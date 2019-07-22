Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
Jul 22, 2019, 16:05 ET
WESTERLY, R.I., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2019 net income of $17.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, reported for the first quarter of 2019.
"Washington Trust's second quarter earnings reflect our success at generating revenues from our diversified business model," stated Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see positive results from our key business lines, despite a competitive and challenging economic environment."
Selected highlights for the second quarter of 2019 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets were 14.58% and 1.34%, respectively.
- Mortgage banking revenues were $3.6 million, up by $994 thousand, or 38%, from the preceding quarter.
- Total loans amounted to $3.7 billion, down by $8.1 million from the preceding quarter. Total loans were up by $240 million, or 7%, from the balance at June 30, 2018.
- Total deposits amounted to $3.5 billion, up by $362 thousand from the preceding quarter. Total deposits were up by $183 million, or 6%, from the balance at June 30, 2018.
- In June, Washington Trust declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, representing a 4 cent per share, or 9%, increase over the preceding quarter.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $33.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, down by $726 thousand, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2019. The net interest margin was 2.81% for the second quarter, down by 12 basis points from 2.93% reported in the preceding quarter. Income associated with loan payoffs and prepayment penalties, which is included in net interest income, was modest at $37 thousand in the second quarter and $49 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Significant linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $56 million, including an increase of $32 million in average commercial loans. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 4.18%, down by 6 basis points from the preceding quarter. The yield was impacted by lower market interest rates.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $45 million, including an increase of $57 million in average wholesale funding balances (wholesale brokered time deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances), partially offset by a $12 million decline in average in-market deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter was 1.68%, up by 8 basis points from the preceding quarter. This increase largely reflected higher rates paid on wholesale funding sources and promotional certificates of deposit.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $16.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, up by $1.4 million, or 9%, from the first quarter of 2019. Significant linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues were $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, up by $297 thousand, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis, consisting of increases of $220 thousand in asset-based revenues and $77 thousand in transaction-based revenues. Wealth management assets under administration stood at $6.5 billion at June 30, 2019, up by $128.8 million, or 2%, from the balance at March 31, 2019. The average balance of wealth management assets under administration for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 3% from the average balance in the preceding quarter. Both the increase in asset-based revenues and wealth management assets under administration were attributable to financial market appreciation.
In late June, two client-facing senior counselors in our Weston Financial Group subsidiary left the firm. As a result, Washington Trust could experience an increased level of client asset outflows in upcoming months.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, up by $994 thousand, or 38%, from the preceding quarter. Mortgage loans sold in the secondary market amounted to $137.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $45.3 million, or 49%, compared to the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses totaled $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, up by $1.2 million, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2019. The linked quarter change reflected increases of $817 thousand in salaries and employee benefits expense and $286 thousand in advertising and promotion costs. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense from the preceding quarter reflected increased commissions expense due to an increase in mortgage banking activities. The linked quarter increase in advertising and promotion costs was largely due to the timing of promotional activities.
Income tax expense totaled $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, down by $180 thousand from the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 21.3%, compared to 21.7% for the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its 2019 effective tax rate to be 21.6%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $969 million at June 30, 2019, down by $26 million from the balance at March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to routine principal pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of available for sale debt securities. Investment securities represented 19% of total assets at both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $3.7 billion at June 30, 2019, down by $8 million from the end of the preceding quarter. The commercial real estate portfolio increased by $19 million, while the commercial and industrial portfolio declined by $27 million, from the end of the prior quarter. Commercial loan originations and advances totaled $107 million in the second quarter of 2019, offset by payoffs and paydowns totaling $113 million during the period. The residential real estate loan portfolio decreased by $7 million from the end of the first quarter of 2019 and consumer loan portfolio increased by $6 million from the balance at March 31, 2019.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2019, unchanged from the end of the preceding quarter. Excluding the balances of wholesale brokered time deposits, total in-market deposits were up by $1 million. Federal Home Loan Bank advances amounted to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2019, up by $5 million from the balance at March 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $12.9 million, or 0.34% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $12.4 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. Total past due loans amounted to $17.9 million, or 0.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $14.7 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. The increase in past due loans was largely due to one commercial real estate loan with a carrying value of $2.7 million that went delinquent in the second quarter of 2019. This loan returned to current status in early July 2019.
A loan loss provision totaling $525 thousand was recognized in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a loan loss provision of $650 thousand recognized in the preceding quarter. These provisions were based on management's assessment of loss exposure, as well as loan loss allocations commensurate with changes in the loan portfolio. Net charge-offs totaled $771 thousand in the second quarter and were largely attributable to one residential real estate relationship. Net charge-offs were $78 thousand in the preceding quarter. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $27.4 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $27.6 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2019.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $484 million at June 30, 2019, up by $14.4 million from March 31, 2019. This increase included net income of $17.3 million and an increase of $5.6 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity reflecting an increase in the fair value of available for sale debt securities, partially offset by $8.9 million in dividend declarations in the second quarter. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 4 cents per share, or 9%, over the preceding quarter. The dividend was paid on July 12, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2019.
Capital levels at June 30, 2019 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.80% at June 30, 2019, compared to 12.59% at March 31, 2019. Book value per share amounted to $27.93 at June 30, 2019, compared to $27.15 at March 31, 2019.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$115,904
|
$88,242
|
$89,923
|
$72,934
|
$132,068
|
Short-term investments
|
3,910
|
3,317
|
3,552
|
2,917
|
2,624
|
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|
39,996
|
14,608
|
20,996
|
22,571
|
35,207
|
Securities:
|
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
|
969,168
|
994,881
|
927,810
|
812,647
|
776,693
|
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost
|
—
|
—
|
10,415
|
10,863
|
11,412
|
Total securities
|
969,168
|
994,881
|
938,225
|
823,510
|
788,105
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
49,759
|
48,025
|
46,068
|
44,525
|
46,281
|
Loans:
|
Total loans
|
3,730,339
|
3,738,469
|
3,680,360
|
3,556,203
|
3,490,230
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
27,398
|
27,644
|
27,072
|
26,509
|
26,174
|
Net loans
|
3,702,941
|
3,710,825
|
3,653,288
|
3,529,694
|
3,464,056
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
29,302
|
29,822
|
29,005
|
28,195
|
28,377
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
28,174
|
28,249
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
|
81,351
|
80,786
|
80,463
|
79,891
|
79,319
|
Goodwill
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
63,909
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
7,684
|
7,923
|
8,162
|
8,400
|
8,645
|
Other assets
|
97,574
|
84,142
|
77,175
|
94,126
|
88,651
|
Total assets
|
$5,189,672
|
$5,154,729
|
$5,010,766
|
$4,770,672
|
$4,737,242
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$587,326
|
$577,319
|
$603,216
|
$611,829
|
$577,656
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
2,917,296
|
2,926,941
|
2,920,832
|
2,802,519
|
2,743,955
|
Total deposits
|
3,504,622
|
3,504,260
|
3,524,048
|
3,414,348
|
3,321,611
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,060,960
|
1,056,129
|
950,722
|
828,392
|
901,053
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
22,681
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
30,210
|
30,187
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
86,994
|
71,629
|
65,131
|
77,342
|
70,326
|
Total liabilities
|
4,705,467
|
4,684,886
|
4,562,582
|
4,342,763
|
4,315,671
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Common stock
|
1,083
|
1,082
|
1,081
|
1,081
|
1,080
|
Paid-in capital
|
121,115
|
120,743
|
119,888
|
119,220
|
118,883
|
Retained earnings
|
373,873
|
365,521
|
355,524
|
346,685
|
336,670
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(11,866)
|
(17,503)
|
(28,309)
|
(39,077)
|
(35,062)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
484,205
|
469,843
|
448,184
|
427,909
|
421,571
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$5,189,672
|
$5,154,729
|
$5,010,766
|
$4,770,672
|
$4,737,242
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$42,138
|
$41,744
|
$40,299
|
$38,493
|
$36,788
|
$83,882
|
$71,140
|
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
|
288
|
180
|
289
|
384
|
313
|
468
|
539
|
Taxable interest on debt securities
|
7,006
|
7,226
|
5,957
|
5,383
|
5,358
|
14,232
|
10,476
|
Nontaxable interest on debt securities
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
20
|
17
|
43
|
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
720
|
695
|
669
|
634
|
550
|
1,415
|
1,066
|
Other interest income
|
399
|
340
|
294
|
261
|
257
|
739
|
462
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
50,559
|
50,194
|
47,517
|
45,164
|
43,286
|
100,753
|
83,726
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
9,469
|
8,696
|
7,953
|
6,546
|
5,254
|
18,165
|
9,676
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
6,980
|
6,661
|
5,446
|
4,937
|
4,707
|
13,641
|
8,690
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
252
|
253
|
240
|
232
|
214
|
505
|
397
|
Total interest expense
|
16,701
|
15,610
|
13,639
|
11,715
|
10,175
|
32,311
|
18,763
|
Net interest income
|
33,858
|
34,584
|
33,878
|
33,449
|
33,111
|
68,442
|
64,963
|
Provision for loan losses
|
525
|
650
|
800
|
350
|
400
|
1,175
|
400
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
33,333
|
33,934
|
33,078
|
33,099
|
32,711
|
67,267
|
64,563
|
Noninterest income:
|
Wealth management revenues
|
9,549
|
9,252
|
9,012
|
9,454
|
9,602
|
18,801
|
19,875
|
Mortgage banking revenues
|
3,640
|
2,646
|
1,978
|
2,624
|
2,941
|
6,286
|
5,779
|
Card interchange fees
|
1,018
|
997
|
977
|
983
|
961
|
2,015
|
1,808
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
929
|
875
|
977
|
885
|
903
|
1,804
|
1,766
|
Loan related derivative income
|
746
|
724
|
1,374
|
278
|
668
|
1,470
|
809
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
566
|
649
|
572
|
572
|
537
|
1,215
|
1,052
|
Net realized losses on securities
|
(80)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(80)
|
—
|
Other income
|
385
|
224
|
273
|
419
|
381
|
609
|
647
|
Total noninterest income
|
16,753
|
15,367
|
15,163
|
15,215
|
15,993
|
32,120
|
31,736
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
18,436
|
17,619
|
16,918
|
17,283
|
17,304
|
36,055
|
35,076
|
Outsourced services
|
2,518
|
2,606
|
2,510
|
1,951
|
2,350
|
5,124
|
4,223
|
Net occupancy
|
1,904
|
1,998
|
1,946
|
2,013
|
1,930
|
3,902
|
3,932
|
Equipment
|
1,028
|
1,011
|
983
|
1,080
|
1,069
|
2,039
|
2,249
|
Legal, audit and professional fees
|
664
|
534
|
587
|
559
|
555
|
1,198
|
1,281
|
FDIC deposit insurance costs
|
540
|
429
|
376
|
410
|
422
|
969
|
826
|
Advertising and promotion
|
525
|
239
|
460
|
440
|
329
|
764
|
506
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
239
|
239
|
239
|
245
|
247
|
478
|
495
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
—
|
—
|
(187)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Other expenses
|
2,297
|
2,289
|
2,850
|
2,081
|
2,082
|
4,586
|
4,830
|
Total noninterest expense
|
28,151
|
26,964
|
26,682
|
26,062
|
26,288
|
55,115
|
53,418
|
Income before income taxes
|
21,935
|
22,337
|
21,559
|
22,252
|
22,416
|
44,272
|
42,881
|
Income tax expense
|
4,662
|
4,842
|
4,523
|
4,741
|
4,742
|
9,504
|
8,996
|
Net income
|
$17,273
|
$17,495
|
$17,036
|
$17,511
|
$17,674
|
$34,768
|
$33,885
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$17,238
|
$17,461
|
$17,004
|
$17,475
|
$17,636
|
$34,699
|
$33,809
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
17,330
|
17,304
|
17,297
|
17,283
|
17,272
|
17,317
|
17,253
|
Diluted
|
17,405
|
17,401
|
17,385
|
17,382
|
17,387
|
17,403
|
17,384
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$0.99
|
$1.01
|
$0.98
|
$1.01
|
$1.02
|
$2.00
|
$1.96
|
Diluted
|
$0.99
|
$1.00
|
$0.98
|
$1.01
|
$1.01
|
$1.99
|
$1.94
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$0.51
|
$0.47
|
$0.47
|
$0.43
|
$0.43
|
$0.98
|
$0.86
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Share and Equity Related Data:
|
Book value per share
|
$27.93
|
$27.15
|
$25.90
|
$24.75
|
$24.40
|
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
|
$23.80
|
$23.00
|
$21.74
|
$20.57
|
$20.20
|
Market value per share
|
$52.18
|
$48.15
|
$47.53
|
$55.30
|
$58.10
|
Shares issued and outstanding at end of period
|
17,336
|
17,305
|
17,302
|
17,290
|
17,278
|
Capital Ratios (2):
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
12.06
|
%
|
11.84
|
%
|
11.81
|
%
|
12.00
|
%
|
11.84
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital
|
12.80
|
%
|
12.59
|
%
|
12.56
|
%
|
12.77
|
%
|
12.61
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
8.76
|
%
|
8.69
|
%
|
8.89
|
%
|
8.91
|
%
|
8.87
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1
|
11.46
|
%
|
11.25
|
%
|
11.20
|
%
|
11.37
|
%
|
11.20
|
%
|
Balance Sheet Ratios:
|
Equity to assets
|
9.33
|
%
|
9.11
|
%
|
8.94
|
%
|
8.97
|
%
|
8.90
|
%
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
|
8.06
|
%
|
7.83
|
%
|
7.62
|
%
|
7.57
|
%
|
7.48
|
%
|
Loans to deposits (3)
|
106.8
|
%
|
106.3
|
%
|
104.3
|
%
|
104.0
|
%
|
105.3
|
%
|
For the Six Months
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Performance Ratios (4):
|
Net interest margin (5)
|
2.81
|
%
|
2.93
|
%
|
2.95
|
%
|
2.99
|
%
|
3.05
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
Return on average assets (net income divided by
|
1.34
|
%
|
1.39
|
%
|
1.40
|
%
|
1.47
|
%
|
1.53
|
%
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.41
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.56
|
%
|
1.39
|
%
|
1.52
|
%
|
Return on average equity (net income available for
|
14.58
|
%
|
15.52
|
%
|
15.61
|
%
|
16.26
|
%
|
16.99
|
%
|
15.04
|
%
|
16.48
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
|
17.17
|
%
|
18.43
|
%
|
18.75
|
%
|
19.59
|
%
|
20.58
|
%
|
17.78
|
%
|
20.00
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (6)
|
55.6
|
%
|
54.0
|
%
|
54.4
|
%
|
53.6
|
%
|
53.5
|
%
|
54.8
|
%
|
55.2
|
%
|
(1)
|
See the section labeled "SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
|
(2)
|
Estimated for June 30, 2019 and actuals for prior periods.
|
(3)
|
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
|
(4)
|
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
|
(5)
|
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
|
(6)
|
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Wealth Management Results
|
Wealth Management Revenues:
|
Asset-based revenues
|
$9,141
|
$8,921
|
$8,930
|
$9,322
|
$9,136
|
$18,062
|
$19,091
|
Transaction-based revenues
|
408
|
331
|
82
|
132
|
466
|
739
|
784
|
Total wealth management revenues
|
$9,549
|
$9,252
|
$9,012
|
$9,454
|
$9,602
|
$18,801
|
$19,875
|
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$6,350,128
|
$5,910,814
|
$6,462,340
|
$6,220,155
|
$6,343,720
|
$5,910,814
|
$6,714,637
|
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) &
|
222,489
|
520,057
|
(534,847)
|
232,245
|
133,450
|
742,546
|
101,426
|
Net client asset flows
|
(93,727)
|
(80,743)
|
(16,679)
|
9,940
|
(257,015)
|
(174,470)
|
(595,908)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$6,478,890
|
$6,350,128
|
$5,910,814
|
$6,462,340
|
$6,220,155
|
$6,478,890
|
$6,220,155
|
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
|
91%
|
91%
|
90%
|
91%
|
92%
|
91%
|
92%
|
Mortgage Banking Results
|
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
|
Gains & commissions on loan sales, net (1)
|
$3,523
|
$2,474
|
$1,798
|
$2,485
|
$2,786
|
$5,997
|
$5,465
|
Loan servicing fee income, net (2)
|
117
|
172
|
180
|
139
|
155
|
289
|
314
|
Total mortgage banking revenues
|
$3,640
|
$2,646
|
$1,978
|
$2,624
|
$2,941
|
$6,286
|
$5,779
|
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
|
Originations for retention in portfolio
|
$69,736
|
$51,697
|
$58,515
|
$80,751
|
$128,479
|
$121,433
|
$196,319
|
Originations for sale to secondary market (3)
|
162,123
|
85,826
|
96,792
|
119,832
|
122,693
|
247,949
|
210,413
|
Total mortgage loan originations
|
$231,859
|
$137,523
|
$155,307
|
$200,583
|
$251,172
|
$369,382
|
$406,732
|
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
|
Sold with servicing rights retained
|
$18,292
|
$9,490
|
$16,577
|
$24,422
|
$24,367
|
$27,782
|
$57,942
|
Sold with servicing rights released (3)
|
119,122
|
82,589
|
81,985
|
107,694
|
81,054
|
201,711
|
144,319
|
Total mortgage loans sold
|
$137,414
|
$92,079
|
$98,562
|
$132,116
|
$105,421
|
$229,493
|
$202,261
|
(1)
|
Includes gains on loan sales, commissions on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale, and fair
value adjustments and gains on forward loan commitments.
|
(2)
|
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
|
(3)
|
Includes brokered loans.
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
|
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate (1)
|
$1,482,836
|
$1,463,682
|
$1,392,408
|
$1,240,350
|
$1,218,643
|
Commercial & industrial
|
583,873
|
610,608
|
620,704
|
656,882
|
632,029
|
Total commercial
|
2,066,709
|
2,074,290
|
2,013,112
</