Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced second quarter 2021 net income of $17.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.5 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

"Washington Trust reported solid second quarter results, with strong performances across key business lines," stated Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our wealth management division posted a record $7.4 billion in assets under administration and generated an all-time high $10.4 million in quarterly revenues. As the economic recovery continues, we have seen a revival of commercial lending activity."

Selected financial highlights for the second quarter of 2021 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the second quarter were 12.92% and 1.20%, respectively, compared to 15.55% and 1.45%, respectively, in the preceding quarter.

There was no provision for credit losses in the second quarter, compared to a negative $2.0 million in the preceding quarter.

in the preceding quarter. Wealth management revenues were $10.4 million for the second quarter, up by $533 thousand , or 5%, from the preceding quarter, mainly due to growth in asset-based revenues. Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to a record $7.4 billion at June 30, 2021 .

for the second quarter, up by , or 5%, from the preceding quarter, mainly due to growth in asset-based revenues. Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to a record at . Residential real estate loan origination volume was strong and totaled $489.4 million for the second quarter, up by $48.3 million , or 11%, from the preceding quarter and up by $63.2 million , or 15%, from the same period a year ago. While sales volume remained strong, mortgage banking revenues declined on a linked quarter basis reflecting lower sales yields in the secondary market.

for the second quarter, up by , or 11%, from the preceding quarter and up by , or 15%, from the same period a year ago. While sales volume remained strong, mortgage banking revenues declined on a linked quarter basis reflecting lower sales yields in the secondary market. Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion , up by $105 million , or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $12 million , or 0.3%, from a year ago. Total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans amounted to $4.2 billion , up by $187 million , or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $77 million , or 2%, from a year ago.

, up by , or 3%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by , or 0.3%, from a year ago. Total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans amounted to , up by , or 5%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by , or 2%, from a year ago. In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.0 billion at June 30, 2021 , down by $20 million , or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter, and up by $421 million , or 12%, from a year ago.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $34.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, up by $1.9 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin was 2.55% for the second quarter, up by 4 basis points from the preceding quarter. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from commercial loan prepayment fee income. Commercial loan prepayment fee income amounted to $717 thousand, or 5 basis points, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $217 thousand, or 2 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $140 million , with an increase of $114 million in average investment securities and an increase in average loans of $42 million . The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 2.85%, down by 5 basis points from the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of commercial loan prepayment fee income for both periods, the yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter was 2.79%, down by 9 basis points from 2.88% in the preceding quarter, mainly due to a lower yield on the average balances of investment securities and residential real estate loans.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $111 million , with an increase of $113 million in average in-market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $3 million in average wholesale funding balances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.38%, down by 12 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $20.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, down by $5.4 million, or 21%, from the first quarter of 2021. As previously disclosed, included in other noninterest income in the first quarter of 2021 was income of $1.0 million associated with a settlement. Excluding the impact of the aforementioned item, noninterest income was down by $4.4 million, or 18%. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, up by $533 thousand , or 5%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in asset-based revenues of $408 thousand , or 4%, and an increase in transaction-based revenues of $125 thousand , or 40%, from the preceding quarter. The linked quarter increase in transaction-based revenues was largely due to higher tax reporting and preparation fee income.



Wealth management AUA amounted to $7.4 billion at June 30, 2021 , up by $392 million , or 6%, from March 31, 2021 . The increase reflected net investment appreciation of $368 million and net client asset inflows of $24 million in the second quarter of 2021. The average balance of AUA for the second quarter of 2021 increased by approximately $359 million , or 5%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues totaled $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, down by $5.9 million , or 50%, from the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to a lower sales yield on loans sold to the secondary market. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $291 million in the second quarter of 2021, down by $1 million , or 1%, from the preceding quarter. Also included in mortgage banking revenues was a decrease in the fair value of mortgage loan commitments as of June 30, 2021 .

Loan related derivative income was $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, up by $708 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting a higher volume of commercial borrower transactions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $33.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, down by $1.7 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2021. Debt prepayment penalty expense recognized on the prepayment of higher-yielding FHLB advances amounted to $895 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 and $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of debt prepayment penalty expense from both periods, noninterest expense was up by $739 thousand, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2021. Linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest noninterest expense, amounted to $22.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, up by $555 thousand , or 3%, from the preceding quarter largely due to increases in performance-based compensation accruals.

Advertising and promotion expense was up by $338 thousand from the preceding quarter, largely due to timing of such activities.

Income Tax

Income tax expense totaled $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, down by $786 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting a lower level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 21.8%, compared to 21.7% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2021 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.0%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $1.1 billion at June 30, 2021, up by $104 million, or 11%, from March 31, 2021, reflecting purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities, which were partially offset by routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities. Purchases of debt securities in the second quarter 2021 totaled $194 million, with a weighted average yield of 1.91%. Securities represented 18% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to 17% of total assets at March 31, 2021.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion at June 30, 2021, up by $105 million, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Commercial loans decreased by $25 million , or 1.0%, from March 31, 2021 , which included a net reduction in PPP loans of $82 million . Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans increased by $57 million , or 3%, from March 31, 2021 , reflecting commercial loan originations and construction advances totaling $162 million , partially offset by payoffs and pay-downs of $103 million .

Residential real estate loans increased by $133 million , or 9%, from March 31, 2021 . The increase reflects a higher proportion of loans originated for portfolio, as well as purchases of $39 million of loans with a weighted average rate of 2.74%. The purchased loans were individually evaluated to our underwriting standards and are predominantly secured by properties in Massachusetts .

The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $2.8 million , or 1% from the balance at March 31, 2021 .

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $4.7 billion at June 30, 2021, up by $177 million, or 4%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which increased by $197 million, or 37%, from March 31, 2021. Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at June 30, 2021 were down by $20 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter. This decrease reflected seasonal outflows of various institutional and governmental depositors based on their underlying business cycles, as well as outflows associated with utilization of PPP loan funds for customers' business needs.

FHLB advances totaled $409 million at June 30, 2021, down by $58 million from March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets amounted to $10.5 million at June 30, 2021, down by $2.5 million from the end of the preceding quarter. Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $10.5 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $13.0 million, or 0.31% of total loans, at March 31, 2021.

Total past due loans amounted to $8.5 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $10.9 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at March 31, 2021.

Total troubled debt restructured loans ("TDR") amounted to $10.8 million as of June 30, 2021, down by $3.5 million from March 31, 2021, reflecting payoffs.

Washington Trust has processed loan payment deferral modifications, or "deferments", on 654 loans totaling $728 million since the beginning of the second quarter of 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of these deferments qualified as eligible loan modifications under Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), as amended, and therefore, were not required to be classified as TDRs and were not reported as past due. As of June 30, 2021, active deferments remain on 22 loans totaling $93.4 million, or 2% of the outstanding balance of total loans excluding PPP loan balances. This is down from active deferments on 88 loans totaling $191.4 million, or 5% of the outstanding balance of total loans excluding PPP loan balances, as of March 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.9 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $42.1 million, or 1.00% of total loans, at March 31, 2021. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.3 million at June 30, 2021, unchanged from the balances at March 31, 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, no provision for credit losses was recognized in earnings, compared to a provision for credit losses of negative $2.0 million in the preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses and the related ACL reflected our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions and continued stable asset quality metrics. In the second quarter of 2021, net charge-offs of $258 thousand were recognized, compared to $18 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $547.9 million at June 30, 2021, up by $14.3 million from March 31, 2021. This increase included net income of $17.5 million, as well as an increase of $4.9 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity largely due to a temporary increase in the fair value of available for sale debt securities, partially offset by $9.1 million in dividend declarations.

Capital levels at June 30, 2021 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.65% at June 30, 2021, compared to 13.85% at March 31, 2021.

Book value per share amounted to $31.63 at June 30, 2021, compared to $30.83 at March 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The dividend was paid on July 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2021.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements". We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the SEC, in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following: the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration; decreases in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectability, increases in defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; reputational risk relating to our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $127,743

$166,960

$194,143

$204,113

$215,601

Short-term investments 4,463

3,783

8,125

7,902

7,739

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 31,492

77,450

61,614

68,095

43,997

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,052,577

948,094

894,571

913,850

938,446

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 22,757

24,772

30,285

37,469

50,017

Loans:









Total loans 4,299,800

4,194,666

4,195,990

4,282,047

4,287,641

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 41,879

42,137

44,106

42,645

41,441

Net loans 4,257,921

4,152,529

4,151,884

4,239,402

4,246,200

Premises and equipment, net 29,031

28,953

28,870

27,711

28,067

Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,329

28,761

29,521

29,861

27,022

Investment in bank-owned life insurance 92,355

84,749

84,193

83,623

83,056

Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,853

6,079

6,305

6,530

6,759

Other assets 135,550

133,350

159,749

167,327

166,147

Total assets $5,851,980

$5,719,389

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $901,801

$932,999

$832,287

$840,444

$815,770

Interest-bearing deposits 3,823,858

3,616,143

3,546,066

3,445,249

3,285,666

Total deposits 4,725,659

4,549,142

4,378,353

4,285,693

4,101,436

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 408,592

466,912

593,859

713,868

1,005,051

Payment Protection Program Lending Facility —

—

—

105,746

38,900

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

22,681

Operating lease liabilities 30,558

30,974

31,717

32,012

29,125

Other liabilities 116,634

116,081

152,364

162,099

159,604

Total liabilities 5,304,124

5,185,790

5,178,974

5,322,099

5,356,797

Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

1,085

Paid-in capital 125,442

124,882

125,610

124,768

123,684

Retained earnings 437,927

429,598

418,246

408,773

399,386

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (15,128)

(20,006)

(7,391)

(3,403)

(462)

Treasury stock, at cost (1,470)

(1,960)

(3,355)

(3,530)

(3,530)

Total shareholders' equity 547,856

533,599

534,195

527,693

520,163

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,851,980

$5,719,389

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans $34,820

$34,159

$34,487

$34,925

$36,005



$68,979

$76,013

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 405

441

569

468

440



846

725

Taxable interest on debt securities 3,441

3,242

3,869

4,870

5,477



6,683

11,311

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 110

133

414

532

654



243

1,294

Other interest income 32

33

35

39

36



65

385

Total interest and dividend income 38,808

38,008

39,374

40,834

42,612



76,816

89,728

Interest expense:















Deposits 2,961

3,663

4,632

5,532

7,112



6,624

15,648

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,001

1,380

2,305

3,354

4,382



2,381

10,147

Junior subordinated debentures 92

94

122

135

171



186

384

Other interest expense —

—

72

159

2



—

2

Total interest expense 4,054

5,137

7,131

9,180

11,667



9,191

26,181

Net interest income 34,754

32,871

32,243

31,654

30,945



67,625

63,547

Provision for credit losses —

(2,000)

1,781

1,325

2,200



(2,000)

9,236

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 34,754

34,871

30,462

30,329

28,745



69,625

54,311

Noninterest income:















Wealth management revenues 10,428

9,895

9,206

8,954

8,605



20,323

17,294

Mortgage banking revenues 5,994

11,927

14,077

12,353

14,851



17,921

20,947

Card interchange fees 1,316

1,133

1,148

1,161

1,031



2,449

1,978

Service charges on deposit accounts 635

609

767

598

517



1,244

1,377

Loan related derivative income 1,175

467

173

1,264

99



1,642

2,554

Income from bank-owned life insurance 607

556

569

567

791



1,163

1,355

Other income 438

1,387

1,787

571

426



1,825

742

Total noninterest income 20,593

25,974

27,727

25,468

26,320



46,567

46,247

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits 22,082

21,527

22,075

21,892

19,464



43,609

38,932

Outsourced services 3,217

3,200

2,950

3,160

2,784



6,417

5,784

Net occupancy 2,042

2,128

2,083

2,012

1,909



4,170

3,928

Equipment 975

994

1,025

934

895



1,969

1,872

Legal, audit and professional fees 678

597

1,014

1,252

659



1,275

1,481

FDIC deposit insurance costs 374

345

330

392

674



719

1,096

Advertising and promotion 560

222

640

384

186



782

445

Amortization of intangibles 225

226

226

228

230



451

460

Debt prepayment penalties 895

3,335

1,413

—

—



4,230

—

Other expenses 1,964

2,139

2,353

2,090

1,677



4,103

4,933

Total noninterest expense 33,012

34,713

34,109

32,344

28,478



67,725

58,931

Income before income taxes 22,335

26,132

24,080

23,453

26,587



48,467

41,627

Income tax expense 4,875

5,661

5,514

5,131

5,547



10,536

8,686

Net income $17,460

$20,471

$18,566

$18,322

$21,040



$37,931

$32,941



















Net income available to common shareholders $17,408

$20,415

$18,524

$18,285

$21,000



$37,823

$32,869



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic 17,314

17,275

17,264

17,260

17,257



17,295

17,301

Diluted 17,436

17,431

17,360

17,317

17,292



17,445

17,377

Earnings per common share:















Basic $1.01

$1.18

$1.07

$1.06

$1.22



$2.19

$1.90

Diluted $1.00

$1.17

$1.07

$1.06

$1.21



$2.17

$1.89



















Cash dividends declared per share $0.52

$0.52

$0.52

$0.51

$0.51



$1.04

$1.02



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $31.63

$30.83

$30.94

$30.57

$30.14

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $27.60

$26.79

$26.87

$26.49

$26.04

Market value per share $51.35

$51.63

$44.80

$30.66

$32.75

Shares issued at end of period 17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

17,363

Shares outstanding at end of period 17,320

17,306

17,265

17,260

17,260













Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.82 % 12.99 % 12.61 % 12.23 % 11.95 % Total risk-based capital 13.65 % 13.85 % 13.51 % 13.09 % 12.78 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.07 % 9.11 % 8.95 % 8.77 % 8.42 % Common equity tier 1 12.28 % 12.43 % 12.06 % 11.69 % 11.40 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 9.36 % 9.33 % 9.35 % 9.02 % 8.85 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 8.27 % 8.21 % 8.22 % 7.91 % 7.74 % Loans to deposits (3) 90.8 % 93.0 % 96.2 % 100.5 % 104.6 %







For the Six Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Performance Ratios (4):















Net interest margin (5) 2.55 % 2.51 % 2.39 % 2.31 % 2.31 %

2.53 % 2.46 % Return on average assets (net income divided by

average assets) 1.20 % 1.45 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.46 %

1.32 % 1.18 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 1.22 % 1.47 % 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.48 %

1.34 % 1.20 % Return on average equity (net income available for

common shareholders divided by average equity) 12.92 % 15.55 % 13.96 % 13.99 % 16.51 %

14.22 % 13.03 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 14.84 % 17.91 % 16.10 % 16.19 % 19.15 %

16.35 % 15.14 % Efficiency ratio (6) 59.6 % 59.0 % 56.9 % 56.6 % 49.7 %

59.3 % 53.7 %





(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for June 30, 2021 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Wealth Management Results















Wealth Management Revenues:















Asset-based revenues $9,991

$9,583

$9,066

$8,786

$8,156



$19,574

$16,511

Transaction-based revenues 437

312

140

168

449



749

783

Total wealth management revenues $10,428

$9,895

$9,206

$8,954

$8,605



$20,323

$17,294



















Assets Under Administration (AUA):















Balance at beginning of period $7,049,226

$6,866,737

$6,395,652

$6,138,845

$5,337,733



$6,866,737

$6,235,801

Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income 368,383

208,953

540,189

335,209

671,602



577,336

(101,133)

Net client asset inflows (outflows) 23,910

(26,464)

(69,104)

(78,402)

129,510



(2,554)

4,177

Balance at end of period $7,441,519

$7,049,226

$6,866,737

$6,395,652

$6,138,845



$7,441,519

$6,138,845



















Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 92%

91%

91%

90%

90%



92%

90%



















Mortgage Banking Results















Mortgage Banking Revenues:















Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $8,562

$13,745

$13,394

$14,280

$10,646



$22,307

$14,334

Unrealized (losses) gains, net (2) (2,543)

(1,888)

813

(1,555)

4,415



(4,431)

6,740

Loan servicing fee income, net (3) (25)

70

(130)

(372)

(210)



45

(127)

Total mortgage banking revenues $5,994

$11,927

$14,077

$12,353

$14,851



$17,921

$20,947



















Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:















Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $244,821

$131,791

$134,002

$132,726

$126,894



$376,612

$235,392

Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 244,562

309,325

312,226

377,137

299,321



553,887

482,543

Total mortgage loan originations $489,383

$441,116

$446,228

$509,863

$426,215



$930,499

$717,935



















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:















Sold with servicing rights retained $235,280

$226,645

$240,104

$317,920

$246,945



$461,925

$291,443

Sold with servicing rights released (5) 55,278

65,374

78,072

36,250

58,279



120,652

175,972

Total mortgage loans sold $290,558

$292,019

$318,176

$354,170

$305,224



$582,577

$467,415







(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $1,669,624

$1,618,540

$1,633,024

$1,665,745

$1,630,998

Commercial & industrial 764,509

840,585

817,408

822,269

852,445

Total commercial 2,434,133

2,459,125

2,450,432

2,488,014

2,483,443













Residential real estate (2) 1,590,389

1,457,490

1,467,312

1,506,726

1,508,223













Home equity 254,802

256,799

259,185

268,551

277,632

Other 20,476

21,252

19,061

18,756

18,343

Total consumer 275,278

278,051

278,246

287,307

295,975

Total loans $4,299,800

$4,194,666

$4,195,990

$4,282,047

$4,287,641





(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:













Multi-family dwelling 133

$536,928

32 %

137

$524,874

32 % Retail 127

342,983

21



136

339,569

21

Office 66

256,030

15



73

290,756

18

Hospitality 38

173,715

10



40

157,720

10

Healthcare 15

134,689

8



15

109,321

7

Industrial and warehouse 33

108,842

7



28

97,055

6

Commercial mixed use 21

40,980

2



22

42,405

3

Other 39

75,457

5



38

71,324

3

Commercial real estate loans 472

$1,669,624

100 %

489

$1,633,024

100 %















Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:













Healthcare and social assistance 224

$198,099

26 %

253

$200,217

24 % Accommodation and food services 284

74,272

10



271

47,020

6

Manufacturing 123

68,908

9



146

88,802

11

Owner occupied and other real estate 230

68,480

9



268

74,309

9

Retail 162

56,969

7



192

63,895

8

Educational services 46

50,872

7



53

64,969

8

Entertainment and recreation 95

35,823

5



91

29,415

4

Finance and insurance 81

31,071

4



106

26,244

3

Information 26

26,542

3



32

28,394

3

Transportation and warehousing 45

22,967

3



42

24,061

3

Public administration 25

18,984

2



26

23,319

3

Professional, scientific and technical 207

18,595

2



265

39,295

5

Other 724

92,927

13



772

107,468

13

Commercial & industrial loans 2,272

$764,509

100 %

2,517

$817,408

100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

















June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Count Balance % of Total

Count Balance % of Total PPP Loans By Industry:













Accommodation and food services 230

$37,089

25 %

209

$23,678

12 % Healthcare and social assistance 155

28,902

20



173

47,354

24

Professional, scientific and technical 170

11,409

8



220

20,031

10

Retail 103

10,117

7



134

12,107

6

Manufacturing 70

9,844

7



89

23,321

12

Entertainment and recreation 65

3,839

3



61

3,386

2

Educational services 28

3,352

2



32

9,681

5

Owner occupied and other real estate 80

3,349

2



115

9,241

5

Information 15

2,912

2



20

2,478

1

Transportation and warehousing 20

1,937

1



21

2,059

1

Finance and insurance 27

759

1



55

2,000

1

Public administration 6

445

—



4

483

—

Other 544

33,016

22



573

43,961

21

Total PPP loans (included in the commercial & industrial loan portfolio) 1,513

$146,970

100 %

1,706

$199,780

100 %















Average PPP loan size

$97







$117



Net unamortized fees on PPP loans

$4,874







$3,893























June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Count Balance % of

Outstanding

Balance,

excl PPP

loans (1)

Count Balance % of

Outstanding

Balance,

excl PPP

loans (1) Loan Deferments by Portfolio:













Commercial real estate deferments 14

$87,363

5 %

28

$137,933

9 % Commercial & industrial deferments —

—

—



17

29,416

5

Total commercial deferments 14

87,363

5



45

167,349

8

















Residential real estate deferments 8

6,027

—



38

23,350

2

















Total consumer deferments —

—

—



5

687

—

Total loan deferments 22

$93,390

2 %

88

$191,386

5 %





(1) Percent of respective outstanding portfolio segment balance excluding balance of PPP loans for each respective period.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $635,974

38 %

$649,919

40 % Massachusetts 471,426

28



468,947

29

Rhode Island 470,341

28



431,133

26

Subtotal 1,577,741

94



1,549,999

95

All other states 91,883

6



83,025

5

Total commercial real estate loans $1,669,624

100 %

$1,633,024

100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,097,453

69 %

$994,800

68 % Rhode Island 343,035

22



331,713

23

Connecticut 129,142

8



122,102

8

Subtotal 1,569,630

99



1,448,615

99

All other states 20,759

1



18,697

1

Total residential real estate loans $1,590,389

100 %

$1,467,312

100 %



Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $901,801

$932,999

$832,287

$840,444

$815,770

Interest-bearing demand deposits 174,165

171,571

174,290

170,198

158,343

NOW accounts 774,693

745,376

698,706

644,909

617,792

Money market accounts 941,511

950,413

910,167

877,536

834,954

Savings accounts 524,155

511,759

466,507

439,383

417,195

Time deposits (in-market) 677,061

701,524

704,855

729,058

728,801

In-market deposits 3,993,386

4,013,642

3,786,812

3,701,528

3,572,855

Wholesale brokered time deposits 732,273

535,500

591,541

584,165

528,581

Total deposits $4,725,659

$4,549,142

$4,378,353

$4,285,693

$4,101,436



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.27 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.24 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.37 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.24 % 0.34 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 399.57 % 324.56 % 334.21 % 289.31 % 258.73 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.97 % 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 0.97 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $—

$—

$—

$431

$431

Commercial & industrial 539

—

—

—

—

Total commercial 539

—

—

431

431

Residential real estate 8,926

11,748

11,981

12,792

13,850

Home equity 1,016

1,147

1,128

1,429

1,648

Other consumer —

88

88

88

88

Total consumer 1,016

1,235

1,216

1,517

1,736

Total nonaccrual loans 10,481

12,983

13,197

14,740

16,017

Other real estate owned —

—

—

—

—

Total nonperforming assets $10,481

$12,983

$13,197

$14,740

$16,017













Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $—

$—

$265

$431

$431

Commercial & industrial 540

1

3

21

3

Total commercial 540

1

268

452

434

Residential real estate 6,656

9,661

10,339

8,081

12,499

Home equity 1,231

1,131

1,667

1,753

1,633

Other consumer 28

119

118

108

106

Total consumer 1,259

1,250

1,785

1,861

1,739

Total past due loans $8,455

$10,912

$12,392

$10,394

$14,672













Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $—

$—

$—

$—

$—

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $5,773

$8,356

$8,521

$8,799

$10,553













Troubled Debt Restructurings:









Accruing TDRs $8,541

$12,358

$13,340

$5,709

$5,473

Nonaccrual TDRs 2,278

1,935

2,345

2,894

998

Total TDRs $10,819

$14,293

$15,685

$8,603

$6,471



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months

Ended

Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:















Balance at beginning of period $12,983

$13,197

$14,740

$16,017

$17,918



$13,197

$17,408

Additions to nonaccrual status 537

734

707

971

237



1,271

1,966

Loans returned to accruing status (874)

(3)

(1,112)

(1,623)

(154)



(877)

(547)

Loans charged-off (317)

(64)

(246)

(111)

(325)



(381)

(960)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned —

—

(285)

—

—



—

(28)

Payments, payoffs and other changes (1,848)

(881)

(607)

(514)

(1,659)



(2,729)

(1,822)

Balance at end of period $10,481

$12,983

$13,197

$14,740

$16,017



$10,481

$16,017



















Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:















Balance at beginning of period $42,137

$44,106

$42,645

$41,441

$39,665



$44,106

$27,014

Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326) —

—

—

—

—



—

6,501

Provision for credit losses on loans (1) —

(1,951)

1,579

1,300

2,084



(1,951)

8,857

Charge-offs (317)

(64)

(245)

(111)

(326)



(381)

(961)

Recoveries 59

46

127

15

18



105

30

Balance at end of period $41,879

$42,137

$44,106

$42,645

$41,441



$41,879

$41,441



















Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $2,333

$2,382

$2,180

$2,155

$2,039



$2,382

$293

Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326) —

—

—

—

—



—

1,483

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) —

(49)

202

25

116



(49)

379

Balance at end of period (2) $2,333

$2,333

$2,382

$2,180

$2,155



$2,333

$2,155







(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months

Ended

Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):















Commercial real estate $—

$—

$133

$—

$19



$—

$172

Commercial & industrial 302

1

(12)

—

284



303

574

Total commercial 302

1

121

—

303



303

746

Residential real estate (47)

17

(20)

99

—



(30)

—

Home equity (4)

(2)

9

(4)

(5)



(6)

167

Other consumer 7

2

8

1

10



9

18

Total consumer 3

—

17

(3)

5



3

185

Total $258

$18

$118

$96

$308



$276

$931



















Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.02 % — % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 %

0.01 % 0.04 %

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and fair value adjustments on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Quarter Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $146,313

$32

0.09 %

$154,895

$33

0.09 %

($8,582)

($1)

— % Mortgage loans held for sale 57,473

405

2.83



61,408

441

2.91



(3,935)

(36)

(0.08)

Taxable debt securities 1,029,933

3,441

1.34



915,864

3,242

1.44



114,069

199

(0.10)

FHLB stock 25,128

110

1.76



28,867

133

1.87



(3,739)

(23)

(0.11)

Commercial real estate 1,639,515

11,701

2.86



1,625,859

11,359

2.83



13,656

342

0.03

Commercial & industrial 807,598

8,113

4.03



839,740

7,866

3.80



(32,142)

247

0.23

Total commercial 2,447,113

19,814

3.25



2,465,599

19,225

3.16



(18,486)

589

0.09

Residential real estate 1,514,487

12,920

3.42



1,454,323

12,817

3.57



60,164

103

(0.15)

Home equity 257,257

2,056

3.21



257,733

2,122

3.34



(476)

(66)

(0.13)

Other 20,979

253

4.84



20,106

241

4.86



873

12

(0.02)

Total consumer 278,236

2,309

3.33



277,839

2,363

3.45



397

(54)

(0.12)

Total loans 4,239,836

35,043

3.32



4,197,761

34,405

3.32



42,075

638

—

Total interest-earning assets 5,498,683

39,031

2.85



5,358,795

38,254

2.90



139,888

777

(0.05)

Noninterest-earning assets 334,742







353,136







(18,394)





Total assets $5,833,425







$5,711,931







$121,494





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits $182,465

$49

0.11 %

$183,989

$96

0.21 %

($1,524)

($47)

(0.10) % NOW accounts 760,294

119

0.06



697,964

102

0.06



62,330

17

—

Money market accounts 951,194

552

0.23



909,890

714

0.32



41,304

(162)

(0.09)

Savings accounts 518,072

72

0.06



489,851

69

0.06



28,221

3

—

Time deposits (in-market) 686,590

1,889

1.10



703,580

2,238

1.29



(16,990)

(349)

(0.19)

Total interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,098,615

2,681

0.35



2,985,274

3,219

0.44



113,341

(538)

(0.09)

Wholesale brokered time deposits 662,541

280

0.17



579,149

444

0.31



83,392

(164)

(0.14)

Total interest-bearing deposits 3,761,156

2,961

0.32



3,564,423

3,663

0.42



196,733

(702)

(0.10)

FHLB advances 456,661

1,001

0.88



542,684

1,380

1.03



(86,023)

(379)

(0.15)

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

92

1.63



22,681

94

1.68



—

(2)

(0.05)

PPPLF borrowings —

—

—



—

—

—



—

—

—

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,240,498

4,054

0.38



4,129,788

5,137

0.50



110,710

(1,083)

(0.12)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 912,295







890,628







21,667





Other liabilities 140,108







159,244







(19,136)





Shareholders' equity 540,524







532,271







8,253





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,833,425







$5,711,931







$121,494





Net interest income (FTE)

$34,977







$33,117







$1,860



Interest rate spread



2.47 %





2.40 %





0.07 % Net interest margin



2.55 %





2.51 %





0.04 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Quarter

Change Commercial loans $223

$246

($23)

Total $223

$246

($23)























Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change

Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:

















Cash, federal funds sold and short-term

investments $150,580

$65

0.09 % $150,325

$385

0.52 % $255

($320)

(0.43) % Mortgage loans for sale 59,429

846

2.87

42,265

725

3.45

17,164

121

(0.58)

Taxable debt securities 973,214

6,683

1.38

905,043

11,311

2.51

68,171

(4,628)

(1.13)

FHLB stock 26,987

243

1.82

51,964

1,294

5.01

(24,977)

(1,051)

(3.19)

Commercial real estate 1,632,725

23,060

2.85

1,609,193

28,677

3.58

23,532

(5,617)

(0.73)

Commercial & industrial 823,580

15,979

3.91

699,586

13,294

3.82

123,994

2,685

0.09

Total commercial 2,456,305

39,039

3.21

2,308,779

41,971

3.66

147,526

(2,932)

(0.45)

Residential real estate 1,484,571

25,737

3.50

1,483,473

28,613

3.88

1,098

(2,876)

(0.38)

Home equity 257,494

4,177

3.27

284,151

5,483

3.88

(26,657)

(1,306)

(0.61)

Other 20,545

495

4.86

19,406

478

4.95

1,139

17

(0.09)

Total consumer 278,039

4,672

3.39

303,557

5,961

3.95

(25,518)

(1,289)

(0.56)

Total loans 4,218,915

69,448

3.32

4,095,809

76,545

3.76

123,106

(7,097)

(0.44)

Total interest-earning assets 5,429,125

77,285

2.87

5,245,406

90,260

3.46

183,719

(12,975)

(0.59)

Noninterest-earning assets 343,889





346,914





(3,025)





Total assets $5,773,014





$5,592,320





$180,694





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits $183,223

$145

0.16 % $158,902

$642

0.81 % $24,321

($497)

(0.65) % NOW accounts 729,301

221

0.06

538,010

154

0.06

191,291

67

—

Money market accounts 930,656

1,266

0.27

808,166

3,462

0.86

122,490

(2,196)

(0.59)

Savings accounts 504,040

141

0.06

388,831

128

0.07

115,209

13

(0.01)

Time deposits (in-market) 695,038

4,127

1.20

763,552

7,556

1.99

(68,514)

(3,429)

(0.79)

Total interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,042,258

5,900

0.39

2,657,461

11,942

0.90

384,797

(6,042)

(0.51)

Wholesale brokered time deposits 621,075

724

0.24

475,822

3,706

1.57

145,253

(2,982)

(1.33)

Total interest-bearing deposits 3,663,333

6,624

0.36

3,133,283

15,648

1.00

530,050

(9,024)

(0.64)

FHLB advances 499,435

2,381

0.96

1,095,894

10,147

1.86

(596,459)

(7,766)

(0.90)

Junior subordinated debentures 22,681

186

1.65

22,681

384

3.40

—

(198)

(1.75)

PPPLF borrowings —

—

—

1,282

2

0.31

(1,282)

(2)

(0.31)

Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,185,449

9,191

0.44

4,253,140

26,181

1.24

(67,691)

(16,990)

(0.80)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 901,522





677,961





223,561





Other liabilities 149,622





153,781





(4,159)





Shareholders' equity 536,421





507,438





28,983





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,773,014





$5,592,320





$180,694





Net interest income (FTE)

$68,094





$64,079





$4,015



Interest rate spread



2.43 %



2.22 %



0.21 % Net interest margin



2.53 %



2.46 %



0.07 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:









For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Change Commercial loans $469

$532

($63)

Total $469

$532

($63)



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Tangible Book Value per Share:

Total shareholders' equity, as reported $547,856

$533,599

$534,195

$527,693

$520,163

Less:









Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,853

6,079

6,305

6,530

6,759

Total tangible shareholders' equity $478,094

$463,611

$463,981

$457,254

$449,495













Shares outstanding, as reported 17,320

17,306

17,265

17,260

17,260













Book value per share - GAAP $31.63

$30.83

$30.94

$30.57

$30.14

Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $27.60

$26.79

$26.87

$26.49

$26.04













Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $478,094

$463,611

$463,981

$457,254

$449,495













Total assets, as reported $5,851,980

$5,719,389

$5,713,169

$5,849,792

$5,876,960

Less:









Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,853

6,079

6,305

6,530

6,759

Total tangible assets $5,782,218

$5,649,401

$5,642,955

$5,779,353

$5,806,292













Equity to assets - GAAP 9.36 % 9.33 % 9.35 % 9.02 % 8.85 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.27 % 8.21 % 8.22 % 7.91 % 7.74 %



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Return on Average Tangible Assets:















Net income, as reported $17,460

$20,471

$18,566

$18,322

$21,040



$37,931

$32,941



















Total average assets, as reported $5,833,425

$5,711,931

$5,768,263

$5,864,449

$5,789,692



$5,773,014

$5,592,320

Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909



63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,963

6,189

6,414

6,641

6,871



6,076

6,985

Total average tangible assets $5,763,553

$5,641,833

$5,697,940

$5,793,899

$5,718,912



$5,703,029

$5,521,426



















Return on average assets - GAAP 1.20 % 1.45 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.46 %

1.32 % 1.18 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP 1.22 % 1.47 % 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.48 %

1.34 % 1.20 %

















Return on Average Tangible Equity:















Net income available to common shareholders, as reported $17,408

$20,415

$18,524

$18,285

$21,000



$37,823

$32,869



















Total average equity, as reported $540,524

$532,271

$527,969

$519,785

$511,751



$536,421

$507,438

Less average balances of:















Goodwill 63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909

63,909



63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net 5,963

6,189

6,414

6,641

6,871



6,076

6,985

Total average tangible equity $470,652

$462,173

$457,646

$449,235

$440,971



$466,436

$436,544





















Return on average equity - GAAP 12.92 % 15.55 % 13.96 % 13.99 % 16.51 %

14.22 % 13.03 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP 14.84 % 17.91 % 16.10 % 16.19 % 19.15 %

16.35 % 15.14 %

