899 20

387,759 21 Subtotal 1,892,610 90

1,646,256 90 All other states 213,749 10

183,048 10 Total commercial real estate loans $2,106,359 100 %

$1,829,304 100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,928,206 74 %

$1,698,240 73 % Rhode Island 481,289 19

446,010 19 Connecticut 165,933 6

153,323 7 Subtotal 2,575,428 99

2,297,573 99 All other states 29,050 1

25,429 1 Total residential real estate loans $2,604,478 100 %

$2,323,002 100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:









Multi-family dwelling $546,694 26 %

$469,233 26 % Retail 434,913 21

421,617 23 Industrial and warehouse 307,987 15

192,717 11 Office 284,199 13

257,551 14 Hospitality 235,015 11

214,829 12 Healthcare 175,490 8

136,225 7 Commercial mixed use 49,079 2

54,976 3 Other 72,982 4

82,156 4 Total commercial real estate loans $2,106,359 100 %

$1,829,304 100 %











Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:









Healthcare and social assistance $166,490 28 %

$193,052 29 % Real estate rental and leasing 70,540 12

72,429 11 Transportation and warehousing 63,789 11

51,347 8 Manufacturing 54,905 9

60,601 9 Retail trade 43,746 7

56,012 9 Educational services 41,968 7

46,708 7 Finance and insurance 33,617 6

28,313 4 Information 22,674 4

23,948 4 Arts, entertainment and recreation 22,249 4

25,646 4 Accommodation and food services 13,502 2

17,167 3 Professional, scientific and technical services 7,998 1

6,451 1 Public administration 3,019 —

3,789 1 Other 60,575 9

70,934 10 Total commercial & industrial loans $605,072 100 %

$656,397 100 %







Weighted Average

Asset Quality December 31, 2023 Balance

(2) (3) Average Loan Size (4) Loan to

Value Debt Service

Coverage

Pass Special

Mention Classified

Nonaccrual

(included in

Classified) Commercial Real Estate - Office by Class:



















Class A $113,129 $10,381 58 % 1.59x

$106,776 $6,353 $—

$— Class B 94,702 4,376 68 % 1.50x

72,154 — 22,548

19,047 Class C 13,116 1,639 59 % 1.38x

13,116 — —

— Medical Office 40,760 6,405 61 % 1.40x

40,760 — —

— Lab Space 22,492 23,461 77 % 1.34x

4,062 — 18,430

— Total office (1) $284,199 $6,307 64 % 1.49x

$236,868 $6,353 $40,978

$19,047





(1) Approximately 66% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $284 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. Additionally, approximately 33% of the total commercial real estate office balance is expected to mature in two years. (2) The balance of commercial real estate office consists of 50 loans. (3) Does not include $31.1 million of unfunded commitments. (4) Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $693,746 $773,261 $758,242 $829,763 $858,953 Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) 504,959 490,217 428,306 318,365 302,044 NOW accounts 767,036 745,778 791,887 828,700 871,875 Money market accounts 1,096,959 1,111,797 1,164,557 1,214,014 1,255,805 Savings accounts 497,223 514,526 521,185 544,604 576,250 Time deposits (in-market) 1,134,187 1,111,942 1,048,820 924,506 795,838 In-market deposits 4,694,110 4,747,521 4,712,997 4,659,952 4,660,765 Wholesale brokered demand deposits — — — 1,233 31,153 Wholesale brokered time deposits 654,050 668,042 601,481 607,329 327,044 Wholesale brokered deposits 654,050 668,042 601,481 608,562 358,197 Total deposits $5,348,160 $5,415,563 $5,314,478 $5,268,514 $5,018,962



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Balance % of Total

Deposits

Balance % of Total

Deposits Uninsured Deposits:









Uninsured deposits (1) $1,260,672 24 %

$1,514,900 30 % Less: affiliate deposits (2) 92,645 2

210,444 4 Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits 1,168,027 22

1,304,456 26 Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3) 204,327 4

329,868 7 Uninsured deposits, after exclusions $963,700 18 %

$974,588 19 %





(1) Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits. (2) Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation. (3) Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.



Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Contingent Liquidity:



Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston $1,086,607 $668,295 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston 65,759 27,059 Noninterest-bearing cash 54,970 49,727 Unencumbered securities 680,857 691,893 Total $1,888,193 $1,436,974





Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits 149.8 % 94.9 % Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions 195.9 % 147.4 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.48 % 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.79 % 0.60 % 0.19 % 0.27 % 0.25 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 92.02 % 119.50 % 378.04 % 277.40 % 296.02 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.74 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $32,827 $22,609 $— $1,601 $— Commercial & industrial 682 696 899 920 — Total commercial 33,509 23,305 899 2,521 — Residential real estate 9,626 9,446 8,542 10,470 11,894 Home equity 1,483 901 966 989 952 Other consumer — — — — — Total consumer 1,483 901 966 989 952 Total nonaccrual loans 44,618 33,652 10,407 13,980 12,846 Other real estate owned 683 683 683 683 — Total nonperforming assets $45,301 $34,335 $11,090 $14,663 $12,846











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $— $— $— $1,188 $1,187 Commercial & industrial 10 4 223 229 265 Total commercial 10 4 223 1,417 1,452 Residential real estate 8,116 7,785 4,384 5,730 8,875 Home equity 3,196 1,925 1,509 833 1,235 Other consumer 23 19 214 15 16 Total consumer 3,219 1,944 1,723 848 1,251 Total past due loans $11,345 $9,733 $6,330 $7,995 $11,578











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $— $— $— $— $— Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $6,877 $5,710 $3,672 $5,648 $7,196

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $33,652 $10,407 $13,980 $12,846 $12,122

$12,846 $14,203 Additions to nonaccrual status 12,018 25,088 600 2,570 2,485

40,276 3,591 Loans returned to accruing status — (197) (1,329) (110) —

(1,636) (699) Loans charged-off (420) (44) (52) (61) (62)

(577) (184) Loans transferred to other real estate owned — — — (683) —

(683) — Payments, payoffs and other changes (632) (1,602) (2,792) (582) (1,699)

(5,608) (4,065) Balance at end of period $44,618 $33,652 $10,407 $13,980 $12,846

$44,618 $12,846

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $40,213 $39,343 $38,780 $38,027 $36,863

$38,027 $39,088 Provision for credit losses on loans (1) 1,250 900 600 800 900

3,550 (1,429) Charge-offs (420) (44) (52) (61) (62)

(577) (184) Recoveries 14 14 15 14 326

57 552 Balance at end of period $41,057 $40,213 $39,343 $38,780 $38,027

$41,057 $38,027

















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $1,990 $2,390 $2,290 $2,290 $2,390

$2,290 $2,161 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) (50) (400) 100 — (100)

(350) 129 Balance at end of period (2) $1,940 $1,990 $2,390 $2,290 $2,290

$1,940 $2,290





(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):















Commercial real estate $373 $— $— $— ($300)

$373 ($445) Commercial & industrial 10 4 5 6 10

25 7 Total commercial 383 4 5 6 (290)

398 (438) Residential real estate (3) — — — —

(3) (21) Home equity — (7) (2) (1) (8)

(10) (12) Other consumer 26 33 34 42 34

135 103 Total consumer 26 26 32 41 26

125 91 Total $406 $30 $37 $47 ($264)

$520 ($368)

















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized 0.03 % — % — % — % (0.02 %)

0.01 % (0.01 %)

The following tables present average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $89,719 $1,282 5.67 %

$102,608 $1,344 5.20 %

($12,889) ($62) 0.47 % Mortgage loans held for sale 14,620 255 6.92

23,057 332 5.71

(8,437) (77) 1.21 Taxable debt securities 1,163,042 7,191 2.45

1,181,915 7,271 2.44

(18,873) (80) 0.01 FHLB stock 50,662 982 7.69

46,889 878 7.43

3,773 104 0.26 Commercial real estate 2,087,447 33,260 6.32

2,004,204 31,526 6.24

83,243 1,734 0.08 Commercial & industrial 606,822 9,903 6.47

609,604 9,896 6.44

(2,782) 7 0.03 Total commercial 2,694,269 43,163 6.36

2,613,808 41,422 6.29

80,461 1,741 0.07 Residential real estate 2,606,432 26,303 4.00

2,552,602 24,976 3.88

53,830 1,327 0.12 Home equity 307,601 4,774 6.16

303,144 4,514 5.91

4,457 260 0.25 Other 19,275 238 4.90

18,813 225 4.74

462 13 0.16 Total consumer 326,876 5,012 6.08

321,957 4,739 5.84

4,919 273 0.24 Total loans 5,627,577 74,478 5.25

5,488,367 71,137 5.14

139,210 3,341 0.11 Total interest-earning assets 6,945,620 84,188 4.81

6,842,836 80,962 4.69

102,784 3,226 0.12 Noninterest-earning assets 245,955





272,321





(26,366)



Total assets $7,191,575





$7,115,157





$76,418



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-

market) $506,365 $5,733 4.49 %

$461,760 $5,060 4.35 %

$44,605 $673 0.14 % NOW accounts 721,820 417 0.23

742,690 419 0.22

(20,870) (2) 0.01 Money market accounts 1,139,403 10,339 3.60

1,173,284 9,929 3.36

(33,881) 410 0.24 Savings accounts 501,027 622 0.49

516,342 429 0.33

(15,315) 193 0.16 Time deposits (in-market) 1,127,236 11,192 3.94

1,080,395 9,880 3.63

46,841 1,312 0.31 Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,995,851 28,303 2.81

3,974,471 25,717 2.57

21,380 2,586 0.24 Wholesale brokered demand deposits — — —

— — —

— — — Wholesale brokered time deposits 669,342 8,764 5.19

659,624 8,352 5.02

9,718 412 0.17 Wholesale brokered deposits 669,342 8,764 5.19

659,624 8,352 5.02

9,718 412 0.17 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,665,193 37,067 3.15

4,634,095 34,069 2.92

31,098 2,998 0.23 FHLB advances 1,148,533 13,814 4.77

1,053,370 12,497 4.71

95,163 1,317 0.06 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 411 7.19

22,681 404 7.07

— 7 0.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,836,407 51,292 3.49

5,710,146 46,970 3.26

126,261 4,322 0.23 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 734,966





773,424





(38,458)



Other liabilities 184,143





173,572





10,571



Shareholders' equity 436,059





458,015





(21,956)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,191,575





$7,115,157





$76,418



Net interest income (FTE)

$32,896





$33,992





($1,096)

Interest rate spread



1.32 %





1.43 %





(0.11 %) Net interest margin



1.88 %





1.97 %





(0.09 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023 Change Commercial loans $242

$241 $1 Total $242

$241 $1





















Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:

















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $101,166 $4,975 4.92 % $119,932 $1,624 1.35 % ($18,766) $3,351 3.57 % Mortgage loans for sale 17,384 980 5.64 29,539 1,165 3.94 (12,155) (185) 1.70 Taxable debt securities 1,185,102 29,059 2.45 1,121,413 21,827 1.95 63,689 7,232 0.50 FHLB stock 46,880 3,315 7.07 20,721 548 2.64 26,159 2,767 4.43 Commercial real estate 1,970,580 118,887 6.03 1,679,300 65,660 3.91 291,280 53,227 2.12 Commercial & industrial 615,494 38,326 6.23 632,938 28,099 4.44 (17,444) 10,227 1.79 Total commercial 2,586,074 157,213 6.08 2,312,238 93,759 4.05 273,836 63,454 2.03 Residential real estate 2,490,991 96,080 3.86 1,960,629 65,866 3.36 530,362 30,214 0.50 Home equity 297,396 17,129 5.76 263,578 10,139 3.85 33,818 6,990 1.91 Other 18,085 854 4.72 15,799 724 4.58 2,286 130 0.14 Total consumer 315,481 17,983 5.70 279,377 10,863 3.89 36,104 7,120 1.81 Total loans 5,392,546 271,276 5.03 4,552,244 170,488 3.75 840,302 100,788 1.28 Total interest-earning assets 6,743,078 309,605 4.59 5,843,849 195,652 3.35 899,229 113,953 1.24 Noninterest-earning assets 255,962



258,906



(2,944)



Total assets $6,999,040



$6,102,755



$896,285



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-

market) $415,725 $17,521 4.21 % $263,154 $2,891 1.10 % $152,571 $14,630 3.11 % NOW accounts 766,492 1,594 0.21 864,084 862 0.10 (97,592) 732 0.11 Money market accounts 1,191,036 37,145 3.12 1,198,714 8,954 0.75 (7,678) 28,191 2.37 Savings accounts 526,275 1,687 0.32 574,349 473 0.08 (48,074) 1,214 0.24 Time deposits (in-market) 1,010,629 33,609 3.33 799,645 8,630 1.08 210,984 24,979 2.25 Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,910,157 91,556 2.34 3,699,946 21,810 0.59 210,211 69,746 1.75 Wholesale brokered demand deposits 4,015 178 4.43 20,696 494 2.39 (16,681) (316) 2.04 Wholesale brokered time deposits 602,423 28,695 4.76 386,170 3,719 0.96 216,253 24,976 3.80 Wholesale brokered deposits 606,438 28,873 4.76 406,866 4,213 1.04 199,572 24,660 3.72 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,516,595 120,429 2.67 4,106,812 26,023 0.63 409,783 94,406 2.04 FHLB advances 1,056,726 49,589 4.69 414,263 11,713 2.83 642,463 37,876 1.86 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 1,543 6.80 22,681 739 3.26 — 804 3.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,596,002 171,561 3.07 4,543,756 38,475 0.85 1,052,246 133,086 2.22 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 778,152



923,423



(145,271)



Other liabilities 169,842



142,324



27,518



Shareholders' equity 455,044



493,252



(38,208)



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,999,040



$6,102,755



$896,285



Net interest income (FTE)

$138,044



$157,177



($19,133)

Interest rate spread



1.52 %



2.50 %



(0.98 %) Net interest margin



2.05 %



2.69 %



(0.64 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:









For the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Change Commercial loans $946 $1,187 ($241) Total $946 $1,187 ($241)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $472,686 $431,404 $459,161 $464,983 $453,669 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,711 3,919 4,130 4,342 4,554 Total tangible shareholders' equity $405,066 $363,576 $391,122 $396,732 $385,206











Shares outstanding, as reported 17,031 17,019 17,019 16,986 17,183











Book value per share - GAAP $27.75 $25.35 $26.98 $27.37 $26.40 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $23.78 $21.36 $22.98 $23.36 $22.42











Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $405,066 $363,576 $391,122 $396,732 $385,206











Total assets, as reported $7,202,847 $7,183,475 $7,011,760 $6,859,182 $6,660,051 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,711 3,919 4,130 4,342 4,554 Total tangible assets $7,135,227 $7,115,647 $6,943,721 $6,790,931 $6,591,588











Equity to assets - GAAP 6.56 % 6.01 % 6.55 % 6.78 % 6.81 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.68 % 5.11 % 5.63 % 5.84 % 5.84 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months

Ended

Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Return on Average Tangible Assets:















Net income, as reported $12,947 $11,161 $11,256 $12,812 $16,573

$48,176 $71,681

















Total average assets, as reported $7,191,575 $7,115,157 $6,939,238 $6,743,996 $6,480,872

$6,999,040 $6,102,755 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,812 4,021 4,233 4,445 4,657

4,126 4,977 Total average tangible assets $7,123,854 $7,047,227 $6,871,096 $6,675,642 $6,412,306

$6,931,005 $6,033,869

















Return on average assets - GAAP 0.71 % 0.62 % 0.65 % 0.77 % 1.01 %

0.69 % 1.17 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-

GAAP 0.72 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.78 % 1.03 %

0.70 % 1.19 %

















Return on Average Tangible Equity:















Net income available to common

shareholders, as reported $12,931 $11,140 $11,237 $12,783 $16,535

$48,091 $71,479

















Total average equity, as reported $436,059 $458,015 $466,227 $460,106 $438,347

$455,044 $493,252 Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909

63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,812 4,021 4,233 4,445 4,657

4,126 4,977 Total average tangible equity $368,338 $390,085 $398,085 $391,752 $369,781

$387,009 $424,366

















Return on average equity - GAAP 11.77 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 11.27 % 14.96 %

10.57 % 14.49 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-

GAAP 13.93 % 11.33 % 11.32 % 13.23 % 17.74 %

12.43 % 16.84 %

